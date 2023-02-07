Feb. 8, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute will hold its third Be A Part of the Cure Walk to support cancer patients, survivors and families at 8 a.m., May 6, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Gates open at 6:30 a.m.

