THE MANN
2d ago
Were was this mother brought up at, in the desert. Everyone knows you don't jump into a cold river water as the Chehalis. At the age of her son knew better then to do it. Showing off hurts sometimes. Now as a tax payer I am going to have to pay for signage to be put up for something that the parents should be teaching their kids....$21000 sounds like a good morgage in her sons name.
2
Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive
In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.
Idaho murders – update: Source reveals victim ‘grabbed knife’ as Kaylee Goncalves’ family appeals gag order
One of the victims in the Idaho murders reportedly fought the attacker before she was killed. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that slain University of Idaho Xana Kernodle had suffered wounds to her fingers after “repeatedly grabbing” the knife from the killer during the 13 November attack. Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also murdered that night. Washington State University criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger has since been charged with the slayings. Last week, the Goncalves family’s attorney Shanon Gray appealed a gag order in the case that he described...
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug Use
Washington decriminalized drug use and possession following a ruling by the state Supreme Court that declared the state's felony possession law unconstitutional in the landmark case known as the Blake Decision.
Son begs adoptive parents for money after not speaking to them for nine years
As of 2020, there were approximately 407,000 children in the United States foster care system. Unfortunately, only around 80,000 children are adopted from the foster care system each year.
Ars Technica
US woman has walked around with untreated TB for over a year, now faces jail
A woman in Washington state is facing electronic home monitoring and possible jail time after spending the past year willfully violating multiple court orders to have her active, contagious case of tuberculosis treated and to stay in isolation while doing so. Last week, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced that...
Summit Daily News
What drove a 29-year-old Colorado social studies teacher to jump from the classroom to the state Capitol
Last fall, about 25 Steamboat Springs high schoolers received an unexpected knock at the door. Standing in front of them upon opening it?. Their social studies teacher. Meghan Lukens wasn’t there to confront her students about poor grades or attendance but instead to campaign for their families’ support in the race to represent Colorado House District 26.
Upworthy
Homeless man breaks down after finding out strangers had raised $15,000 for him to get a house
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 31, 2021. It has since been updated. Homelessness is a serious problem in America with approximately 17 people experiencing homelessness per every 10,000 people in the general population. As per the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the rate of homelessness has been increasing and on any given night, there are an estimated 553,742 without a roof over their heads.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Elementary school bans white students from ‘safe space’ club
A local elementary school has a student club that excludes students based on their race, according to a parent. Centennial Elementary in Olympia established a 5th-grade BIPOC (“Black, Indigenous, People of Color”) student group that the principal says excludes white students, according to a screenshot of an email shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. The email, which the district has confirmed is real, shows principal Shannon Ritter admitting the “group is limited to students who identify as BIPOC.” The club meets once a week during their lunch period, and the school is reportedly in the early stages for an additional “BIPOC-only” student group for 4th graders.
nationalfisherman.com
Search, GoFundMe effort for family of missing Washington crabber
Family and friends of Bryson Fitch asked community members to keep looking for the missing Bay Center, Wash. fisherman. Fitch, 25, a longtime fisherman, husband and father of three young children, remained missing after the 46-foot crab boat Ethel May sank in heavy seas near Willapa Bay Sunday night. Two crew members who were able to make it into the boat’s life raft were located and safely hoisted by a Coast Guard helicopter crew.
newsnationnow.com
Bryan Kohberger was reportedly fired as teaching assistant
(NewsNation) — NewsNation has exclusively learned that Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Scott Bonn, an author and serial killer expert, weiged in on what he believes could have led Kohberger, a suspect in the murder...
Phys.org
Study: Black adults in the US are more likely to have had multigenerational family members incarcerated
While previous studies of incarceration and family life have focused on immediate family—parents, partners and children—a new analysis of a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults that asked about siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, cousins, and other extended family members has found that Black adults in the United States are not only more likely to have experienced family incarceration, but are also more likely to have had more family members incarcerated and to have had family members from more generations ever incarcerated.
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock Society
Oregon has become a main destination for "death tourism," as terminally ill individuals from states where assisted suicide is illegal travel to the state to obtain a lethal mixture of drugs to end their lives, reports the Daily Mail.
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questioned
An article in the Daily Dot describes the negative experience that one family had as they visited an urgent care facility. According to the article, a woman called Jayde posted on TikTok that she had to take her son to a MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care in Kent, Washington. Jayde's son had hurt his arm and was in pain.
Democrats for Washington State Legislature propose "Universal Civic Duty Voting" a bill to make voting legally required
Democrats in the Washington State Legislature are backing a new proposal to make voting in elections mandatory. Senate Bill (SB) 5209 would require that every eligible voter either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. No excuse is required for a waiver from the obligation to register to vote and waivers would be permanent unless withdrawn by registering to vote under any allowed method.
'Nothing about us without us' act would require more representation on legislative task forces, workgroups
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new bill being championed by self-advocates with disabilities and other marginalized groups would require more representation in legislative workgroups and task forces. House Bill 1541 would create the "Nothing About Us Without Us" Act. When a legislative workgroup or task force is working on an...
Washington state prisons look to hire former inmate at six-figure salary to help foster 'inclusive culture'
Washington State’s Department of Corrections is looking for a formerly incarcerated individual to work on the agency's executive leadership team, which pays a six-figure salary.
arhsharbinger.com
REVIEW: ‘Brothers On Three’ tells true story of hope, family and adolescence on a Montana reservation
Set in 2016, Abe Streep’s non-fiction book “Brothers on Three” conveys the fascinating journey where a group of high school boys living on a Native American reservation play basketball not just to win, but for a bigger cause. Following the Arlee Warriors’ historic season, the book includes...
New Legislation Takes Aim at Hidden Foster Care
A ProPublica-New York Times Magazine story exposed a system with few legal protections for families. A first-of-its-kind bill aims to provide parents with free counsel when child protection workers try to move their kids without going to court.
