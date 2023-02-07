Read full article on original website
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 could have an ever bigger screen
Rumors around the next iteration of the Apple Watch Ultra suggest it could feature an even larger display, powered by Micro-LED technology.
Phone Arena
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
9to5Mac
Microsoft Authenticator app for Apple Watch discontinued; here are the best alternatives
As previously announced, Microsoft has dropped support for the Microsoft Authenticator app on Apple Watch. The company blamed this decision on watchOS being “incompatible with Authenticator security features.” There are a couple of other options for Apple Watch users, though…. Microsoft announced its plans to discontinue the Authenticator...
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Series 8 is down to its lowest-ever price
Anyone in the market for an Apple Watch Series 8 deal likely knows that they’re often hard to come by, especially seeing as it’s the latest model in the lineup. Older Apple Watch deals show up all the time, and the older the generation the better the deal — at least that’s how it usually goes. But today we have a real treat for you. The Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) is down to its lower price ever, with a discount that saves you $50. Instead of its normal $399 price tag, Amazon is offering it for $349 in the red variant — with a red aluminum case and red sport band. It looks real fly. There’s no telling how long the deal will be available though, so get your order in fast.
What can we expect from the iPhone 15?
KSNF/KODE — The iPhone 15 isn’t expected to debut for another nine months at the earliest, but there’s already been a fair number of rumors and leaks for the next batch of iPhones. For example, it looks as though Apple will finally embrace USB-C charging and ditch the Lightning port. And we may see an […]
Apple Insider
Apple reportedly still working on iPhone reverse charge feature
Rumors have circulated for a few years that aniPhone could offer reverse charging to power accessories, and a new report claims Apple is still working on the feature. In 2019, a teardown of the...
The Verge
Apple could introduce a pricier iPhone ‘Ultra’ in 2024
Apple’s exploring the possibility of launching a more expensive iPhone “Ultra” above the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models, according to Apple tracker Mark Gurman. The high-end device could arrive as soon as 2024 with the iPhone 16 lineup. Last September, Gurman predicted that an “Ultra” model...
Apple Insider
Microsoft integrates ChatGPT into its Bing & Edge products
Microsoft has announced an upgraded version of its Bing search engine and Edge browser that integrates the ChatGPT chatbot. The company shared the news at an in-person event in its Redmond, Washington headquarters. Microsoft...
Apple Insider
Apple Pay launching in South Korea 'in the coming months'
Following regulatory approval, South Korean credit card company Hyundai has confirmed that it will be collaborating with Apple to bringApple Pay to its customers. Almost a decade after Apple Pay was first launched in...
Apple Insider
Apple to hold first in-person AI summit in years
As Apple begins to ease its COVID policies, the company has decided to hold its annual internal AI summit in person, which could mean the company may soon return to traditional media events. The AI summit is similar to Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, except it caters only to Apple...
Apple Insider
Apple-led ARM computer sales resilient, as PC industry declines
New research says that ARM-based computers including Apple Silicon are doing fairly well in a collapsing global PC market, as the market does a slow shift away from Intel-based processors. Apple began its move...
Apple Insider
MIcrosoft Outlook users suffered overnight outage, fixes rolling out
Microsoft Outlook suffered a major outage overnight, with users waking on Tuesday morning to find they couldn't access or send emails through neither the application nor the website — but things seem to be gradually getting better.
Apple HomePod Review: Can Apple's Second-Gen HomePod Save the Smart Speaker?
As resurrections go, no one is going to write a holy tome about the return of the Apple HomePod. Before it was announced alongside the new MacBook Pro this month, the second coming of Apple’s smart speaker seemed about as likely as a return for the iPod Sock or quartz-powered Apple Watch. Usually, when Tim Cook and co. release a brand new product and then discontinue it three years later, it doesn’t get another shot at success. And yet here we are in the year of our lord 2023 with a revitalized HomePod to contend with. Truly, these are blessed days indeed.
Apple Watch Series X and Apple Watch SE 3 might feature larger displays in 2024
Apple has continuously increased the Apple Watch display size over the years, with the current Series 8 featuring 41mm and 45mm screen options. The Apple Watch Ultra has an even larger 49mm OLED panel. But if a new report is accurate, Apple isn’t going to stop anytime soon. Next year’s so-called Apple Watch Series X and Apple Watch SE 3 might offer even bigger screens. Earlier reports claimed that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 would also deliver a screen size increase.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Concept images show what rumoured iPhone could look like with Apple Watch Ultra design cues
Rumours have been circulating for months that Apple would replace the 'Pro Max' with an 'Ultra' branded iPhone instead, with the company introducing the Watch Ultra last year, not the Watch Pro. Purportedly, the iPhone 15 Ultra will arrive with innovative buttons, a titanium case housing and a periscope telephoto camera, the first for an iPhone. While there have been plenty of rumours and leaks about the iPhone 15 Ultra's features, little is known about its design and how it will differ from the Pro or Pro Max, if at all.
Apple Insider
Google bizarrely believes that iPhone photos can be fixed on a Pixel
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Google is teasing an announcement with an ad that shows aniPhone user asking an Android user to fix their blurry photo. The video implies that the Android user has a Google Pixel phone since...
9to5Mac
Why ‘Apple Watch Series X’ rumors should be treated with skepticism (for now)
A pair of recent rumors (with contradicting timelines) have suggested that Apple could overhaul the Apple Watch lineup with the introduction of a so-called “Apple Watch Series X.”. Here’s why we’d treat these rumors with a major dose of skepticism, even though it’s totally possible Apple releases an “Apple...
Apple Insider
Jony Ive's Red Nose: Unexpectedly well designed
The former chief designer at Apple has added a famed UK object to his list of accomplishments, with a radical design of the iconic and charitable red nose. Since departing Apple, Jony Ive has...
Apple Insider
Apple Services revenue exceeds Nike & McDonalds combined
Services include iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and others. The segment hit an all-time high recently when Apple reported thatit generated $20.77 billion in revenue for Services. For example, aerospace manufacturer...
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 Ultra gets intriguing Apple Watch Ultra makeover
AppleiPhone 15 Ultra rumors are floating about, and none of them suggest an Apple Watch Ultra design — but there is a fascinating concept floating about that merges the two. Designer Jonas Daehnert...
