Jacksonville, FL

floridapolitics.com

Jax mayoral candidate Daniel Davis spends more than $1.1M in January

Republican fundraising leader retains $3M for stretch run for March 'First Election.'. The leading fundraiser in the race for Jacksonville Mayor recorded a seven-figure spend last month. Republican Daniel Davis, the CEO of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, spent more than $96,000 in hard money in January, with an additional...
floridapolitics.com

LeAnna Cumber blasts ‘corrupt’ JEA committee investigation as Chair helms Daniel Davis fundraiser

The Chair of the JEA investigative committee has a fundraiser for Cumber's opponent this week. The Jacksonville mayoral race continues to be characterized by GOP intraparty acrimony, with the latest charges around a so-called “corrupt” investigation. Jacksonville City Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber took to Twitter to condemn...
floridapolitics.com

Alton Yates backs Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor

While most of the narrative has been on the Republican side of the Jacksonville mayoral race, two major Democratic candidates are also running. Now, the leading fundraiser among the two rolled out an endorsement from a local civil rights legend. Alton Yates, a retired Colonel in the Air Force was...
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 2.8.23 — Go Gators!

The City of Jacksonville gets schooled by UF. The big news of the week involves a collaboration between the University of Florida and the city of Jacksonville. Specifically, a new graduate campus in Jacksonville to focus on medicine, business and engineering. The project will depend on big money from locals:...
First Coast News

Mandarin neighbors speak out against rezoning proposal ahead at town hall meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of Mandarin neighbors are fired up about a proposed rezoning they say would bring heavy traffic to an already busy residential area. Christ's Church owns the 11 acres on Livingston Rd. The church moved to Greenland but kept the property, where a sports complex sits. An application put in by the church asks the city to rezone the property for 100 new multifamily town homes. Katrina Aprile lives about 500 feet from the spot.
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville mayoral candidates diverge on diversity, equity, inclusion issues

Sharp disagreements emerged on confederate monuments, public school politics. Several candidates for Jacksonville Mayor discussed diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts and aspirations in a forum Tuesday night. Hosted by the Interfaith Center of Northeast Florida and moderated by WJCT’s Melissa Ross, the town hall event promised a break from...
Julie Morgan

Orange Park approves a plan to open Bradley Park to the public

The Town of Orange Park has set March 1 as a tentative opening date for Bradley Park Conservation at Nelson Point. Town Manager Sarah Campbell said at Tuesday night’s meeting that they’ve been working on a plan to open the park safely. She outlined a list of items that should be completed before they can open the park. One of those items was a community cleanup day on Saturday, February 18.
floridapolitics.com

LeAnna Cumber ‘survivor’ ad stresses fight against human trafficking

A new ad from Jacksonville mayoral candidate LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber focuses on her work to stop human trafficking. The 30-second “Survivor” underscores the current Republican City Council member’s work to fight that societal scourge, with a third-person narrator attesting to what Cumber has done. “I’m a survivor...
First Coast News

Red Cross logos to be removed from lifeguard station after donation to City of Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard station will be donated to Jacksonville Beach City, which means big changes for the face of the building. The agreement was approved during a City Council meeting Monday and comes after months of back and forth between the city and the Volunteer Life Savings Corps who used the building for lifeguard services.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL

