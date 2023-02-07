GRIFFIN, Ga. - Hominy and Grits are examples of the many dogs found homeless after the January 12th tornado that hit the Griffin area. Spalding County and Control is currently housing about 30 dogs at its old shelter. Some are now considered strays while there are others that county is boarding because their homes were destroyed and the owners are in temporary housing or because repairs are being made.

GRIFFIN, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO