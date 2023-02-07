Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Coastal Commissioners Bash S.B. County on Pot
This first appeared at Newsmakers with JR. California Coastal Commissioners on Wednesday slammed San Barbara County’s ruinous cannabis ordinance and its implementation — but balked at blocking a local permit for a disputed Carpinteria retail pot emporium. A 7-to-3 vote by commissioners held that the state agency lacks...
Santa Barbara Independent
Urgent Need for Housing in Southern Santa Barbara County
It’s no secret, we live or work in paradise here in Southern Santa Barbara County. However, that paradise comes with a high cost. It’s always been expensive to live here, but now it’s becoming impossible for many due to the soaring cost of living. Housing prices and rents continue to spike. It’s impacting South Coast School Districts and employees negatively.
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | ‘The Realistic Joneses’
The Realistic Joneses, by Will Eno, is a play about facing mortality that is darkly funny, enjoyably bizarre, and deeply relatable. Directed by Judy Hegarty-Lovett and presented in Ventura at the Rubicon Theatre, the play follows two couples, both with the last name Jones, who live on the same street. The four develop a friendship of happenstance, based on similar circumstances rather than truly enjoying each other’s company. The awkwardness of their interactions is as charming as it is cringey, and the four actors — Faline England, Sorcha Fox, Conor Lovett, and Joe Spano — handily walk the tightrope between sensible and surreal.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Be Fined $6 Million for Too Many ‘Canaries in Coal Mine’
The canary in the coal mine for the state’s fractured mental health and criminal justice systems is yet another obscure bureaucratic acronym: IST, which stands for “incompetent to stand trial.” That’s a legal determination made by a judge after consulting with two psychiatrists and refers to people charged with a crime who are mentally incapable of understanding the charges against them or assisting in their own defense.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ellen Louise Mahurin
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 4th at SOUTHCOAST Church, 5814 Cathedral Oaks Rd., Goleta, CA. A BBQ lunch will be served after the service. Casual attire, please. In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Abundant Care, Inc., 5506 Somerset Dr., Santa...
Santa Barbara Independent
Mark Coxon
On Saturday, January 28th, 2023, Mark Harold Coxon passed away at age 67. Mark is survived by his two daughters, Cheyenne and Joie, and their mother, Jennifer, as well as his niece, Kris Coxon Ewing and her family. Mark grew up in Santa Barbara. In the early 1980’s, he bought a house in Santa Ynez, where he lived and worked as an expert union plummer, welder, and pipe-fitter for the rest of his life. Mark was a loyal friend, proud and loving father, and an active member of multiple communities and organizations across the Santa Ynez Valley. He has an extensive chosen family.
Santa Barbara man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for deadly stabbing
Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced the sentencing of a Santa Barbara man following a gang-related murder.
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta Beach County Park to Partially Reopen
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – On February 9, 2023, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division, will partially reopen Goleta Beach County Park to the public. Parking, BBQ grills, beach access, and restrooms will be open from sunrise to sunset in the area between the park entrance and pier. The parking lot at the far east end and the pier will remain closed due to damage sustained during the January 2023 storms. While some repairs are underway and assessments of the pier are ongoing, it is anticipated to be several weeks before the east parking lot and pier can reopen safely.
Santa Barbara Independent
State of the Union at the County Board of Supervisors
Amid the ceremonial pomp and circumstance typically attending the changing of the guard among the county supervisors, some hard and gritty reality sandwiches were served up, though with an abundance of good humor and kumbaya attitude. County Supervisor and outgoing board chair Joan Hartmann didn’t just give Das Williams, the newly anointed chair, the ceremonial gavel he’ll need to wield to bang meetings to order; she also gave him a large and uncommonly bulky satellite-powered emergency telephone assigned to the board chair. Williams will need this phone if and when emergencies — whether natural and unnatural — occur. Williams immediately dubbed it “the Batphone,” riffing on the device used by the caped crusader when communicating with Commissioner Gordon.
Santa Barbara Independent
Hospice of Santa Barbara Shares Ways to Navigate Valentine’s Day for Those Who Have Lost a Romantic Partner
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA, February 7, 2023– It is the time of year for pink and red balloons, heart-shaped candies and chocolates, stuffed animals, and bouquets of roses. It is a day meant to celebrate loving someone and being loved. However, for those grieving a lost loved one, holidays such as Valentine’s Day may bring up difficult emotions and memories of a romantic partner who has passed away.
Santa Barbara Independent
Wine Community Honors Jim Clendenen
Frank Ostini knew he wanted to offer a special lot at last November’s Santa Barbara Wine Auction in tribute to his great friend, wine legend Jim Clendenen, but he wasn’t sure what shape it might take. He knew he would host the event at his Hitching Post II restaurant — a beloved spot for his friend who had recently passed away — but beyond that, the shape was unclear.
Santa Barbara Independent
Housing Authority Honors Good Samaritan Shelter as 2022 Outstanding Community Partner of the Year
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA, (February 7, 2023) – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) honored Good Samaritan Shelter as its 2022 Outstanding Community Partner of the Year. The Housing Authority created its annual partner award as a way of recognizing and thanking organizations and businesses that help change lives for the better. The supportive services provided to clients through partners such as Good Samaritan Shelter are an essential part of the Housing Authority’s holistic service delivery approach.
Santa Barbara Independent
Arizona Man Dies in Solo Car Accident in Santa Barbara
A young man died in a solo car accident early this morning on the southbound 101 just north of the State Street offramp. The California Highway Patrol reported the victim’s name was not yet released, but he was 23 years old, driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, and a resident of Mesa, Arizona.
Police arrest 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident for felony vandalism near La Cumbre Plaza
Santa Barbara Police said officers arrested a 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident Thursday for felony vandalism near the La Cumbre Plaza. The post Police arrest 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident for felony vandalism near La Cumbre Plaza appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
County Releases Debris Flow Five-Year Anniversary Video
To this day, people say they can’t bear to see images of the 2018 debris flow in Montecito because it evokes such a strong remembrance of the trauma of those days, during which the community learned that 23 people had died. If this includes you, be aware that you will not want to watch this 20-minute video assembled by the County of Santa Barbara. But everyone else may want to see what was presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to recount the fire that led to the debris flow, and the work that has gone on since then to rebuild the community and to anticipate future storms and floods.
Santa Barbara Independent
Elaine Silverman-Cohen
Elaine Silverman- Cohen passed suddenly on October 4, 2022. As a 40 year resident of Santa Barbara, she graduated from UCSB and went on to become a well respected paralegal working for family law firms. She was well respected in the legal arena, and worked long hours to make a difference to those who counted on her.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Lays Bare How It Hopes to Meet State Housing Quota
The County of Santa Barbara released its Draft 2023-2031 Housing Element Update for a 30-day public review period, laying out its plan to provide for a state-mandated 5,664 housing units in unincorporated areas of the county over the next eight years. The draft includes an overview of the properties that will likely be rezoned to account for those units — including, it was recently revealed, Magnolia Shopping Center.
Santa Barbara Independent
15 Annual Premier Santa Barbara Women’s Event to Honor Two Renowned Climate Champions
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA – The Association for Women in Communications Santa Barbara chapter (AWC-SB) will honor climate champions Hillary Hauser and Leah Stokes at the 15th Annual AWC-SB Women of Achievement Awards presented by Women Connect4Good. The luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Cabrillo Pavilion. Beth Farnsworth, television journalist and 2019 AWC-SB Women of Achievement award recipient, will emcee the event.
Santa Barbara Independent
Gaviota Region Achieves a Wildfire Plan
Up the coast from Santa Barbara, the rural Gaviota hills are a crazy quilt of uses, from the 24,000-acre Dangermond Preserve to ExxonMobil’s Las Flores oil facility and the county’s landfill at Tajiguas, not to mention dozens of ranches and farms, the state beaches and campgrounds, and the major statewide artery known as Highway 101. These facts and more are contained in the Gaviota Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which examines the wildfire hazards from the shore to the mountain ridge and was approved by the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Santa Barbara Independent
Disaster Recovery Centers/Local Assistance Centers Announce Modified Hours & Closing Dates
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC)/Local Assistance Centers (LAC) will be closing later this month in both north and south Santa Barbara County. The Center at Direct Relief in Santa Barbara’s last day in operation will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, with a temporary closure Feb. 8 through Feb. 10. The Center at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria’s last day of operation will be Sunday, Feb. 26.
