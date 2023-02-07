Fans Think Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Broke Up After She Allegedly Unfollowed Him on Instagram

Read full article on original website
Somebody Check On Boosie: His Daughter Made It Instagram Official With Her Girlfriend
The daughter of the Baton Rouge rapper, who is known for making homophobic comments, has a girlfriend.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Has Questions After Yung Miami Admits She Likes Getting Peed On
Yung Miami had “Pee Diddy” trending after admitting to Trina that she enjoys golden showers. Summer Walker has questions for Yung Miami after the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoyed golden showers. During the latest episode of Caresha Please, the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoys...
hotnewhiphop.com
Suge Knight Empathizes With Megan Thee Stallion, Speaks On Tory Lanez Conviction
Tory hired Suge’s former attorney and now the Death Row boss is chiming in about the case. Now that Tory Lanez has hired David Kenner, former attorney to Suge Knight, people have been curious about what the Death Row founder had to say about the case. Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence connected to the death of Terry Carter in 2015. Rolling Stone briefly spoke with Knight recently, and he chimed in about Lanez’s case involving Megan Thee Stallion.
Yung Miami Says She Enjoys ‘Golden Showers’ & Sean Combs Gets Trolled With Nickname ‘Pee Diddy’
Yung Miami, 28, dished on what she likes in the bedroom and the big reveal had her boyfriend Diddy, 53, trending in all the wrong ways! During her wild Caresha Please interview with hip hop legend Trina on January 19, the rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee) played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” the nickname for urinating on one’s partner as a sexual act. Or course, social media went wild as well, referencing the rapper’s romance with Sean Combs, as “Pee Diddy” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter!
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis welcome their second baby together
Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, has given birth to their second baby together, a daughter. Iceland arrived on Wednesday. “Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy,” the proud dad gushed via Instagram Thursday. “Our little princess is here!” Ka’oir Davis wrote in a post of her own. “Beautiful & Healthy!” The 38-year-old revealed her pregnancy news in a September 2022 post. “Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With,” the model wrote at the time, referencing her and the rapper’s 2-year-old son. In the sweet social media upload, the then-expectant star showed her husband, 42,...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West Being Dropped By His Lawyers
50 Cent responded to Kanye West being dropped by his legal team on Instagram. 50 Cent responded to reports of Kanye West’s lawyers dropping the polarizing rapper on Instagram, Monday. The legal firm took out newspaper ads to alert Ye that they are no longer representing him in a New York lawsuit.
Business Insider
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
hotnewhiphop.com
Def Jam Exec Passed On Signing Nicki Minaj, Says Ransom
Ransom claims he suggested to the exec that they should give Nicki a deal. The person allegedly said, “Nah, that will never work.”. Rap Radar has returned with a gem-filled conversation with Ransom. The rapper revisited several highlights of his career and revealed an interaction he had with an executive at Def Jam. Apparently, he suggested the label sign a rising artist at the time: Nicki Minaj. However, the person dismissed the young rapper.
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
Dame Dash Says Jay-Z Only Offered Him $1.5M For His Stake Of Roc-A-Fella
It seems Dame Dash and Jay-Z are still not on good terms; even professionally. He says Hov only offered him 1.5 million for his stake of Roc-A-Fella Records. As spotted Complex the outspoken mogul continues to be vocal as ever regarding all the ups and downs of bossing up. Recently the Harlem, New York native […] The post Dame Dash Says Jay-Z Only Offered Him $1.5M For His Stake Of Roc-A-Fella appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopDX.com
Wack 100 Calls Out 'Bozo' J. Prince Over Cardi B Gang Beef Claims
Wack 100 has waded into the feud between Offset and J. Prince, accusing the latter of “lying” about protecting Cardi B in a gang beef. The Rap-A-Lot Records founder laid into the Migos rapper in a scathing Instagram post on Wednesday (February 8), calling him a “fake muthafucka” while reminding him of their many interactions in the past, contradicting Offset’s previous claim that he doesn’t know Prince “from a can of paint.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Tony Yayo Suggests NBA Youngboy Squashed Fredo Bang Beef After Signing “$100 M Deal”
Tony Yayo said he would be yelling “stop the violence” too if he was offered a similar deal as NBA Youngboy. Tony Yayo believes Motown’s $100M with NBA Youngboy encouraged the Baton Rouge-born rapper to end his long-standing beef with Fredo Bang. NBA Youngboy and Fredo Bang’s...
thesource.com
J. Prince to Offset: ‘You Wasn’t with Takeoff When He Was Alive’
The new episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game will ruffle some feathers. Hosts Wallo267 and Gillie Da Kid sat down with J. Prince and the Prince Family, clearing the air on numerous issues, including the death of Takeoff. At the tail end of the interview, J. Prince turned his...
Swizz Beatz Reveals Lil Wayne Didn’t Like “Uproar” Alterations
Swizz Beatz revealed Lil Wayne didn’t take too kindly to changes made to their “Uproar” single. During the Jan. 19 episode of Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin Podcast, the Ruff Ryders head honcho revealed that alterations made to the Tha Carter V single, which primarily impacted his vocals, didn’t sit well with the New Orleans rapper. The Verzuz co-founder detailed that he converted some of Weezy’s lyrics and repurposed them into a hook for the single, prompting backlash from the legend. More from VIBE.comLil Wayne's $20 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager Takes Major HitRecording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact AwardLil Wayne's...
allhiphop.com
Illseed’s Quickies: QC’s P Lashes Out, Wack100 Comes for J. Prince For Cardi B
Wack100 steps up to defend Cardi B and Offset from the accusations from J. Prince. Who do you believe?. The news came as a shocker! The guys from AllHipHop were just with P in Los Angeles. Not like he was about to tell a news outlet all this busy-ness, but it just seems interesting.
Lil Wayne’s New Artist, Drizzy P Makes a Statement in His Latest Freestyle
Drizzy P, Young Money’s new artist starts the year off the right way by freestyling over insane beats with the Most Energetic Entertainer, Manni Supreme on Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station, Hot 107.9. To give a little history about the rapper, it wasn’t until Drizzy P’s senior year of High School in 2020, that he […]
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Believes Grammys Deliberately 'Jerk' Multiple Artists Each Year
Fat Joe believes the Grammys intentionally “jerk” around numerous artists each year just for fun, and accused the organization of doing so again this year. Joe made the comments on a recent Instagram Live stream and harkened back to 50 Cent’s own Grammy drama in 2004 when he lost out on Best New Artist to emo post-grunge band Evanescence, despite having dropped his seminal debut Get Rich or Die Tryin’ that year.
Madonna Slams ‘Ageist and Misogynistic’ Criticism of Her 2023 Grammys Appearance
Following her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Madonna faced criticism online for her seemingly new face. Madonna was on hand to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras as they took the stage to perform their collaboration "Unholy." The duo later made history as Petras was the first trans woman ever to win a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
Did Adele Really Leave During Harry Styles’ Album of the Year Grammys Speech?
A seconds-long clip from the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony showing Adele during Harry Styles' Album of the Year acceptance speech has gone viral, leaving some fans wondering: Did Adele leave during Harry Styles' Grammys speech?. On Twitter, some fans spread the rumor that Adele left during Styles' speech because Beyoncé...
Harry Styles’ Background Dancers Say Grammys Stage Started Spinning Wrong Way During Performance
Harry Styles is a seasoned performer known for his infectious, bright energy onstage. That's why fans found it odd when things seemed off during his Grammy Awards performance Sunday (Feb. 5), where he performed his massive hit "As It Was." "He is also shy, he gets his energy from the...
