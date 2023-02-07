ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

State board reports hundreds of pending Nevada MD complaints

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno television station said it has found that the time it takes the Nevada State Medical Board to resolve complaints against doctors can hamper medical malpractice cases in court. KRNV-TV reported Wednesday that in response to a public records request, the board said it...
RENO, NV
SFGate

Nevada governor orders collection of all K-12 school audits

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered all Nevada public schools to collect and report third-party audits to his office, a move in line with calls during his campaign to evaluate K-12 resources statewide. Lombardo's office will consolidate audits already required into one report, with...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A thirst for rare bottles of bourbon appears set to cost the executive director and other top officials of Oregon's liquor and marijuana regulating agency their jobs. An internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, obtained by The Associated Press via a public...
OREGON STATE
SFGate

Driver pleads not guilty to attempted murder in cliff plunge

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A Tesla driver accused of trying to kill his wife and two young children by driving off a Northern California cliff pleaded not guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and domestic violence. A judge ordered Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena, held without bail. Patel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Second Jury Convicts Man Of 1981 Murder In Carmel

A man first charged more than 41 years ago in the brutal killing of a Carmel woman has been convicted of murder, according to an announcement Wednesday from the office of the Monterey County District Attorney. A jury convicted Michael Scott Glazebrook, 67, of Seaside, in the 1981 murder of...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
SFGate

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in...
PENDLETON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy