Dispute Over Sam Bankman-Fried's Bail Conditions Resolved Between Crypto Mogul And Prosecutors: Report
A bail agreement is reached between Sam Bankman-Fried and U.S. prosecutors. The judge had restricted Bankman-Fried from contacting FTX and Alameda Research employees. Sam Bankman-Fried and U.S. prosecutors have come to an agreement regarding the conditions of his bail, according to a statement made by his legal representative on Monday, Reuters reported.
U.S. judge rejects bail proposal for FTX founder Bankman-Fried
NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a proposal to modify Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions, despite an agreement between the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder and prosecutors to address potential witness tampering concerns.
FTX founder Bankman-Fried objects to tighter bail, says prosecutors 'sandbagged' him
NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried on Saturday urged a U.S. judge not to ban the indicted FTX cryptocurrency executive from communicating with former colleagues as part of his bail, saying prosecutors "sandbagged" the process to put their client in the "worst possible light."
decrypt.co
FTX Lawyers Can Now Subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried's Group of 'Insiders'
Some FTX insiders have cooperated, but the restructuring team said "key questions" about the company's finances remain unanswered. A judge granted FTX’s legal team permission to subpoena FTX co-founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang, ex-Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried’s parents, and his brother Gabriel, according to a court order filed on Wednesday.
CoinTelegraph
Judge extends Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail restrictions on messaging apps: Report
A federal judge has reportedly rules against oral arguments proposing former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried be allowed to use certain messaging apps. According to a Feb. 9 Reuters report, Judge Lewis Kaplan of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York upheld his ruling that Bankman-Fried be restricted from using encrypted messaging apps as a condition of his release on a $250-million bond. The judge ordered SBF not to communicate using apps such as Signal on Feb. 1, but the former CEO’s legal team and prosecutors had negotiated a deal allowing for exceptions, including Facebook Messenger, Zoom and FaceTime.
'Decisions are imminent': Georgia DA asks judge to delay release of grand jury report on whether to charge Trump with crimes
Saying that “decisions are imminent” in one of the most publicized criminal investigations in the country, Fulton County District Attorney Willis on Wednesday asked a Georgia judge to temporarily hold off releasing a special grand jury report into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in order to protect the rights of potential defendants in the case.
Federal judge causes stir by hinting that Constitution might still protect abortion rights after SCOTUS ruling
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., suggested that courts may have been misinterpreting the Supreme Court’s bombshell decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — and questioned whether there still may be a Constitutional right to abortion. U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, a Bill Clinton...
The FTX bankruptcy saga has ensnared members of Sam Bankman-Fried’s family—and at least 2 of them appear reluctant to cooperate
Sam Bankman-Fried leaving Manhattan Federal Court with mother, Barbara Fried, in the background. FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings have become a family affair. Although the original focus of the FTX ordeal was on 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, who is facing criminal charges including fraud and conspiracy, as the bankruptcy proceedings have advanced they’ve entangled his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, as well as his brother, Gabriel Bankman-Fried.
Judge holds accused crypto fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried’s feet to fire on $250 million bond package
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried returned to court on Thursday for a hearing to determine the conditions of his pretrial release, after prosecutors discovered his encrypted communications with his company’s general counsel. Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan held both the government and the defendant’s feet to the fire about...
How the Supreme Court could finally force Big Oil to face trial
It’s been eight years since the world learned that “Exxon Knew.” The oil giant had grasped the dangers of burning fossil fuels since 1977, investigations showed, despite its long-standing public stance that the science was “uncertain” and persistent efforts to block legislation that would control carbon pollution. The revelations launched a wave of lawsuits that aimed to put fossil fuel companies on trial for deceiving the public about climate change.
Trump 'Highly Likely' to Face Prosecution in Georgia, Attorney Predicts
Attorney Norman Eisen pointed to "powerful" evidence against Trump as to why he believes he could face charges in Fulton County DA Fani Willis' investigation.
Judge Christian Coomer should be removed from Appeals Court bench, panel says
A Georgia Court of Appeals judge found to have taken advantage of an older client and “illegally” using campaign funds t...
Judiciary Committee interviews FBI whistleblower as House GOP probes 'weaponization' of DOJ
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Tuesday that his committee conducted a transcribed interview with a whistleblower from the FBI as his panel probes the alleged politicization of the Justice Department.
CNBC
Lawyers and advisors in FTX bankruptcy have billed nearly $20 million for 51 days of work
FTX's top bankruptcy, legal and financial advisors have billed the company more than $19.6 million in fees for work done in 2022, according to Tuesday bankruptcy court filings. More than $10 million of that was for work done in November 2022, as Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire entered bankruptcy protection in...
Supreme Court Has Spent 4 Unsuccessful Years Trying to Create a Code of Ethics for Justices
A scandal-scarred U.S. Supreme Court has tried for four years to agree on a code of conduct for its nine justices but has failed to reach a consensus, according to The Washington Post, who spoke to unnamed sources familiar with the matter. As the court’s conservative majority has grown, and the justices have weighed in on polarizing issues like Roe v. Wade, criticisms of the justices and their spouses have intensified. Justice Clarence Thomas, in particular, was scrutinized for taking on cases about the 2020 presidential election results while his wife, conservative activist Ginni Thomas, was pushing election fraud claims and asking White House officials to overturn the results. Coming up with a code of ethics remains “an active topic at the court,” the Post reported, but technically there is nothing requiring it. “The absence of a clearly articulated, binding code of ethics for the justices of the Court imperils the legitimacy of the Court,” the American Bar Association said, according to the Post.Read it at The Washington Post
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Kraken faces probe over possible securities violations: Report
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is reportedly being probed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission over whether it breached rules around the offering of securities. According to a Feb. 8 Bloomberg report, the probe relates to certain offerings that Kraken has made to U.S. clients. A person with knowledge of...
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court says Denver judge forced man to choose between right to attorney, speedy trial
Colorado's second-highest court last week reversed a man's convictions after finding a Denver judge forced him to choose between postponing his jury trial if he wanted a lawyer or continuing to trial as scheduled, but with no attorney. Aurelio DeSantiago opted to represent himself and a jury convicted him of...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Judge Orders Million$ for Victims of What Prosecutors Call Ponzi Scheme
A San Diego federal judge Thursday ordered one of the leaders of an alleged investment fraud scheme involving cryptocurrency to pay more than $17 million in restitution to around 800 victims worldwide. The restitution order stems from a grand jury indictment returned against the owners and operators of cryptocurrency company...
Former FTX CEO's Bail Conditions Revisited: Monitoring Software Proposal Emerges In Criminal Case
A New York judge overseeing the criminal case of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has requested a new proposal from the defendant's lawyers to modify his bail conditions. The proposal suggests the installation of an application on Bankman-Fried's phone to automatically record and archive his communications, according to a report from Coindesk.
CoinTelegraph
Former Coinbase product manager pleads guilty in insider trading case
Ishan Wahi, a former product manager at Coinbase Global Inc., has pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a case that United States prosecutors have labeled the first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency. According to a Feb. 7 report by Reuters, the prosecutors claimed that...
