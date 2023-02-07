Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
India in ‘no hurry’ for CBDC as digital rupee pilot onboards 50K users
The Indian government doesn’t want to rush its central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot despite joining the CBDC race just a few months ago. India’s recently launched CBDC pilot has amassed 50,000 users and 5,000 merchants since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched the digital rupee pilot last year, local news agency The Economic Times reported on Feb. 8.
CoinTelegraph
Dubai releases crypto regulations for virtual asset service providers
The Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), the regulator in charge of overseeing cryptocurrency laws within Dubai, has issued new guidelines for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) operating within the emirate. According to Irina Heaver, a crypto and blockchain lawyer based in the United Arab Emirates, VARA has issued its “Full...
CoinTelegraph
China’s 180M digital yuan airdrop, Devastation in Turkey, Laos’ CBDC: Asia Express
Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industry’s most important developments. China airdrops 180 million digital yuan to celebrate Lunar New Year. According to state-owned media Global Times, Chinese cities airdropped a total of 180 million digital yuan (e-CNY) worth $26.6 million to boost consumption during the Lunar New Year celebrations between Jan. 22 and Feb. 5. Nearly 200 digital yuan activities were launched during the festival, and commercial institutions also participated in these promotions, covering various sectors such as mobile communications, supermarkets, transportation and tourism.
Crypto industry will 'come up with new things' and national digital currencies are moving ahead despite recent turmoil, BIS says
Cryptocurrencies will likely re-emerge from last year's turmoil, according to the Bank for International Settlements. "I would assume that the industry will learn from these failures and they will come up with new things," BIS Innovation Hub chief Cecilia Skingsley told Reuters. She also said the downturn in crypto hasn't...
CoinTelegraph
German DekaBank plans to launch tokenization platform by 2024
105-year-old German bank DekaBank is planning to launch a blockchain-based tokenization platform in collaboration with the digital asset firm Metaco. DekaBank targets the release of its blockchain platform sometime in 2024, while the infrastructure is expected to be ready in 2023, DekaBank’s digital asset custody executive Andreas Sack told Cointelegraph.
UK plans digital pound on blockchain, touts potential for ‘efficiency’ in payments
The Bank of England claims the digital pound will help protect the UK from new forms of money that could pose a risk to its financial stability.
CoinTelegraph
Saudi Arabia partners with The Sandbox for future metaverse plans
Initiatives toward metaverse development continue to be a significant focus and key interest in the Middle East, as the Leap conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia highlights key topics in the industry. On Feb. 7, a partnership ceremony was held at the conference, which acknowledged a new memorandum of understanding (MOU)...
CoinTelegraph
Enjin-backed Efinity approved by Japan regulator
Singapore, Feb 7, 2023 — The Efinity token (EFI) was approved by the Japan Virtual and Crypto Asset Exchange Association (JVCEA) on Jan. 26, 2023, allowing Japanese crypto asset providers to handle EFI. Only 65 tokens are JVCEA-approved as of Feb. 1, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). EFI...
CoinDesk
Digital Bank Revolut to Offer Crypto Staking
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital banking service Revolut is starting to offer crypto staking to customers in the U.K. and European Economic Area (EEA), according to an emailed announcement. Revolut, which has around 25 million customers worldwide, the...
CoinTelegraph
VC Roundup: ZK proofs, DeFi protocol and longevity DAO attract investment
This year is off to a tepid start for crypto venture capital, as the industry continues to emerge from a prolonged bear market. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t deals. In January, Cointelegraph reported a $125 million raise from Blockstream, a $60 million allocation to QuickNode and pair of ecosystem funds from Injective and SSV worth $150 million and $50 million, respectively.
CoinTelegraph
UK blockchain carbon offset platform raises $45M in seed funding
According to a press release published on Feb. 8, blockchain carbon credit transaction network Carbonplace has secured $45 million in an investment round from its nine founder banks with a combined $9 trillion in assets under management. The banks are BBVA, BNP Paribas, CIBC, Itaú Unibanco, National Australia Bank, NatWest, Standard Chartered, SMBC and UBS. The London-based fintech company has also announced that it will become an independent entity, led by new CEO Scott Eaton.
CoinTelegraph
CoinGecko and 21Shares propose global crypto classification standard
Major cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko and crypto investment firm 21Shares have joined forces to launch a global standard for classifying various crypto asset. On Feb. 8, CoinGecko and 21Shares released The Global Crypto Classification Standard report, proposing a uniform method to categorize crypto assets. The effort aims to help investors and regulators better understand the specifics of each asset class in crypto, including potential failures like those seen by the industry in 2022.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto mining firms Hut 8 and US Bitcoin plan merger
Canada-based cryptocurrency mining company Hut 8 Mining has announced plans to merge with US Bitcoin to form Hut 8 Corp, or “New Hut.”. In a Feb. 7 announcement, Hut 8 said the boards of directors of the two firms had unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement aimed at merging the mining firms in what will become a United States-based business. Once the deal is finalized, Hut 8 Mining and US Bitcoin, or USBTC, will become subsidiaries of New Hut, with shareholders collectively owning 50% of the newly merged firm.
crypto-economy.com
A More Detailed CBDC Monitoring System Will be Launched by BIS
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) will launch a stablecoin monitoring project and will place a greater emphasis on CBDC experiments. According to the most recent announcement, the institution is expanding its CBDC research. Development and Research. BIS’s latest announcement focuses on the institution’s innovation hub. The hub has numerous...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase-backed DeSo unveils MegaSwap, a ‘Stripe for crypto’ product, with over $5M in volume
Los Angeles, United States, Feb. 7, 2023 — DeSo is excited to announce the launch of MegaSwap — a revolutionary, cross-chain smart service that enables users to securely and easily swap coins between different blockchains with a frictionless zero-login. MegaSwap solves various critical pain points, including onboarding new users and liquidity to any Web3 application across any blockchain ecosystem.
Network International to Move Into Direct Merchant Acquiring in Egypt
Network International will launch a new payment acceptance solution for merchants in Egypt. The company announced on Thursday (Feb. 7) that it has received approval from the Central Bank of Egypt to launch its new “direct-to-merchant” service in the country, enabling businesses to accept electronic payments from their customers online and at the point of sale (POS) using a dedicated terminal or tap-on-phone technology.
CoinDesk
UK to Start Further Development Work on ‘Likely Needed’ Digital Pound
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is starting further research and development work on a digital pound for purchasing goods and services – something that’s likely to be needed in the future, the regulator said Monday.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CoinTelegraph
Payments provider Affirm to sunset crypto program after 19% staff cut
Max Levchin, the CEO of buy-now-pay-later company Affirm, has confirmed that they will be shutting down their “Affirm Crypto Program” amid dampening consumer spending and a changing macroeconomic environment. The CEO released a letter to shareholders on Feb. 8 alongside a 19% staff cut. He cited uncertain macroeconomic...
CoinTelegraph
Changelly announces major update to its DeFi Swap platform
Changelly has released a significant update to DeFi Swap — a fully decentralized exchange (DEX) that embraces all of the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi), including optimized transaction cost and instant transaction processing. From now on, users will be able to swap thousands of tokens on six various networks: Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom and Optimism.
