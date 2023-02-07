Read full article on original website
Fairmont, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Fairmont. The Herbert Hoover High School basketball team will have a game with East Fairmont High School on February 09, 2023, 11:00:00. The Fairmont Senior High School basketball team will have a game with East Fairmont High School on February 09, 2023, 14:45:00.
Eagles win over Bulldogs
After a week of missed games and practices due to inclement weather, the Liberty Eagles traveled to Cabool Friday night to face the Bulldogs. Junior Varsity Eagles played some aggressive basketball, earning the win over Cabool with a final score of 49-31. Landon Hines and Drayton Wells both scored 11 points, Wells securing 9 rebounds. Eddie Rodriguez and Jaren Rutledge both scored 9 points each.
WV Black Bears announce Fairmont native, former Major Leaguer as new manager
David Carpenter, a Fairmont native, WVU alum, and former Major League Baseball player will be taking the reigns for the Black Bears 2023 season.
Fairmont Senior HS students safe after smoke found in freshman building
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said Fairmont Senior High School students were evacuated around noon on Wednesday after smoke was found in the freshman building. Officials said first responders are on the scene evaluating the situation, but there is no visible fire. Students were evacuated, but officials said they have...
PHOTOS: Inside and above the Fairmont hotel that caught fire
With so many fire departments responding to a hotel fire in the Fairmont area Wednesday came a unique opportunity to see what it looks like when a large building burns.
Teddy Bee’s Bakery in Clarksburg is closing
The Harrison County business announced on Tuesday that it is closing after more than four years.
Parkersburg Homecoming announces headline acts
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming has announced the headline acts for 2023. Country music newcomer Brandon Davis will be the featured act on Friday, August 18 at 8:30 p.m. He went on tour with Tim McGraw in 2022. the Matt VanFossen Band will kick off the entertainment at 6:30 p.m.
Ronald Ray Shemwell
Funeral services for Ronald Ray Shemwell, 87, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 10, at First Baptist Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. Shemwell passed away at 1:40 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Circle of Life Hospice, Bentonville, Arkansas. Ronald, the...
Five Reasons to Love Hundred
This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
Valentine’s Day activities and gifts in West Virginia that aren’t chocolates and flowers
Whether you plan to celebrate Valentine's Day the weekend before, the weekend after, or on the day, there are several events with tickets still available in West Virginia.
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
PHOTOS: Joey Signorelli Captures UHC Holly Ball Moments
There were flapper dresses and fedoras, pearls and pocket watches. Those attending the 2023 Roaring 20s UHC Holly Ball delighted in the fashion details and were all smiles throughout the Feb. 4 evening at The Morris in Glen Elk. About 400 guests attended, dancing the night away to Criimson Reign, eating dinner crafted by Fish Hawk Acres and plenty of mingling, all to raise money for United Hospital Center's Greatest Need Fund.
Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Braxton County on Thursday afternoon are fighting two major brush fires, according to Emergency Management Director John Hoffman. He said the fires are at Coon Knob at the Interstate 79/U.S. 19 interchange and at Bull Run, located in the north end of the county in Burnsville.
4 Harrison County schools dismissing early for water main break
The Harrison County School District announced that four schools are dismissing early on Wednesday. Feb. 8.
New baked potato restaurant coming to Morgantown
A new restaurant is coming to Morgantown that will bring "delicious meals on top of the greatest edible vehicle ever, a baked potato!"
Motorist loses control narrowly missing Wheeling residence
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A man lost control of his car Wednesday morning missing a homeowner’s house, driving through their yard and then finally coming to a stop over their retaining wall. This all happened at a residence in the Oakmont Hills section of Wheeling. Wheeling Police tells 7News no one was injured in the […]
Longhorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg has new opening date
The Longhorn Steakhouse in Bridgeport near Emily Dr. has been given a new opening date.
Harmony Grove I-79 interchange looks to be 4 years away
The new exit project in Monongalia County now has a finish date four years from now, instead of two as many were hoping.
Restaurant Road Trip: Coffee Tree Roasters WV
WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — For our Restaurant Road Trip for the week of Feb. 6, 12 News reporter, Makayla Schindler, took a visit to Coffee Tree Roasters. The cozy and welcoming shop opened up in November of 2022 and can be found at 725 Fairmont Rd. in Westover. Coffee Tree Roasters sells a ton of […]
‘Potential situation’ involving law enforcement underway at Tucker County High School
A "potential situation" is underway at Tucker County High School in Hambleton, according to Tucker County Schools.
