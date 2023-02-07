Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney High boosters Higgins and Peck receive state-level honors
KEARNEY, Neb. - The Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association has awarded Outstanding Service Awards to Tim & Sue Higgins and Mike Peck. The Higgins and Peck are active and longtime members of the Kearney High School Booster Club. “Invested volunteers like Mr. and Mrs. Higgins and Mr. Peck give...
agupdate.com
Nebraskans are national wool contest winners
Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington, Nebraska, was the 2023 Senior Division National Make It With Wool Winner, and Emma Olson of Sargent was fourth runner-up in the Junior Division. The National Make It With Wool (MIWW) competition was held in conjunction with the American Sheep Industry Association Convention Jan. 19-21 in Fort Worth, Texas. The wool contest has been conducted for 75 years.
News Channel Nebraska
UNK cuts ribbon on renovated Martin Hall, new home for five fraternities
KEARNEY, NE — A nearly 70-year-old building on the University of Nebraska-Kearney’s campus is getting new life and new residents. Martin Hall opened in 1954 as a women’s dorm and closed in 2014. On Wednesday, university leaders and students cut the ribbon for the new home for UNK fraternities.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
knopnews2.com
North Platte Police officers receive promotions during city council meeting
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Six police officers with the North Platte Police Department were promoted within the ranks in a special ceremony during Tuesday’s city council meeting. According to the department, over the past several months, several officers have gone through the promotional process with the command staff...
doniphanherald.com
North Platte couple, owners of skill gaming casinos, accused of tax evasion
The Lincoln County Attorney's Office has charged the North Platte owners of several skill gaming casinos in central Nebraska with tax evasion. In court records, investigators described how a robbery at the Platte River Skill Casino in the summer of 2020 led to the allegations that Mark Haneborg and Bridget Haneborg had underreported their income by nearly $1.7 million between 2019 and 2021, "preventing the State of Nebraska from collecting $108,559 of state income tax."
knopnews2.com
Large police presence surround home in eastern North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Law enforcement with the Nebraska State Patrol surrounded a home near South Cottonwood and East B Streets at around 9 a.m. Tuesday. According to a reporter on the scene, a woman was put in the front seat of a patrol unit. Two animal control unit vehicles were also on scene.
