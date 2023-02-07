ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruneau, ID

This Idaho Destination is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the Country

Idaho is home to many married people, and as was mentioned last week, the single and dating life here can be a little rough. It may be affordable to date, but dating opportunities are limited in Idaho, but if you can find someone and you end up getting to the point where you decide to spend your life together, you may want to rule out a destination wedding, because one of the best places to get married in the United States is already in Idaho. Where is the best place to get married in the country, where is the worst, and where is the best place in Idaho?
IDAHO STATE
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good

Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
BOISE, ID
Boise Home Has A “Safe Room” But It’s Not What You Would Expect

There's more we need to address than just the safe room in this home for sale in Boise. This home recently hit the market in the North End of Boise and is really close to Hyde Park, which is a highly sought after area close to shops and restaurants. As soon as you see this house you might wonder why would someone paint their home this color. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,000 sqft which sits on a corner lot with a large garage.
BOISE, ID
Want People To Leave Idaho? There’s A Way How Now

For some, the answer is an internet comment. Don't agree with a point of view? Internet comment!. Not happy with someone's decision? Internet comment!. Someone didn't agree with your take on Avatar 2? Internet comment!. See a trend here? As humans, we tend to think that if we simply say...
IDAHO STATE
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives

It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
IDAHO STATE
Deadly Crash on Thousand Springs Road Near Hagerman

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A Jerome man was killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday afternoon when his van rolled down a steep embankment near Hagerman. According to Idaho State Police, the 73-year-old was driving a Ford Econoline van down the Thousand Springs Grade Road at around 1:21 p.m. when he lost control, went off the side of the road, and down the steep embankment. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt but died in the crash. The roadway was blocked for about three hours until emergency crews could clear the scene. The crash remains under investigation by ISP. Gooding County Sheriff's deputies, Wendell Fire Department, Gooding Fire Department, and Gooding EMS assisted with the crash.
HAGERMAN, ID
Fundraiser for Boy With Cancer in Idaho Hospital

Tyce Nielsen is only six years old. He has cancer. He’s being treated at a Boise hospital. Tyce’s family lives in Elko, Nevada. The drive is four hours between the cities. His mother has left her job in an effort to join in caring for the little boy. The fundraising appeal appeared in my Friday email. In a matter of a few hours, I noticed several hundred dollars had been raised. The family is being challenged to meet travel expenses.
BOISE, ID
Police respond to Boise Mall, no evidence of shots fired

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police responded to the Boise Towne Square Mall for a report of shots fired outside of the mall, but have not found evidence of shots being fired or any reports of injuries. Multiple agencies responded, but officers have determined there is no ongoing threat...
BOISE, ID
Twin Falls, ID
