Salem, WV

howellcountynews.com

Eagles win over Bulldogs

After a week of missed games and practices due to inclement weather, the Liberty Eagles traveled to Cabool Friday night to face the Bulldogs. Junior Varsity Eagles played some aggressive basketball, earning the win over Cabool with a final score of 49-31. Landon Hines and Drayton Wells both scored 11 points, Wells securing 9 rebounds. Eddie Rodriguez and Jaren Rutledge both scored 9 points each.
CABOOL, MO
WDTV

Fairmont Senior HS students safe after smoke found in freshman building

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said Fairmont Senior High School students were evacuated around noon on Wednesday after smoke was found in the freshman building. Officials said first responders are on the scene evaluating the situation, but there is no visible fire. Students were evacuated, but officials said they have...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Homecoming announces headline acts

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming has announced the headline acts for 2023. Country music newcomer Brandon Davis will be the featured act on Friday, August 18 at 8:30 p.m. He went on tour with Tim McGraw in 2022. the Matt VanFossen Band will kick off the entertainment at 6:30 p.m.
PARKERSBURG, WV
howellcountynews.com

Ronald Ray Shemwell

Funeral services for Ronald Ray Shemwell, 87, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 10, at First Baptist Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. Shemwell passed away at 1:40 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Circle of Life Hospice, Bentonville, Arkansas. Ronald, the...
WEST PLAINS, MO
morgantownmag.com

Five Reasons to Love Hundred

This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
HUNDRED, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

PHOTOS: Joey Signorelli Captures UHC Holly Ball Moments

There were flapper dresses and fedoras, pearls and pocket watches. Those attending the 2023 Roaring 20s UHC Holly Ball delighted in the fashion details and were all smiles throughout the Feb. 4 evening at The Morris in Glen Elk. About 400 guests attended, dancing the night away to Criimson Reign, eating dinner crafted by Fish Hawk Acres and plenty of mingling, all to raise money for United Hospital Center's Greatest Need Fund.
WDTV

Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Braxton County on Thursday afternoon are fighting two major brush fires, according to Emergency Management Director John Hoffman. He said the fires are at Coon Knob at the Interstate 79/U.S. 19 interchange and at Bull Run, located in the north end of the county in Burnsville.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Motorist loses control narrowly missing Wheeling residence

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A man lost control of his car Wednesday morning missing a homeowner’s house, driving through their yard and then finally coming to a stop over their retaining wall. This all happened at a residence in the Oakmont Hills section of Wheeling. Wheeling Police tells 7News no one was injured in the […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Restaurant Road Trip: Coffee Tree Roasters WV

WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — For our Restaurant Road Trip for the week of Feb. 6, 12 News reporter, Makayla Schindler, took a visit to Coffee Tree Roasters. The cozy and welcoming shop opened up in November of 2022 and can be found at 725 Fairmont Rd. in Westover. Coffee Tree Roasters sells a ton of […]
WESTOVER, WV

