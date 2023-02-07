Kansas House committee fixes typo ‘error of all time’ before tabling homeland security bill

David Young, the state's deputy homeland security adviser, was pressed by House Republicans to justify a bill placing the the two-star general leading the Kansas National Guard in charge of homeland security intelligence gathering in Kansas. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)

TOPEKA — House Republicans launched a committee-room attack Tuesday on a bill that would anchor in state law control of the Office of Homeland Security under direction of a two-star Kansas National Guard general also serving in the role of adjutant general.

GOP Rep. Pat Proctor of Leavenworth described House Bill 2211 as an affront to the constitutional principle of civilian oversight and the historical wisdom of keeping military commanders subordinate to civilian power. He said it raised significant issues regarding the separation of powers. He also said it also would blur lines between military functions of the National Guard and civilian obligations of Kansas law enforcement.

“The founders were deeply suspicious of having a standing army,” said Proctor, a retired U.S. Army colonel. “They saw it as a threat to liberty for much of our history.”

Rep. Tom Johnson, a Republican from Bonner Springs and member of the House Veterans and Military Committee, convinced the committee to table consideration of the bill pending issuance of a legal opinion by the attorney general about constitutionality of a 2011 executive order placing control of homeland security intelligence operations with Kansas National Guard Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, who also serves as adjutant general.

The Kansas National Guard recommended the bill because it would establish in state law — not merely a governor’s executive order — that the adjutant general would direct homeland security activities. That would include work of the Kansas Intelligence Fusion Center, which has been a collaborative operation of the state attorney general and the adjutant general.

Johnson expressed concern with handing control of the Office of Homeland Security to the adjutant general, who commands more than 7,000 soldiers and airmen of the Army and Air divisions of the Kansas Guard. Johnson directed much of his ire at David Young, the state’s deputy homeland security adviser.

Johnson said fusion center analysts hunting terrorists could gain access to private medical and educational information of Kansans that might be used for political gain. He questioned the U.S. Department of Justice’s definition of domestic terrorist, because it made reference to “abortion exteremists.”

“Can you tell me what an abortion extremist is?” Johnson asked Young.

Rep. Susan Ruiz, a Democrat from Kansas City, told the House committee the definition applied to Scott Roeder, an anti-abortion activist who shot to death Wichita physician George Tiller during a church service in 2009. Tiller was among doctors performing late term abortion. Tiller had survived a 1993 assassination attempt by a different opponent of abortion rights. Roeder was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison.

In testimony submitted to the committee, former GOP Rep. Peggy Mast of Emporia said she was concerned the adjutant general could act on federal homeland security orders against someone like herself who had a “strong love of country and dedication to God.” She accused President Joe Biden’s administration of characterizing Christian nationalists as domestic terrorists.

“I know it sounds ridiculous that we law abiding citizens could be considered a danger to society, but in this current environment I am defined a racist because my skin color is too light,” Mast said. “Americans today feel threatened they are losing the rights of freedom granted to us so long ago and we are hoping you will stop this bill before it gets out of committee.”

Young said to the fusion center’s assignment was to search for threats by foreign actors and others capable of compromising the state’s infrastructure.

“The purpose of this legislation is to designate a state entity specifically tasked with responsibilities and coordination among all homeland security partners,” he said. “There’s a lot of threats out there.”

Young did propose the committee amend the bill to change one word in an attempt to alleviate political tension. He said the legislation as originally drafted said the Office of Homeland Security would engage in “detention” of potential terrorists in the manner of a law enforcement agency. He said the word was inserted by mistake, because the intent was to use the word “detection” in line 10 of the bill.

“We had the typographical error of all time,” Young said. “The word ‘detention’ was mistakenly added in that bill instead of ‘detection.’ Massive, massive difference. That’s not what we do.”

The House committee approved the amendment before voting to suspend the hearing to give Johnson an opportunity to seek a legal opinion from Attorney General Kris Kobach on constitutionality of the 12-year-old executive order issued by then-Gov. Sam Brownback appointing the adjutant general as director of homeland security.

The post Kansas House committee fixes typo ‘error of all time’ before tabling homeland security bill appeared first on Kansas Reflector .