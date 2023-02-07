Read full article on original website
Makeup for Brown Eyes: How to Choose the Right Colors
If you have brown eyes, choosing the right makeup can make your eyes pop, while choosing the wrong makeup can leave you looking dated. I’ve compiled some of my favorite makeup tips for brown eyes over the years to share them with you. If you have blue eyes, I have an article just for you: The Best Eye Makeup for Blue Eyes.
Eye Makeup for Blue Eyes
I have blue eyes, so I am supremely qualified to write about what makeup colors look best with them. Blue eyeshadow looks best with brown eyes; however, I find that if I wear a blue shirt or scarf, my blue eyes pop, and at least one person that day will tell me, “That’s your color.” Oh yes, I know. So I’ve always wondered if blue eyeshadow would work with my blue eyes. It turns out that’s up for debate. Some beauty experts say no way; your blue eyes will get lost in the sea of blue shadows, while others say yes, you can wear blue eyeshadow, but make sure it’s a dark blue.
