Lewis County, WA

THE MANN
2d ago

Were was this mother brought up at, in the desert. Everyone knows you don't jump into a cold river water as the Chehalis. At the age of her son knew better then to do it. Showing off hurts sometimes. Now as a tax payer I am going to have to pay for signage to be put up for something that the parents should be teaching their kids....$21000 sounds like a good morgage in her sons name.

The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Source reveals victim ‘grabbed knife’ as Kaylee Goncalves’ family appeals gag order

One of the victims in the Idaho murders reportedly fought the attacker before she was killed. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that slain University of Idaho Xana Kernodle had suffered wounds to her fingers after “repeatedly grabbing” the knife from the killer during the 13 November attack. Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also murdered that night. Washington State University criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger has since been charged with the slayings. Last week, the Goncalves family’s attorney Shanon Gray appealed a gag order in the case that he described...
IDAHO STATE
Summit Daily News

What drove a 29-year-old Colorado social studies teacher to jump from the classroom to the state Capitol

Last fall, about 25 Steamboat Springs high schoolers received an unexpected knock at the door. Standing in front of them upon opening it?. Their social studies teacher. Meghan Lukens wasn’t there to confront her students about poor grades or attendance but instead to campaign for their families’ support in the race to represent Colorado House District 26.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Upworthy

Homeless man breaks down after finding out strangers had raised $15,000 for him to get a house

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 31, 2021. It has since been updated. Homelessness is a serious problem in America with approximately 17 people experiencing homelessness per every 10,000 people in the general population. As per the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the rate of homelessness has been increasing and on any given night, there are an estimated 553,742 without a roof over their heads.
NEW HAVEN, CT
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Elementary school bans white students from ‘safe space’ club

A local elementary school has a student club that excludes students based on their race, according to a parent. Centennial Elementary in Olympia established a 5th-grade BIPOC (“Black, Indigenous, People of Color”) student group that the principal says excludes white students, according to a screenshot of an email shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. The email, which the district has confirmed is real, shows principal Shannon Ritter admitting the “group is limited to students who identify as BIPOC.” The club meets once a week during their lunch period, and the school is reportedly in the early stages for an additional “BIPOC-only” student group for 4th graders.
OLYMPIA, WA
nationalfisherman.com

Search, GoFundMe effort for family of missing Washington crabber

Family and friends of Bryson Fitch asked community members to keep looking for the missing Bay Center, Wash. fisherman. Fitch, 25, a longtime fisherman, husband and father of three young children, remained missing after the 46-foot crab boat Ethel May sank in heavy seas near Willapa Bay Sunday night. Two crew members who were able to make it into the boat’s life raft were located and safely hoisted by a Coast Guard helicopter crew.
BAY CENTER, WA
newsnationnow.com

Bryan Kohberger was reportedly fired as teaching assistant

(NewsNation) — NewsNation has exclusively learned that Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Scott Bonn, an author and serial killer expert, weiged in on what he believes could have led Kohberger, a suspect in the murder...
IDAHO STATE
Phys.org

Study: Black adults in the US are more likely to have had multigenerational family members incarcerated

While previous studies of incarceration and family life have focused on immediate family—parents, partners and children—a new analysis of a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults that asked about siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, cousins, and other extended family members has found that Black adults in the United States are not only more likely to have experienced family incarceration, but are also more likely to have had more family members incarcerated and to have had family members from more generations ever incarcerated.
Michelle Northrop

Democrats for Washington State Legislature propose "Universal Civic Duty Voting" a bill to make voting legally required

Democrats in the Washington State Legislature are backing a new proposal to make voting in elections mandatory. Senate Bill (SB) 5209 would require that every eligible voter either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. No excuse is required for a waiver from the obligation to register to vote and waivers would be permanent unless withdrawn by registering to vote under any allowed method.
WASHINGTON STATE
