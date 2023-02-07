Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
live5news.com
Black Business Extravaganza in Berkeley Co. to bring owners together
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of Black History Month, the Berkeley County Library Systems are hosting a Black Business Extravaganza on Saturday. Any local Black-owned businesses are encouraged to sign up and attend to meet other professionals in the industry and to share and brainstorm ideas. The event...
live5news.com
Lowcountry church hopes to provide girls with prom attire
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prom is just around the corner, and a church wants to help high school girls look beautiful for the big night. You can help by donating wardrobe items to the Tiana’s Closet project. Tiana’s Closet will open to girls on March 4, from noon to...
live5news.com
Lockdown at Moncks Corner elementary school lifted
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes have resumed at a Moncks Corner elementary school after a Thursday morning lockdown. Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner says out of caution H.E. Bonner Elementary was placed on lockdown at 11:15 a.m. During the lockdown, law enforcement was conducting an investigation behind...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. School District hears feedback during Acceleration Schools event
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District hosted its last community night of the month on Thursday. Families attended Hunley Park Elementary for the district’s third and final community event for its Acceleration Schools. The initiative focuses on equipping students for the next grade level and in the real world.
live5news.com
Progress underway for Park Circle revamp in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are hard at work redeveloping North Charleston’s Park Circle after breaking ground last summer. North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says the project is on track to be completed in November. “They’re putting the slab in for the building. They are already clearing for...
thedanielislandnews.com
Single-family residential subdivision slated for Seven Farms Drive
This week there are new developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as the application results for specific items to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter. UPCOMING. CITY OF CHARLESTON...
Charleston City Paper
Getting into restaurants literally can pose problems
You may hear friends complain about how hard it is to get in their favorite restaurant because of slim reservation openings post-Covid. But for some Charlestonians, the challenges of getting into a trendy restaurant is literal because they have a disability that makes entry an impossible dream. Charleston is known...
tourcounsel.com
Citadel Mall | Shopping mall in Charleston, South Carolina
Citadel Mall is a regional 1,138,527 square feet (105,773 m2) shopping mall located in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. It opened on July 29, 1981 and is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard (SC Hwy. 7) and I-526. The mall features more than 100 stores. On September 1, 2013 the mall went into foreclosure after then owner CBL & Associates Properties defaulted on mortgage payments and it was purchased at auction by the lender in January 2014.
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. Schools approves first phase of renovation plans
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry school district is renovating the old and building new facilities to keep up with growth they’re seeing in schools. The Berkeley County School Board has approved phase one of their capital building program, which includes immediate steps on constructing new schools and renovating current buildings.
Inspirational speaker Chris Singleton visits Charleston elementary school
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Inspirational speaker Chris Singleton stopped at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School on Wednesday for a chat with students about everything from chasing their dreams to heroes of the Black community. “I do a lot of events, but anytime I get to do something in my hometown it means so much more to me and […]
live5news.com
New King Street parking plan enforcement begins
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Downtown Charleston’s new King Street Safety Plan is now in effect, which brings new parking rules to the district. The new plan prohibits parking on King Street between Spring and John Streets from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. The City of Charleston...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Power pole crash closes downtown Charleston streets
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say that several streets are closed to cars and people after a car crashed into a power pole. East Bay Street between Queen and Market Streets, and Cumberland Street between Concord and State Streets are closed because of the crash. Dominion Energy is on...
wpde.com
Key riverfront property in Georgetown Co. now permanently protected
2-8-2023 — The Open Space Institute announced on Wednesday that a key riverfront property adjacent to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge is now permanently protected. Known as the Hendrix Property, officials say the conservation of the land will expand recreational access, and safeguard regional and drinking water resources. It...
WVNT-TV
Community mourning death of local public figure, former delegate
On February 6, 2023, a man who created the regional jail system and was able to work with both sides of the aisle in Charleston passed away. Community mourning death of local public figure, …. On February 6, 2023, a man who created the regional jail system and was able...
live5news.com
Dorchester County wants feedback on public safety issues
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County leaders are asking their residents to share their experiences with all public safety departments in the county. The survey seeks residents’ thoughts or concerns about the county’s fire rescue, sheriff’s office, EMS, emergency management, coroner’s office and 911 Consolidated Dispatch.
live5news.com
BLOG: Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh takes stand
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Alex Murdaugh’s closest friends took the stand Thursday morning in the Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh is charged with the 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County property. Attorney Chris Wilson, who gave emotional testimony when asked...
live5news.com
Union Pier redevelopment breakdown, historical foundation weighs in on proposal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - At the end of January, the South Carolina Ports Authority and its partner Lowe Development officially submitted a proposal for redeveloping Union Pier to the City of Charleston. The nearly 65 acres would be transformed into a mixed-use neighborhood with green space, housing and some office...
live5news.com
Chick-fil-A to test new cauliflower sandwich in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Chick-fil-A plans to test the company’s first-ever plant-based sandwich starting Monday. The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will only be available for a limited time and the chain says customer response will help determine whether it launches nationwide. The sandwich is made with a tender filet...
abcnews4.com
Missing N. Charleston 15-month-old found
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a 15-month-old that went missing in January had been found. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was reported missing on January 28th.
live5news.com
WATCH: SC Aquarium releases 9 rehabilitated sea turtles
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nine sea turtles are back in the ocean after recovering from injuries at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston. The turtles were a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles. They were admitted to the aquarium’s care center for cold stunning and hook and line injuries.
