Duke men's basketball has a marquee matchup against No. 8 Virginia Saturday. The Blue Zone has three keys for the Blue Devils to right the ship and pull off the upset:. When the Blue Devils stepped onto the court at the Watsco Center Monday, it would have been hard to predict the chaos that would ensue. Matching its season-high of 21 turnovers in a single game, Duke struggled to run a settled offense and create quality shot opportunities, which in large part contributed to its 81-59 loss to the Hurricanes. A majority of this turnover issue came from subpar ball handling by the Blue Devil backcourt, with guards Tyrese Proctor and Jeremy Roach each turning the ball over five times. Meanwhile, Miami capitalized on Duke’s misfortune, earning 23 points off of turnovers. As head coach Jon Scheyer’s squad looks forward to Saturday, it will be up against a Virginia team that has the 10th-best scoring defense in the country, only allowing 60.4 points per game. If it wants to have a chance at upsetting the No. 8 team in the country, it will have to capitalize on offensive opportunities and minimize turnovers to get the most out of its time with the ball.

DURHAM, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO