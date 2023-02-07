Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Corky & Lenny’s co-founder Kaden recalled as ‘an icon and a legend’
Among many qualities, Lenny Kaden, a co-founder of Corky & Lenny’s, will be remembered for his love of family, dedication to his community and sense of humor. He died Feb. 5 at age 92. Kaden and Corky Kurland, who died in 2011, opened Corky and Lenny’s restaurant in 1956...
Cleveland Jewish News
Six attorneys join Ulmer & Berne
Ulmer & Berne LLP has added six new attorneys in varying key practices according to a news release from the firm. The attorneys are associate Jeremy B. Adell and staff attorney Hannah B. Webb in real estate, associate Rochel B. Adler in business law, associates Ryan W. Gillespie and Isabella M. Simon in business litigation and intellectual property associate Anthony Tomusko.
Cleveland Jewish News
Biggby Coffee closes Shaker Square location
Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square in Cleveland closed at end of 2022. It took over the space left behind by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019, which closed after its owner Dewey Forward retired. Dewey’s had been in the space for 15 years. Based out of East Lansing,...
Cleveland Jewish News
FJMC, local men’s clubs to host ‘World Wide Wrap’ Feb. 12
The Federation of Jewish Mens Clubs’ annual World Wide Wrap is slated for Feb. 12. The event is a day for Conservative Jews around the country and the world to wrap tefillin with their FJMC men’s clubs. The Cleveland area has three clubs that are FJMC members of the Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio region – Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike and Cleveland Heights, and B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. All three clubs will be participating in the event.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bialy’s Bagels to expand into space next door
Bialy’s Bagels in University Heights announced Feb. 7 it will expand into the space adjacent to its 2267 Warrensville Center Road space. In a video posted to its social media pages and website, Bialy’s co-owner Rachel Gross announced its intentions to expand, with more information on the expansion coming soon. She owns the shop with her twin sister, Sarah. The pair bought the store in 2017 from second-generation owners Ellen and Mark Osolin. Ellen Osolin’s father, Terry Skolnick, opened the shop in 1966.
Cleveland Jewish News
MetroHealth, CH-UH schools partner on wellness center
The MetroHealth System and Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District held a Jan. 17 ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Heights Wellness Center at Heights High School. Funds for the renovation and expansion of the school’s health clinic were made available through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood exercises ‘poor judgment’
To protect free speech, on Feb. 1, the First Amendment Clinic at the Kramer Law Clinic Center at Case Western Reserve University School of Law filed a motion of appearance in the city of Beachwood and Beachwood Police Chief vs. John Doe lawsuit. This is how justice survives the exercise of poor judgment and the misuse of power by those who wield it.
Cleveland Jewish News
7 vehicles stolen from Willoughby dealership
The Willoughby Police Department is investigating a Feb. 6 break in at Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Willoughby in which seven vehicles were stolen. In a news release, police said a window pane from a rear overhead door was shattered and surveillance footage shows at least four suspects inside the building shortly before 4 a.m. rummaging through offices and taking key fobs.
Cleveland Jewish News
Zina Greek Street Food open in University Heights
ZINA Greek Street Food, led by chef Demetrios Atheneos and Niko Atheneos, held a soft opening Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 at 13898 Cedar Road in University Heights. Now fully open, the new restaurant is in the same strip center as chef Atheneos’ Chicken Ranch. ZINA offers a casual Greek-inspired dining experience, including menu items like lamb sliders; gyros; souvlaki, a type of meat skewer; spanakopita, a savory Greek spinach pie; and loukoumades, bite-sized fluffy balls covered in hot honey syrup.
Cleveland Jewish News
Senior care facility incidents could result in legal action
Malpractice and negligence in senior care facilities can be damaging to patients, their families, the institutions and staff members. When these events take place, victims and their families often seek justice through lawsuits. Brian Eisen, president at The Eisen Law Firm in Cleveland, and Jay Kelley, managing partner at Elk...
Cleveland Jewish News
John Carroll online MBA ranked among the nation’s best
The online MBA program at the Boler College of Business at John Carroll University has been ranked among the nation’s best in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report, according to a news release. The program was ranked sixth in Ohio and the first private institution in Northeast Ohio of those accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood council OKs $1.3M bid for recreation project
Beachwood City Council approved a bid on its 2023 recreational facilities improvement project at its Feb. 6 meeting. The bid was awarded to North Royalton-based construction company The R.J. Platten Contracting Co., which quoted the city an amount not to exceed $1,365,281.70 for the installation of six pickleball courts, two sand volleyball courts, one grass volleyball court and the installation of 86 community garden plots, moving the garden from its temporary home on the site. Additionally, there will be repairs to existing tennis courts, including the removal and replacement of fence posts along the north, east and south sides.
