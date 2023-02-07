ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas House committee fixes typo ‘error of all time’ before tabling homeland security bill

By Tim Carpenter
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4exUao_0kfYoXxL00

David Young, the state's deputy homeland security adviser, was pressed by House Republicans to justify a bill placing the the two-star general leading the Kansas National Guard in charge of homeland security intelligence gathering in Kansas. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)

TOPEKA — House Republicans launched a committee-room attack Tuesday on a bill that would anchor in state law control of the Office of Homeland Security under direction of a two-star Kansas National Guard general also serving in the role of adjutant general.

GOP Rep. Pat Proctor of Leavenworth described House Bill 2211 as an affront to the constitutional principle of civilian oversight and the historical wisdom of keeping military commanders subordinate to civilian power. He said it raised significant issues regarding the separation of powers. He also said it also would blur lines between military functions of the National Guard and civilian obligations of Kansas law enforcement.

“The founders were deeply suspicious of having a standing army,” said Proctor, a retired U.S. Army colonel. “They saw it as a threat to liberty for much of our history.”

Rep. Tom Johnson, a Republican from Bonner Springs and member of the House Veterans and Military Committee, convinced the committee to table consideration of the bill pending issuance of a legal opinion by the attorney general about constitutionality of a 2011 executive order placing control of homeland security intelligence operations with Kansas National Guard Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, who also serves as adjutant general.

The Kansas National Guard recommended the bill because it would establish in state law — not merely a governor’s executive order — that the adjutant general would direct homeland security activities. That would include work of the Kansas Intelligence Fusion Center, which has been a collaborative operation of the state attorney general and the adjutant general.

Johnson expressed concern with handing control of the Office of Homeland Security to the adjutant general, who commands more than 7,000 soldiers and airmen of the Army and Air divisions of the Kansas Guard. Johnson directed much of his ire at David Young, the state’s deputy homeland security adviser.

Johnson said fusion center analysts hunting terrorists could gain access to private medical and educational information of Kansans that might be used for political gain. He questioned the U.S. Department of Justice’s definition of domestic terrorist, because it made reference to “abortion exteremists.”

“Can you tell me what an abortion extremist is?” Johnson asked Young.

Rep. Susan Ruiz, a Democrat from Kansas City, told the House committee the definition applied to Scott Roeder, an anti-abortion activist who shot to death Wichita physician George Tiller during a church service in 2009. Tiller was among doctors performing late term abortion. Tiller had survived a 1993 assassination attempt by a different opponent of abortion rights. Roeder was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlOTL_0kfYoXxL00

Rep. Timothy Johnson, a Bonner Springs Republican, questioned a House bill placing control of state homeland security operations under control of the Kansas National Guard’s top general. He said that work should be directed by civilian rather than military leaders. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

In testimony submitted to the committee, former GOP Rep. Peggy Mast of Emporia said she was concerned the adjutant general could act on federal homeland security orders against someone like herself who had a “strong love of country and dedication to God.” She accused President Joe Biden’s administration of characterizing Christian nationalists as domestic terrorists.

“I know it sounds ridiculous that we law abiding citizens could be considered a danger to society, but in this current environment I am defined a racist because my skin color is too light,” Mast said. “Americans today feel threatened they are losing the rights of freedom granted to us so long ago and we are hoping you will stop this bill before it gets out of committee.”

Young said to the fusion center’s assignment was to search for threats by foreign actors and others capable of compromising the state’s infrastructure.

“The purpose of this legislation is to designate a state entity specifically tasked with responsibilities and coordination among all homeland security partners,” he said. “There’s a lot of threats out there.”

Young did propose the committee amend the bill to change one word in an attempt to alleviate political tension. He said the legislation as originally drafted said the Office of Homeland Security would engage in “detention” of potential terrorists in the manner of a law enforcement agency. He said the word was inserted by mistake, because the intent was to use the word “detection” in line 10 of the bill.

“We had the typographical error of all time,” Young said. “The word ‘detention’ was mistakenly added in that bill instead of ‘detection.’ Massive, massive difference. That’s not what we do.”

