This Idaho Destination is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the Country
Idaho is home to many married people, and as was mentioned last week, the single and dating life here can be a little rough. It may be affordable to date, but dating opportunities are limited in Idaho, but if you can find someone and you end up getting to the point where you decide to spend your life together, you may want to rule out a destination wedding, because one of the best places to get married in the United States is already in Idaho. Where is the best place to get married in the country, where is the worst, and where is the best place in Idaho?
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good
Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
New passenger traffic record set at the Boise Airport
Almost 4.5 million passengers traveled through BOI in 2022. This represents a nine percent increase from the previous record, set in 2019. A good sign for the airport's future.
Boise Home Has A “Safe Room” But It’s Not What You Would Expect
There's more we need to address than just the safe room in this home for sale in Boise. This home recently hit the market in the North End of Boise and is really close to Hyde Park, which is a highly sought after area close to shops and restaurants. As soon as you see this house you might wonder why would someone paint their home this color. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,000 sqft which sits on a corner lot with a large garage.
Want People To Leave Idaho? There’s A Way How Now
For some, the answer is an internet comment. Don't agree with a point of view? Internet comment!. Not happy with someone's decision? Internet comment!. Someone didn't agree with your take on Avatar 2? Internet comment!. See a trend here? As humans, we tend to think that if we simply say...
Airline Offers Crazy Low ‘I Love California’ Fares From Boise
Oh California, how we love you--kind of? There's really nothing wrong with California. Home to amazing beaches, sunsets, and vacation towns like Palm Springs or San Diego--how could you go wrong?. Here in Idaho, however, just the word California will cause panic. Whether it's over politics, real estate, or the...
Big Spin winner from Idaho Falls claims $70,000, Oldtown winner claims $80,000
Two Big Spin winners from two very different parts of Idaho met at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday afternoon for the chance to win up to $100,000 each.
Mega Gallery: You Probably Didn’t Know They Built Houses This Beautiful In Buhl
I write a lot about beautiful, interesting, and confusing buildings around Twin Falls and sometimes I forget that there are other places to find cool architecture. Perusing real estate in Buhl, I realized something: I have greatly misjudged that small town. The 3 Most Beautiful Homes For Sale In Buhl.
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives
It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
Is Boise Really One Of America’s Most Disgusting Dirty Cities?
When people talk about Boise, the word "dirty" doesn't typically come up, but maybe it should. With the increase in population, we all knew that eventually, our clean city would be harder to keep clean. Evidence suggests that day is coming much sooner than we expected. LawnStarter studied the largest...
Eviction court hearings increasing in Ada and Canyon counties
BOISE, Idaho — Fighting the housing crisis in the Treasure Valley takes a team like the one at Jesse Tree — a local non-profit working to keep people facing eviction in their homes. But lately, more people in Ada and Canyon counties need help. Morgan DeCarl, Jesse Tree...
Iconic Hip Hop Star, Actor Announces Major Boise Summer Concert
Summer of 2023 is shaping up to be one for the record books here in the Treasure Valley. Not only are we all ready for this frigid weather to go away--but we're ready for all of the things that come with summer in Boise: bustling patios, outdoor parties, daylight that goes all day...literally, and CONCERTS!
There Are Only 2 Good Places for Fettuccine Alfredo in Boise
When you search for the best fettuccine alfredo in Boise, there’s a recent list from Tripadvisor that only features 2 PLACES in the area. So, according to Tripadvisor, there are only 2 good places for fettuccine alfredo in the Boise area. Why specifically fettuccine alfredo you ask? Well, because...
Deadly Crash on Thousand Springs Road Near Hagerman
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A Jerome man was killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday afternoon when his van rolled down a steep embankment near Hagerman. According to Idaho State Police, the 73-year-old was driving a Ford Econoline van down the Thousand Springs Grade Road at around 1:21 p.m. when he lost control, went off the side of the road, and down the steep embankment. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt but died in the crash. The roadway was blocked for about three hours until emergency crews could clear the scene. The crash remains under investigation by ISP. Gooding County Sheriff's deputies, Wendell Fire Department, Gooding Fire Department, and Gooding EMS assisted with the crash.
South Idaho Teacher’s Student Fight Club ‘Appalling’ Say Police
Police in southern Idaho are continuing to investigate a middle school teacher who was arrested days ago for allegedly recording his students fighting in a classroom for the purpose of sharing the videos to social media. One Caldwell investigating officer has described the teacher's actions as "appalling." It's been over...
Fundraiser for Boy With Cancer in Idaho Hospital
Tyce Nielsen is only six years old. He has cancer. He’s being treated at a Boise hospital. Tyce’s family lives in Elko, Nevada. The drive is four hours between the cities. His mother has left her job in an effort to join in caring for the little boy. The fundraising appeal appeared in my Friday email. In a matter of a few hours, I noticed several hundred dollars had been raised. The family is being challenged to meet travel expenses.
Post Register
Police respond to Boise Mall, no evidence of shots fired
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police responded to the Boise Towne Square Mall for a report of shots fired outside of the mall, but have not found evidence of shots being fired or any reports of injuries. Multiple agencies responded, but officers have determined there is no ongoing threat...
KXLY
News agencies ask Idaho Supreme Court to remove gag order in U of I murder case
BOISE, Idaho - A coalition of news agencies, including 4 News Now, want the Idaho Supreme Court to step in over a gag order in the case against Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger faces murder charges for the deaths of four University of Idaho students last November.
Idaho Satanists plan 'gender affirmation ritual' to protest ban on surgeries for children: 'I praise myself'
The Satanic Temple plans to oppose a proposed Idaho bill that would prohibit sex-change surgery and drugs for minors by holding a ritual at the state Capitol.
