Canada-based cryptocurrency mining company Hut 8 Mining has announced plans to merge with US Bitcoin to form Hut 8 Corp, or “New Hut.”. In a Feb. 7 announcement, Hut 8 said the boards of directors of the two firms had unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement aimed at merging the mining firms in what will become a United States-based business. Once the deal is finalized, Hut 8 Mining and US Bitcoin, or USBTC, will become subsidiaries of New Hut, with shareholders collectively owning 50% of the newly merged firm.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO