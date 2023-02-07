ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Newswatch 16

'Where's Wilburr?' scavenger hunt in Wayne County

HAWLEY, Pa. — Wilburr is the most sought-after snowman in one part of Wayne County, last seen holding a USA heart, wearing a blue bow tie, and sporting a patriotic top hat at shops in downtown Hawley. It's part of the downtown Hawley partnership's "Where's Wilburr" scavenger hunt. The...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Snowman of Stroudsburg vandalized

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A snowman has been vandalized in Monroe County. Surveillance video shows several people damaging a Snowman of Stroudsburg, which is part of an annual art display in the borough. Officials are asking for help in identifying any of the people seen vandalizing the snowman. Want to...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Community reopens church closed by diocese

PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A fire damaged a house Tuesday night in Wayne County. Crews were called to the home on Lake Ariel Highway just before 7:30 p.m. The fire started on the first floor and spread to the second. The Lake Ariel fire chief says this is the...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

GPS tech leads to alleged abusers of neglected dog ‘Nova’

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say GPS technology led to two people being charged for their alleged involvement in abandoning a dog who was found malnourished in Pittston back in 2021. Investigators have officially arrested Shaniqwa Scott, 24, and Terik Wiggins, 30, both of Hanover Township, Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the abuse […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Missing endangered woman out of Luzerne County

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — White Haven Police are looking for a missing woman they believe is endangered. Police say they are looking for 77-year-old, Delores Morin who was last seen on Wednesday, February 8, at 11:00 a.m., in the area of Hess Lane, in Foster Township, Luzerne County. Accoridng to law enforcement Morin […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Car drives up a median in Scranton crash

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car reportedly drove up a median while making a turn onto a Scranton expressway. At the intersection of Jefferson and Biden Street at about 6:30 p.m., the Scranton City Police Department and the Scranton City Fire Department responded to an incident involving a single vehicle driving up a median […]
SCRANTON, PA
abc27.com

Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

One dead after Columbia County crash

ORANGEVILLE, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Columbia County. State police say 73-year-old Donald Hauck was driving along Rohrsburg Road near Orangeville around 7 a.m. That's when police say he hit black ice, slid off the road, slammed into a tree, and went down an...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Sen. Bob Casey’s Pennsylvania home damaged after electrical fire

LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a home in Lake Ariel owned by Senator Bob Casey caught fire Sunday afternoon. State Police says the fire started near an electrical breaker panel and spread throughout the home, the fire was discovered by a PPL subcontractor who was in the area for power-related issues.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

