fox5atlanta.com
Police: Serial thief targeting Home Depots in metro Atlanta
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a suspect wanted for a series of thefts targeting metro Atlanta Home Depot stores. Officials shared two surveillance photos of the suspect on Facebook asking for the public's help identifying him. According to police, at around 6 p.m. on Feb....
fox5atlanta.com
Volunteers work to help homeless, displaced pets after Griffin tornadoes
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Hominy and Grits are examples of the many dogs found homeless after the January 12th tornado that hit the Griffin area. Spalding County and Control is currently housing about 30 dogs at its old shelter. Some are now considered strays while there are others that county is boarding because their homes were destroyed and the owners are in temporary housing or because repairs are being made.
fox5atlanta.com
Over 60 neglected animals seized from one Fulton County home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County authorities said they seized 65 neglected animals from one residence during a sweep. The Fulton County Police and its SWAT team helped Fulton County Animal Services serve a search warrant for felony cruelty to animals. During the search, officials counted 56 dogs, two horses,...
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander injured after argument escalates to gunfire in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was mistakenly hit during a gunfight in southeast Atlanta. Police say they were called to the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE at around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found...
fox5atlanta.com
Body found in Gwinnett County identified as missing 16-year-old
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Medical Examiners' Office has identified the human remains found Monday on Highway 316 as 16-year-old Susana Morales. Police said the teen's family reported her missing late July. "It does look like she has been there for some period of time," Jennifer Richter of...
fox5atlanta.com
Pregnant woman dies after shooting at DeKalb condos, baby in critical condition
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A pregnant mother has died after she was found shot at a DeKalb County condo complex last week. DeKalb County police tell FOX 5 that they were called to the Brannon Hill Condominiums on the 6600 block of Singleton Lane Thursday morning after reports of a shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for 12-year-old Atlanta boy who disappeared after school
ATLANTA - Atlanta police need your help finding a 12-year-old boy officials are saying is critically missing. Janari Morrison's mother told police she last saw her 12-year-old son Tuesday morning when he got on his school bus near his home on Bent Creek Way in southwest Atlanta. School officials tell...
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged with assaulting and threatening pregnant woman in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police have arrested a man accused of attacking a pregnant woman and threatening her after she talked to the authorities. Investigators with the Clayton County police department say Abdul Sesay is charged with terroristic threats, harassing phone calls, and felony battery. The charges stem...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 10-year-old may be with father in College Park, Union City, police say
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Police in Alpharetta are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen with her noncustodial father. Jireh Carrice Marie Perry’s father, Phillip Perry agreed to watch the girl for an hour while her mother attended a class, the Alpharetta Police Department says. When the class was over, father nor daughter were not to be found.
fox5atlanta.com
Police release photo of suspect in Republic Lounge owner's killing
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened outside Republic Lounge over the weekend. Investigators say they are looking for 39-year-old Jonathan David Soto for his involvement in the shooting, which claimed the life of 50-year-old club co-owner Michael Gidewon. The shooting happened Saturday...
fox5atlanta.com
Pregnant woman strangled to death in Gainesville; suspected killer on the run
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A frantic 911 call on January 29 paints the scary moments for the sister of 22-year-old Juana Jose as she calls for an ambulance to the family apartment on Cooley Drive in Gainesville with the help of an interpreter. "My sister is dying, I don't know what's...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect accused of attempting to kidnap baby on Beltline to appear in court
ATLANTA - A man accused of trying to kidnap a baby in a stroller on the Atlanta BeltLine is set to return to court Thursday morning. Declarence McGhee, 31, has been charged with attempted kidnapping and simple battery. Atlanta police say the charges stem from an incident in April 2022...
fox5atlanta.com
Argument leads to shooting outside southwest Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a person was shot outside a gas station along Lee Street SW Thursday afternoon. Officers responded around 11:35 a.m. to the Texaco gas station located at the corner of Lee Street SW and White Oak Avenue SW. Atlanta police say officers found a 35-year-old man...
fox5atlanta.com
15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.
fox5atlanta.com
Crooks steal bike of Atlanta man living with autism
ATLANTA - Crooks steal the bike of a young man living with autism. It happened near DeKalb Avenue and Krog Street in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta. The bike was Naim Anwar Wares’s only was to work. His family is scrambling to find a bike. Anwar Wares...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from Paws Atlanta
Despite her age, Mully is active and full of love. She enjoys going on walks and loves being close to you.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man wanted in assault of Clayton County girl may be fleeing to Virginia
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a suspect they say is on the run after assaulting a girl last year. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say on Dec. 22, officers received a report of an assault on a juvenile girl in the Riverdale area.
fox5atlanta.com
Aggressive driver attempts to flee from Coweta County deputies
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County says they are on the lookout for aggressive drivers on the interstate. Aside from just the sheer volume of traffic and how long it takes to get anywhere in metro Atlanta, aggressive driving is a top complaint by motorists. In recent case in Coweta...
fox5atlanta.com
Search for Georgia man accused of killing pregnant mother, her unborn child
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Gainesville Police are searching for a man suspected of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child. The department says what started out as a medical call turned into a homicide investigation when emergency personnel noticed suspicious circumstances on January 29th when they were called out to check on 22-year-old Juana Jose.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police release body camera video from shooting at public safety training site
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police have released the first four video clips recorded from officer-worn cameras during a joint operation attempting to clear the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on Jan. 18. The videos do not show the actual encounter between Georgia State Patrol troopers and an activist inside a tent, as GSP does not wear body cameras except in certain situations. However, APD hopes the videos do offer some insight into what happened that day.
