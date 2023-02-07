Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Jax mayoral candidate Daniel Davis spends more than $1.1M in January
Republican fundraising leader retains $3M for stretch run for March 'First Election.'. The leading fundraiser in the race for Jacksonville Mayor recorded a seven-figure spend last month. Republican Daniel Davis, the CEO of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, spent more than $96,000 in hard money in January, with an additional...
floridapolitics.com
LeAnna Cumber blasts ‘corrupt’ JEA committee investigation as Chair helms Daniel Davis fundraiser
The Chair of the JEA investigative committee has a fundraiser for Cumber's opponent this week. The Jacksonville mayoral race continues to be characterized by GOP intraparty acrimony, with the latest charges around a so-called “corrupt” investigation. Jacksonville City Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber took to Twitter to condemn...
Riverfront 2025: Plans revealed for Riverfront and Downtown Jacksonville development
City leaders proposed big changes to Downtown Jacksonville and the Riverfront by 2025.
floridapolitics.com
Alton Yates backs Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor
While most of the narrative has been on the Republican side of the Jacksonville mayoral race, two major Democratic candidates are also running. Now, the leading fundraiser among the two rolled out an endorsement from a local civil rights legend. Alton Yates, a retired Colonel in the Air Force was...
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Bold for 2.8.23 — Go Gators!
The City of Jacksonville gets schooled by UF. The big news of the week involves a collaboration between the University of Florida and the city of Jacksonville. Specifically, a new graduate campus in Jacksonville to focus on medicine, business and engineering. The project will depend on big money from locals:...
Mandarin neighbors speak out against rezoning proposal ahead at town hall meeting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of Mandarin neighbors are fired up about a proposed rezoning they say would bring heavy traffic to an already busy residential area. Christ's Church owns the 11 acres on Livingston Rd. The church moved to Greenland but kept the property, where a sports complex sits. An application put in by the church asks the city to rezone the property for 100 new multifamily town homes. Katrina Aprile lives about 500 feet from the spot.
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville mayoral candidates diverge on diversity, equity, inclusion issues
Sharp disagreements emerged on confederate monuments, public school politics. Several candidates for Jacksonville Mayor discussed diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts and aspirations in a forum Tuesday night. Hosted by the Interfaith Center of Northeast Florida and moderated by WJCT’s Melissa Ross, the town hall event promised a break from...
Florida schools removing classroom books to meet ‘Stop WOKE’ law; Clay County seeks to meet guidelines
Some Florida schools are covering up or removing books in their classrooms that have not been approved under a law restricting instruction and books on race and diversity, making it a felony for teachers to share certain materials with students.
Orange Park approves a plan to open Bradley Park to the public
The Town of Orange Park has set March 1 as a tentative opening date for Bradley Park Conservation at Nelson Point. Town Manager Sarah Campbell said at Tuesday night’s meeting that they’ve been working on a plan to open the park safely. She outlined a list of items that should be completed before they can open the park. One of those items was a community cleanup day on Saturday, February 18.
floridapolitics.com
LeAnna Cumber ‘survivor’ ad stresses fight against human trafficking
A new ad from Jacksonville mayoral candidate LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber focuses on her work to stop human trafficking. The 30-second “Survivor” underscores the current Republican City Council member’s work to fight that societal scourge, with a third-person narrator attesting to what Cumber has done. “I’m a survivor...
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Davis files suit against Jax TV stations, alleges ad is defamatory
'Defendants knew the statements in the ad were false but chose to broadcast it,' the filing contends. Jacksonville’s mayoral race will move from the airwaves to the courtroom, as a candidate is pursuing a defamation action against local TV stations. Republican Daniel Davis, as first reported by The Tributary,...
Wire down after transformer failed at Kernan and Atlantic Boulevard intersection
Around 7:51 a.m., a wire was reported down on Kernan Boulevard and Atlantic Boulevard.
Leaders of Jacksonville drug trafficking organization sentenced
U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan has sentenced Kimberly Michelle Claridy Walker, 46, and Neal Merrell Walker, 51, both of Jacksonville, to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Orange Park approves use of golf carts on some city streets
The Orange Park Town Council has approved the use of golf carts on certain town streets. The council approved the measure 4-0. Councilwoman Susana Thompson was not in attendance at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Yes, Florida high schools on state highways can get reduced speed zones
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Six lanes, hundreds of cars and no school zone. The heavy traffic on Blanding Boulevard has some Clay County parents concerned for their students' safety. Blanding Boulevard's speed limit right in front of Orange Park High School is 45 miles per hour. Kingsley Avenue on...
First Coast News
Broken elevator at Jacksonville apartment complex creates obstacle for disabled residents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several residents at Christine Cove Apartments on Jacksonville's Northside contacted the "Ask Anthony" team because of a broken elevator. One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, wrote in an email:. "Our elevator hasn't been operating in our senior citizens/handicap complex building for a month!!! We need...
One of Jacksonville’s first Black bus drivers dies
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced the death of a man who made history by integrating the city’s bus system.
WCJB
Columbia County Report: New mental health facility coming to Lake City at LakeShore Hospital
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - For three years the former Shands LakeShore Hospital has sat vacant in Lake City. Now, thanks to an agreement between the Lakeshore Hospital Authority and Meridian Behavioral Healthcare, it will become a brand new mental health facility. “Super excited,” said Meridian COO, Lauren Cohn. “I...
Red Cross logos to be removed from lifeguard station after donation to City of Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard station will be donated to Jacksonville Beach City, which means big changes for the face of the building. The agreement was approved during a City Council meeting Monday and comes after months of back and forth between the city and the Volunteer Life Savings Corps who used the building for lifeguard services.
Action News Jax Investigates: Odometer fraud on the rise in Jacksonville
There’s been a significant rise in odometer fraud, especially in Jacksonville. Action News Jax Investigates found it’s now cheaper and easier to do than ever before. And there is no trace of a crime left behind.
