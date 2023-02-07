Read full article on original website
Florida 15-Year-Old Arrested in Deadly Shooting at Fairgrounds
The teen is accused of shooting a 17-year-old to death
DeSoto County Fair shooter to stay in detention lockup; community copes
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:185093512a11c21eca0091ef Player Element ID: 6320048785112. A small community is reeling as an accused killer sits in secure detention for shooting a 17-year-old boy. The murder at the DeSoto County...
Arcadia Police thanks community for leading them to teen suspect in DeSoto County Fair shooting death
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police with some big news. They had made an arrest in the shooting death of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez Lopez. Police say a 15-year-old boy who pulled the trigger was taken into custody at his uncle’s home around 9:30 Wednesday morning. “We actually conducted a...
Parrish Community High School student arrested for making false Fortified Florida tip
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fourth student has been arrested in Manatee County for making false school threats. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children’s Unit arrested a student at Parrish Community High School for making a fake Fortified Florida tip on February 6th about a shooting at PCHS.
Man arrested in deadly home invasion faces video voyeurism charge
A man in jail awaiting trial in a deadly home invasion is now accused of video voyeurism. Richard Cochran Jr., faces a sex offense charge for video voyerism, according to a arrest report. He has been jailed since at least Dec. 2021 when he was arrested for his alleged role in a home invasion on Brandon Street in Lee County.
Woman accused of killing Charlotte County deputy while driving drunk to undergo competency evaluation
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:3f0601541cb1664b16bacc6a Player Element ID: 6320051797112. The woman accused of killing a young deputy on the interstate in Charlotte County while drunk is having her competency to stand trial brought...
A moment of silence for 17 year-old who was fatally shot at DeSoto County Fair
A moment of silence was held in memory of 17 year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez who was fatally shot at the DeSoto County Fair
Law enforcement continues search for Parrish Community High School suspect
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is enlisting the help of the F.B.I. to track down the person, or people, responsible for making false threats to Parrish Community High School. Since last Wednesday, the school has received multiple bomb threats which were unfounded. According to Sheriff...
Police announce alcohol policy for Bradenton Area River Regatta
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have announced a new alcohol policy for the 2023 Bradenton Area River Regatta. This year, you may drink alcohol along the Riverwalk. You can also bring coolers, although they may be subject to searches. The Florida Department of Transportation does not allow you to...
One person sent to hospital after fight in downtown Fort Myers
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fight between two people Wednesday morning in downtown Fort Myers sent one person to the hospital, authorities said. The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on Hendry Street and Main Street. Our crew on scene saw Fort Myers police talking to witnesses to find...
Parrish Community High School student arrested for threat
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement officials have arrested a Parrish Community High School student for a social media post that depicted a shooting. Officials say that this incident is not related to the multitude of threats that have been occurring at the school over the past few days. Another threat was reported Thursday morning. Deputies also arrested a student at nearby Buffalo Creek Middle School for a similar threatening video.
Mom of DeSoto County Fair shooting victim speaks out for the first time since teen’s death
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the DeSoto County Fair reopened for the first time since Saturday night’s tragedy, the mother of the shooting victim spoke out for the first time. “My son will truly be missed by me and my community, and I’m so thankful for everyone who helped me, who is helping me still,” said Stephanie Castro, mom of Daniel Lopez.
Missing diver in Englewood found alive
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing diver was found about 3 miles off the coast of Manasota Key. The Marine Patrol officers assisted the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Coast Guard Station Cortez, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Englewood Area Fire Control District this afternoon to search for the diver, according to the Sarasota Police Department social media post.
Man dies after crashing truck into Waller Centre in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Moments after hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle, the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a historic building on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland. “It was definitely, definitely shocking. I’m just glad it seemed like it happened super early so nobody was over there,” said Lindsey Bagent, […]
Suspect in Lakeland drive-by killed in officer-involved shooting
A suspect in a Lakeland drive-by shooting was killed in an officer-involved shooting that happened in Winter Haven on Monday. The drive-by happened Monday, Jan. 30, and injured 11 people.
DeSoto County Fair closes due to threats at local high school
UPDATE: DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Officials announced the DeSoto County Fair will be closed Monday due to threats at DeSoto County High School. According to the DeSoto County Fair Association, the closure comes out of abundance of caution, and officials are working with local law enforcement. ORIGINAL STORY: DESOTO...
Sarasota police welcome newest K-9 officer
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 -- Kodak. Handler Officer Paul Gagnon and Kodak completed 640 hours of initial training, including patrol work, tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches and apprehension, the department said. Kodak, a German Shepherd, turned 2 years old...
Motorcyclist is dead after a fatal crash in Hardee County
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on State Road 66. The driver of the motorcycle was left seriously injured and taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
