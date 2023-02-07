Beachwood City Council approved a bid on its 2023 recreational facilities improvement project at its Feb. 6 meeting. The bid was awarded to North Royalton-based construction company The R.J. Platten Contracting Co., which quoted the city an amount not to exceed $1,365,281.70 for the installation of six pickleball courts, two sand volleyball courts, one grass volleyball court and the installation of 86 community garden plots, moving the garden from its temporary home on the site. Additionally, there will be repairs to existing tennis courts, including the removal and replacement of fence posts along the north, east and south sides.

BEACHWOOD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO