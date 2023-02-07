Read full article on original website
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Kyle Busch was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison after handgun charge while leaving Mexico. Kyle Busch is a driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. He’s a two-time champion, winning the title in 2015 and again in 2019. Read the statement from Kyle Busch in full below. Reports had...
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch after he called him out for dumping him during the 2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.
After a January 27 incident led to Kyle Busch being arrested and detained in Mexico, the NASCAR driver took to Twitter on Feb. 6 to break his silence on the situation. He explained what happened during the incident, which took place when he and his wife, Samantha Busch, were departing the country. “My handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport,” Kyle explained. “I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.”
Kyle Larson didn't sugarcoat his thoughts after the Clash, saying the impacts in the updated Next Gen car were "very violent the majority of the race." Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin agreed and offered their own painful perspectives. The post Kyle Larson and Others Make Alarming Comments After Clash About Intensity of Impacts in Updated Next Gen Car: ‘Very Violent Majority of Race’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Martin Truex Jr. started the year right in Los Angeles, but Daytona figures to be a whole different animal. The post Fresh off His Clash Win, Martin Truex Jr. Doesn’t Stand a Chance of Ending His Daytona 500 Futility appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Money Team Racing, owned by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, has selected its driver to qualify for NASCAR‘s Daytona 500.... The post Floyd Mayweather’s NASCAR Team Selects Driver to Qualify for Daytona 500 appeared first on Outsider.
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
While little more than a trophy was on the line in Sunday's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, that didn't stop the NASCAR Cup Series' preseason showcase from producing some hurt feelings. 16 caution flags meant a number of drivers were left unhappy with each other after on-track incidents, including two of the sport's most prolific drivers and multi-time Cup champions.
There's no doubt that Mark Martin earned his spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. With a total of 40 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, the now-64-year-old Batesville, Arkansas native is considered to be among the most consistent drivers in NASCAR history, as he accumulated 453 top-10 finishes out of a total 882 races run. Of those top-10s, 271 were top-fives and 61 were second-place finishes. But, despite his impressive resume, there are two major milestones Martin never accomplished as a NASCAR driver: a Cup Series championship and a Daytona 500 win.
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is celebrating its #NoFinishLines campaign with 50 automotive students at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, Florida. As part of the brand’s partnership with racing legend Jimmie Johnson and his upcoming race in Daytona, Florida, Carvana and the driver of the No. 84 Carvana Chevy are bringing these hardworking high school students to the racetrack for the field trip of a lifetime. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005466/en/ Carvana and Jimmie Johnson will host a Q&A session for 50 Atlantic High School students before they watch him race in Daytona. (Photo: Business Wire
Toyota teams Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing will each run SiriusXM paint schemes in 2023. Sirius XM Radio will sponsor two NASCAR Cup Series teams in the 2023 season. They have partnered with both Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing. Hear from the drivers below. Christopher Bell. Christopher Bell...
Over the weekend, NASCAR unloaded in Los Angeles, California. The 1/4-mile bullring hosted the pre-season race for the NASCAR Cup Series. View 2023 NASCAR tv ratings below. Sunday’s exhibition race was seen by 3.647 million viewers. It brought a household rating of 2.01. That’s down from last year’s edition...
The Daytona 500 isn’t that far away and there are a lot of cars attempting to qualify, including Travis Pastrana with 23XI Racing. As far as action sports professionals go, Pastrana is one of the greatest to ever live. He wants a shot at NASCAR‘s Great American Race.
Conor Daly, who competes full-time in the NTT IndyCar Series, will seek to make his first Daytona 500 this month with The Money Team Racing, the Cup program owned by boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather. The team also announced Tuesday plans for Daly to race in up to six...
Zane Smith, the defending Truck Series champion, will take control of the No. 38 NASCAR Mustang in select Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. For his first race, he will attempt to qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500 in a week and a half, and will also compete in five subsequent Cup Series races, commanding either the No. 36 Ford or No. 38 Ford depending on the event.
Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Zariz Transport, a fast growing intermodal drayage company specializing in transporting containers from the ports, has signed a multi-year deal to be the primary sponsor on owner-driver Kyle Busch’s No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado for all five of his races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series beginning in 2023. In addition to Busch’s five-race schedule, the Florida-based company will serve as an associate sponsor for the 18 remaining races for the No. 51 team and has reached a multi-year renewal to be the presenting sponsor of The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund annual gala.
For the millions across the country who live for their auto racing fix, you have have one more weekend and a big football game to wade through before you can turn your sights to Speedweeks and the start of the NASCAR season. The week of on-track activity will begin Feb....
