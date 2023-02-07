ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

DeSoto County Fair shooter to stay in detention lockup; community copes

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:185093512a11c21eca0091ef Player Element ID: 6320048785112. A small community is reeling as an accused killer sits in secure detention for shooting a 17-year-old boy. The murder at the DeSoto County...
ARCADIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Arrest made in DeSoto County Fair murder

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair Feb. 4, officials say. the arrest was made Wednesday morning. Because the suspect is a juvenile, ABC7 will not identify him. It is not...
ARCADIA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested in deadly home invasion faces video voyeurism charge

A man in jail awaiting trial in a deadly home invasion is now accused of video voyeurism. Richard Cochran Jr., faces a sex offense charge for video voyerism, according to a arrest report. He has been jailed since at least Dec. 2021 when he was arrested for his alleged role in a home invasion on Brandon Street in Lee County.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police announce alcohol policy for Bradenton Area River Regatta

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have announced a new alcohol policy for the 2023 Bradenton Area River Regatta. This year, you may drink alcohol along the Riverwalk. You can also bring coolers, although they may be subject to searches. The Florida Department of Transportation does not allow you to...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Parrish Community High School student arrested for threat

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement officials have arrested a Parrish Community High School student for a social media post that depicted a shooting. Officials say that this incident is not related to the multitude of threats that have been occurring at the school over the past few days. Another threat was reported Thursday morning. Deputies also arrested a student at nearby Buffalo Creek Middle School for a similar threatening video.
PARRISH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing diver in Englewood found alive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing diver was found about 3 miles off the coast of Manasota Key. The Marine Patrol officers assisted the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Coast Guard Station Cortez, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Englewood Area Fire Control District this afternoon to search for the diver, according to the Sarasota Police Department social media post.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WFLA

Man dies after crashing truck into Waller Centre in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Moments after hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle, the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a historic building on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland. “It was definitely, definitely shocking. I’m just glad it seemed like it happened super early so nobody was over there,” said Lindsey Bagent, […]
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police welcome newest K-9 officer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 -- Kodak. Handler Officer Paul Gagnon and Kodak completed 640 hours of initial training, including patrol work, tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches and apprehension, the department said. Kodak, a German Shepherd, turned 2 years old...
SARASOTA, FL

