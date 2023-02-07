ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAMS Celebration of Life for Dr. Susan Smyth, Feb. 9

Feb. 9, 2023 | Please join us to celebrate the life and legacy of Susan S. Smyth, M.D., Ph.D., on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. A livestream is available at https://go.uams.edu/live/. Dr. Smyth served as the executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine and was a...