The House committee approved the amendment before voting to suspend the hearing to give Johnson an opportunity to seek a legal opinion from Attorney General Kris Kobach on constitutionality of the 12-year-old executive order issued by then-Gov. Sam Brownback appointing the adjutant general as director of homeland security.

The post Kansas House committee fixes typo ‘error of all time’ before tabling homeland security bill appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 5

Vag Inalicker
2d ago

We need a military person in charge. The Republicans in this state have shown that they are as bad as any terrorists by passing the laws that they have.

Reply
8
Related
Kansas Reflector

‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans

You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Resolution condemning lesser prairie chicken protection clears Kansas House

TOPEKA — The lesser prairie chicken is back on a symbolic chopping block. During a Wednesday House session, lawmakers passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 1602, formally disapproving the federal government’s listing of the lesser prairie chicken as a threatened species in Kansas and announcing support for efforts to remove the designation. Rep. Ken Rahjes, a Republican […] The post Resolution condemning lesser prairie chicken protection clears Kansas House appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas House minority leader unveils cannabis amnesty bill

TOPEKA — Supported by dozens of his fellow representatives, House Minority Leader Vic Miller introduced a cannabis amnesty bill that would essentially decriminalize marijuana statewide.   House Bill 2363, sponsored by Miller, a Topeka Democrat, along with 34 other representatives, would release anyone convicted for marijuana-related offenses from their sentence, and allow the expungement of marijuana-related […] The post Kansas House minority leader unveils cannabis amnesty bill appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

House bill calls for western Kansas to create plans to save the Ogallala Aquifer

TOPEKA — For half a century, groundwater managers in western Kansas have been charged with slowing the decline of the Ogallala Aquifer. Fifty years later, parts of the aquifer are nearing crisis, and legislators want action. “We’re here today so that we don’t become what the Colorado River Valley or Central California looks like,” said […] The post House bill calls for western Kansas to create plans to save the Ogallala Aquifer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
showmeprogress.com

Missouri, well

Right now Republicans in the MO House are fighting against an amendment that would say children can’t carry guns in public. (Yep it’s legal right now.) They’re saying it would violate the 2nd amendment to deny a 12 yr old the right to carry an AR-15 down the street. #moleg.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Missouri House votes against limits on kids carrying guns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's Republican-led House on Wednesday voted against banning minors from openly carrying firearms on public land without adult supervision. The proposal to ban children from carrying guns without adult supervision in public failed by a 104-39 vote. Only one Republican voted in support of it.
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Kansas Governor announces Medicaid expansion legislation introduced in state legislature

(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation in the state legislature this week. Kelly wants to see her state expand Medicaid, as has been done in 39 states. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: expanding Medicaid will not only provide health care to hundreds of thousands of hardworking Kansans, it will also boost our economy, strengthen rural communities, and...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Gov. Laura Kelly announces introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly announced that her bills she claims will provide affordable health care access for low-wage hardworking Kansans were introduced today in committees of the Kansas House and Kansas Senate. By expanding Medicaid, the Governor’s office says, Kansas taxpayers will have access to health care services they are already paying for through federal taxes.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers unveil bill to incentivize private education with public funds

TOPEKA — A new education bill would funnel money into unregulated, unaccredited private schools, with lawmakers saying the legislation would protect parental authority. The bill was promoted by lawmakers on the committee as a way for more Kansas students to access higher-quality education, but opponents say the bill is just the latest in a series […] The post Kansas lawmakers unveil bill to incentivize private education with public funds appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

As Kansas politicians pander to plutocrats, bills unraveling our shared freedoms can’t be dismissed

For years if not decades, commentators had an easy answer to questions about radical bills in state legislatures or the ridiculous lawmakers hawking them. These were just distractions, we would say. Pay attention to the real action: tax policy changes, handouts to the wealthy, new regulations meant to benefit big business. That still holds true, […] The post As Kansas politicians pander to plutocrats, bills unraveling our shared freedoms can’t be dismissed appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. governor: Voluntary water conservation over state mandates

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly outlined for Kansas Farm Bureau members Tuesday the administration’s rural policy agenda by emphasizing a commitment to securing a water supply to sustain agriculture production without imposition of government mandates. “If we want family farms to be passed on to the next generation,...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy