Read full article on original website
Related
'Where's Wilburr?' scavenger hunt in Wayne County
HAWLEY, Pa. — Wilburr is the most sought-after snowman in one part of Wayne County, last seen holding a USA heart, wearing a blue bow tie, and sporting a patriotic top hat at shops in downtown Hawley. It's part of the downtown Hawley partnership's "Where's Wilburr" scavenger hunt. The...
Snowman of Stroudsburg vandalized
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A snowman has been vandalized in Monroe County. Surveillance video shows several people damaging a Snowman of Stroudsburg, which is part of an annual art display in the borough. Officials are asking for help in identifying any of the people seen vandalizing the snowman. Want to...
Community reopens church closed by diocese
PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.4 million sold in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — There's a new millionaire in Dickson City. So, check those Cash 5 tickets!. The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn on Tuesday — 06, 13, 19, 32, 37 — to win more than $1.4 million!. The winning...
Red Creek Wildlife Center reopens in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Raccoons are just some of the animals staying at Red Creek Wildlife Center outside of Schuylkill Haven. They currently live in the temporary clinic that just opened to the public. “The day before the fire, we could take in any Pennsylvania species with any condition...
Fire damages home in Wayne County
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A fire damaged a house Tuesday night in Wayne County. Crews were called to the home on Lake Ariel Highway just before 7:30 p.m. The fire started on the first floor and spread to the second. The Lake Ariel fire chief says this is the...
GPS tech leads to alleged abusers of neglected dog ‘Nova’
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say GPS technology led to two people being charged for their alleged involvement in abandoning a dog who was found malnourished in Pittston back in 2021. Investigators have officially arrested Shaniqwa Scott, 24, and Terik Wiggins, 30, both of Hanover Township, Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the abuse […]
Guilty verdict in deadly Schuylkill County shooting
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A man was found guilty of a deadly shooting in Schuylkill County. Santonio Malone shot and killed Juan Romero in October 2021 in Mahanoy City. Another man was also hurt. A jury found Malone guilty of first-degree murder and related charges. He is set to...
Missing endangered woman out of Luzerne County
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — White Haven Police are looking for a missing woman they believe is endangered. Police say they are looking for 77-year-old, Delores Morin who was last seen on Wednesday, February 8, at 11:00 a.m., in the area of Hess Lane, in Foster Township, Luzerne County. Accoridng to law enforcement Morin […]
Photos released of man wanted for jewelry store robbery in Luzerne County
HAZLETON, Pa. — Newly released surveillance footage shows the man police believe robbed a jewelry store in Luzerne County. Police released photos from a January robbery at D'Jesus Jewelers at the Laurel Mall near Hazleton. Officers say the man discharged a fire extinguisher into the air, smashed the jewelry...
Conserving and preserving undeveloped land in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Much of the Valley View Business Park on Moosic Mountain in Jessup is covered by asphalt, concrete, and buildings, but there is part of the Business Park, owned by the Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Building Co., or SLIBCO, that is undeveloped. "There's wetland, there's sensitive habitat,...
Car drives up a median in Scranton crash
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car reportedly drove up a median while making a turn onto a Scranton expressway. At the intersection of Jefferson and Biden Street at about 6:30 p.m., the Scranton City Police Department and the Scranton City Fire Department responded to an incident involving a single vehicle driving up a median […]
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
One dead after Columbia County crash
ORANGEVILLE, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Columbia County. State police say 73-year-old Donald Hauck was driving along Rohrsburg Road near Orangeville around 7 a.m. That's when police say he hit black ice, slid off the road, slammed into a tree, and went down an...
Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
abc27.com
Sen. Bob Casey’s Pennsylvania home damaged after electrical fire
LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a home in Lake Ariel owned by Senator Bob Casey caught fire Sunday afternoon. State Police says the fire started near an electrical breaker panel and spread throughout the home, the fire was discovered by a PPL subcontractor who was in the area for power-related issues.
Community jumps in to remove graffiti from religious statue in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — If you were driving south along Interstate 81 near Dunmore over the weekend, you may have noticed the Shrine of the Sacred Heart had been vandalized. Michael Zayac is the director of facilities for the Sisters of I.H.M., who own the property. Zayac received a call...
Troopers investigating Schuylkill County shooting
PORT CARBON, Pa. — State police are investigating a shooting in Schuylkill County overnight. Officials say it happened during a burglary on 2nd Street in Port Carbon just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday. A man accused of burglarizing the house was shot by the property owner. The alleged burglar...
Teeing off during a warm winter in Lackawanna County
TAYLOR, Pa. — When you think of February, a couple of things come to mind, the Super Bowl, Valentine's Day, but how about golfing?. Well, that is what was on the minds of dozens of golfers on Wednesday as they took advantage of the warm weather. The tie sheet...
Decades-old letter from Philadelphia Eagles thanks Honesdale man
HONESDALE, Pa. — Sitting at her kitchen table in her home in Honesdale, Bonnie Abrams talks about her father, Bill, who had long told her and her siblings a story about how he invested money in the Philadelphia Eagles back in the 1960's. "He told me that he gave...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0