Benzinga

Dispute Over Sam Bankman-Fried's Bail Conditions Resolved Between Crypto Mogul And Prosecutors: Report

A bail agreement is reached between Sam Bankman-Fried and U.S. prosecutors. The judge had restricted Bankman-Fried from contacting FTX and Alameda Research employees. Sam Bankman-Fried and U.S. prosecutors have come to an agreement regarding the conditions of his bail, according to a statement made by his legal representative on Monday, Reuters reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
decrypt.co

FTX Lawyers Can Now Subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried's Group of 'Insiders'

Some FTX insiders have cooperated, but the restructuring team said "key questions" about the company's finances remain unanswered. A judge granted FTX’s legal team permission to subpoena FTX co-founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang, ex-Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried’s parents, and his brother Gabriel, according to a court order filed on Wednesday.
CoinTelegraph

Judge extends Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail restrictions on messaging apps: Report

A federal judge has reportedly rules against oral arguments proposing former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried be allowed to use certain messaging apps. According to a Feb. 9 Reuters report, Judge Lewis Kaplan of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York upheld his ruling that Bankman-Fried be restricted from using encrypted messaging apps as a condition of his release on a $250-million bond. The judge ordered SBF not to communicate using apps such as Signal on Feb. 1, but the former CEO’s legal team and prosecutors had negotiated a deal allowing for exceptions, including Facebook Messenger, Zoom and FaceTime.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

'Decisions are imminent': Georgia DA asks judge to delay release of grand jury report on whether to charge Trump with crimes

Saying that “decisions are imminent” in one of the most publicized criminal investigations in the country, Fulton County District Attorney Willis on Wednesday asked a Georgia judge to temporarily hold off releasing a special grand jury report into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in order to protect the rights of potential defendants in the case.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Fortune

The FTX bankruptcy saga has ensnared members of Sam Bankman-Fried’s family—and at least 2 of them appear reluctant to cooperate

Sam Bankman-Fried leaving Manhattan Federal Court with mother, Barbara Fried, in the background. FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings have become a family affair. Although the original focus of the FTX ordeal was on 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, who is facing criminal charges including fraud and conspiracy, as the bankruptcy proceedings have advanced they’ve entangled his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, as well as his brother, Gabriel Bankman-Fried.
Grist

How the Supreme Court could finally force Big Oil to face trial

It’s been eight years since the world learned that “Exxon Knew.” The oil giant had grasped the dangers of burning fossil fuels since 1977, investigations showed, despite its long-standing public stance that the science was “uncertain” and persistent efforts to block legislation that would control carbon pollution. The revelations launched a wave of lawsuits that aimed to put fossil fuel companies on trial for deceiving the public about climate change.
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Supreme Court Has Spent 4 Unsuccessful Years Trying to Create a Code of Ethics for Justices

A scandal-scarred U.S. Supreme Court has tried for four years to agree on a code of conduct for its nine justices but has failed to reach a consensus, according to The Washington Post, who spoke to unnamed sources familiar with the matter. As the court’s conservative majority has grown, and the justices have weighed in on polarizing issues like Roe v. Wade, criticisms of the justices and their spouses have intensified. Justice Clarence Thomas, in particular, was scrutinized for taking on cases about the 2020 presidential election results while his wife, conservative activist Ginni Thomas, was pushing election fraud claims and asking White House officials to overturn the results. Coming up with a code of ethics remains “an active topic at the court,” the Post reported, but technically there is nothing requiring it. “The absence of a clearly articulated, binding code of ethics for the justices of the Court imperils the legitimacy of the Court,” the American Bar Association said, according to the Post.Read it at The Washington Post
WASHINGTON STATE
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Kraken faces probe over possible securities violations: Report

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is reportedly being probed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission over whether it breached rules around the offering of securities. According to a Feb. 8 Bloomberg report, the probe relates to certain offerings that Kraken has made to U.S. clients. A person with knowledge of...
CoinTelegraph

Former Coinbase product manager pleads guilty in insider trading case

Ishan Wahi, a former product manager at Coinbase Global Inc., has pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a case that United States prosecutors have labeled the first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency. According to a Feb. 7 report by Reuters, the prosecutors claimed that...

