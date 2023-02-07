ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police: Serial thief targeting Home Depots in metro Atlanta

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a suspect wanted for a series of thefts targeting metro Atlanta Home Depot stores. Officials shared two surveillance photos of the suspect on Facebook asking for the public's help identifying him. According to police, at around 6 p.m. on Feb....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Volunteers work to help homeless, displaced pets after Griffin tornadoes

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Hominy and Grits are examples of the many dogs found homeless after the January 12th tornado that hit the Griffin area. Spalding County and Control is currently housing about 30 dogs at its old shelter. Some are now considered strays while there are others that county is boarding because their homes were destroyed and the owners are in temporary housing or because repairs are being made.
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Over 60 neglected animals seized from one Fulton County home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County authorities said they seized 65 neglected animals from one residence during a sweep. The Fulton County Police and its SWAT team helped Fulton County Animal Services serve a search warrant for felony cruelty to animals. During the search, officials counted 56 dogs, two horses,...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body found in Gwinnett County identified as missing 16-year-old

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Medical Examiners' Office has identified the human remains found Monday on Highway 316 as 16-year-old Susana Morales. Police said the teen's family reported her missing late July. "It does look like she has been there for some period of time," Jennifer Richter of...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pregnant woman dies after shooting at DeKalb condos, baby in critical condition

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A pregnant mother has died after she was found shot at a DeKalb County condo complex last week. DeKalb County police tell FOX 5 that they were called to the Brannon Hill Condominiums on the 6600 block of Singleton Lane Thursday morning after reports of a shooting.
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for 12-year-old Atlanta boy who disappeared after school

ATLANTA - Atlanta police need your help finding a 12-year-old boy officials are saying is critically missing. Janari Morrison's mother told police she last saw her 12-year-old son Tuesday morning when he got on his school bus near his home on Bent Creek Way in southwest Atlanta. School officials tell...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 10-year-old may be with father in College Park, Union City, police say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Police in Alpharetta are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen with her noncustodial father. Jireh Carrice Marie Perry’s father, Phillip Perry agreed to watch the girl for an hour while her mother attended a class, the Alpharetta Police Department says. When the class was over, father nor daughter were not to be found.
UNION CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police release photo of suspect in Republic Lounge owner's killing

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened outside Republic Lounge over the weekend. Investigators say they are looking for 39-year-old Jonathan David Soto for his involvement in the shooting, which claimed the life of 50-year-old club co-owner Michael Gidewon. The shooting happened Saturday...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Crooks steal bike of Atlanta man living with autism

ATLANTA - Crooks steal the bike of a young man living with autism. It happened near DeKalb Avenue and Krog Street in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta. The bike was Naim Anwar Wares’s only was to work. His family is scrambling to find a bike. Anwar Wares...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Aggressive driver attempts to flee from Coweta County deputies

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County says they are on the lookout for aggressive drivers on the interstate. Aside from just the sheer volume of traffic and how long it takes to get anywhere in metro Atlanta, aggressive driving is a top complaint by motorists. In recent case in Coweta...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search for Georgia man accused of killing pregnant mother, her unborn child

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Gainesville Police are searching for a man suspected of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child. The department says what started out as a medical call turned into a homicide investigation when emergency personnel noticed suspicious circumstances on January 29th when they were called out to check on 22-year-old Juana Jose.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police release body camera video from shooting at public safety training site

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police have released the first four video clips recorded from officer-worn cameras during a joint operation attempting to clear the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on Jan. 18. The videos do not show the actual encounter between Georgia State Patrol troopers and an activist inside a tent, as GSP does not wear body cameras except in certain situations. However, APD hopes the videos do offer some insight into what happened that day.
ATLANTA, GA

