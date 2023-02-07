Read full article on original website
Related
Sign Up Here for the 2023 SE Wyoming Home & Outdoor Expo
Cheyenne's premier event for connecting local businesses to our community returns in the Spring of 2023! The annual Southeast Wyoming Home & Outdoor Expo is April 14 – April 16th at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, brought to you by Townsquare Media. The annual event features vendors for everything home and outdoors.
University of Wyoming Is Inviting You To A SUPERBOWL PARTY
Need a place to watch The Big Game this weekend? Wanna throw your own watch party but don't have the space for it?. The University of Wyoming has got you covered! Join them for a fun watch party with a free food spread, great company, and a chance to win some awesome prizes during commercial break bingo.
Meet the Four New Adorable Budweiser Clydesdale Foals
When the Budweiser Clydesdale horses come to Northern Colorado, they only visit for a short time before they go back home. If you've ever been to the Budweiser Brewery in northern Fort Collins while the Clydesdales are there, you certainly know that it is something special to see. When they...
WATCH: Here’s What WHP Troopers Are Dealing With Near Pine Bluffs
Winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of miles of highway in southeast Wyoming, and the Department of Transportation says it could be late this afternoon before crews get things back open. According to a WYDOT District 1 Facebook post, conditions in eastern Laramie County have deteriorated horribly. "Our...
307 Meat Company Is Now In DOWNTOWN LARAMIE
Did you know that your favorite and delicious meats are now in Downtown Laramie? 307 Meat Company announced on their Facebook page yesterday that their products are now available at Big Hollow Food Co-Op in downtown Laramie!. Oh, this makes everything so much easier, right?. Now you can get your...
Cheyenne Frontier Days airshow canceled after loss of Thunderbirds
The 2023 Wings Over Warren airshow in Cheyenne, Wyo., has been canceled after the loss of its headline act. The 90th Missile Wing announced this summer's airshow will not take place after the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team canceled its appearance. The Thunderbirds determined that performing in Cheyenne "carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby," F.E. Warren Air Force Base announced. The airshow, which typically takes place during Cheyenne Frontier Days, had been scheduled for July 26. The Thunderbirds have been a staple of Cheyenne Frontier Days since their first demonstration in 1953. The team did not fly in 2020 due to cases of COVID-19 in the flight team. Read more at 9news.com.
UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
1 Dead After Snowmobile Crash in Southeast Wyoming’s Snowy Range
A man is dead following a snowmobile crash in southeast Wyoming's Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff's Office says. According to a department Facebook post, first responders were called to the Snowies around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries. "Upon arrival, first...
The Annual Laramie International Flavor Festival IS BACK
The 2nd Annual Laramie International is back and honestly, it's my favorite! They've been wanting to have it since before the pandemic, and then of course, the pandemic happened, but I'm so glad that they got to do it last year and will be doing it again this year!. The...
Wyoming DCI Asks For Info On 20-Year-Old Unsolved Homicide Case
20 years after the body of a 32-year-old Cheyenne woman was found in Colorado, officials with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation say they are continuing to work the case. They are also hoping people with information on the homicide will come forward. That's according to a Wednesday DCI news...
Here’s Where You Drop Your Kids Off In Laramie This Valentine’s
Are you making plans this weekend but don’t know what to do with kids? No babysitter available? Wyo Elite has your back! Bring them to Wyo Elite’s Valentine’s Parents night out this Valentine's weekend!. You can have fun on your date night, and the kids can too!...
This Weekend in Cheyenne: Mini-Golf, Markets, Mics, and More!
Does anyone else feel like January went by way too fast? The first weekend of February is here! And the weather looks like it will be more forgiving this weekend, so why not enjoy it? Kickstart your February by exploring all Cheyenne has to offer this weekend:. Friday, February 3.
Laramie, Check Out These Yummy Valentine-Themed Cupcakes
If you haven't been to The Sugar Mouse Cupcake House lately, it's okay, we did the work for you. My 2023 resolution was to cut my sugar intake, but we used the excuse of my roommate's birthday to have a treat. I mean, we cannot NOT celebrate her birthday, right?
Safety Concerns Spur Closure of Pedestrian Bridge in Cheyenne
Structural safety concerns have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to temporarily close the Western Hills Boulevard pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 in Cheyenne. WYDOT spokeswoman Andrea Staley says the bridge, which provides a protected crossing for Jessup Elementary School, McCormick Junior High School, and Central High School students, was...
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Multiple Weather Hazards
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about multiple weather hazards today and tomorrow in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Multiple hazards expected across portions of the area over the next 12-24 hours. A windy day ahead for all of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with widespread wind gusts 45+ MPH expected this afternoon into the early evening. Local wind gusts up to 65 MPH will be possible over the southeast Wyoming wind corridors, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Accumulating snow will continue in the mountains through Thursday morning, heaviest in the Snowy Range where 5 to 10 inches of snow may fall. Finally, scattered snow showers and some snow squalls are expected to affect much of the region later this afternoon through this evening, with the main impact timeline being 5 PM to 8 PM MST this evening. While not everyone will experience these squalls, motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in weather conditions later today, especially during the evening commute. Know before you go: Check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov prior to venturing out.
capcity.news
More than 150 permanent housing placements given to homeless veterans in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Veteran Affairs Health Care System has provided more than 150 permanent housing placements to homeless veterans, the office announced today. The effort is part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans in 2022. Permanent housing by VA staff assisting veterans included...
Project to Bring New Data Center to Cheyenne Nearing Finish Line
A yearslong project to bring a new data center to Cheyenne is nearing the finish line, Mayor Patrick Collins says. "We have been working with the company for over five years now," Collins, who met with company representatives last week, said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column. "We are so...
Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains, 70 MPH Winds Elsewhere
The Cheyenne Office of the National Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre mountains southeast Wyoming. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Sierra Madre Mountains in south-central Wyoming as accumulating snowfall is likely early this evening through tonight and Monday. Snowfall accumulations around 6 to 10 inches expected, especially above 9000 feet elevation. Use caution as outdoor recreation in the high terrain could become dangerous to those caught unprepared! Additionally, light snow accumulations are expected for the higher elevations of the Snowy Range.
Wyoming Pearl Harbor Sailor Honored With Arlington Burial
A Wyoming sailor who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor will be re-buried with full honors at the Arlington National Cemetery later this month. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach. Herman Schmidt was born in Kansas, but grew up in Sheridan.
NWS Cheyenne: Bitterly Cold Today, Warming Trend Ahead
It's going to be much colder today with temperatures struggling to reach the freezing mark, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "Daytime highs are expected to be in the 20s for areas along and east of I-25, with upper teens west," the NWS said. "Windy conditions will persist, especially...
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0