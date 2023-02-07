ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Three points: Duke men's basketball's guards must protect the ball to upset Virginia

Duke men's basketball has a marquee matchup against No. 8 Virginia Saturday. The Blue Zone has three keys for the Blue Devils to right the ship and pull off the upset:. When the Blue Devils stepped onto the court at the Watsco Center Monday, it would have been hard to predict the chaos that would ensue. Matching its season-high of 21 turnovers in a single game, Duke struggled to run a settled offense and create quality shot opportunities, which in large part contributed to its 81-59 loss to the Hurricanes. A majority of this turnover issue came from subpar ball handling by the Blue Devil backcourt, with guards Tyrese Proctor and Jeremy Roach each turning the ball over five times. Meanwhile, Miami capitalized on Duke’s misfortune, earning 23 points off of turnovers. As head coach Jon Scheyer’s squad looks forward to Saturday, it will be up against a Virginia team that has the 10th-best scoring defense in the country, only allowing 60.4 points per game. If it wants to have a chance at upsetting the No. 8 team in the country, it will have to capitalize on offensive opportunities and minimize turnovers to get the most out of its time with the ball.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

The more you know: Duke women's tennis' success, and the players leading the way

Never mind 16th-ranked women’s track and field, ninth-ranked women’s basketball or eighth-ranked men’s lacrosse—Duke women’s tennis is the single most dominant athletic team on campus right now. The squad is 8-0 this spring and ranked fourth in the country. In its most recent round of games against Georgetown and N.C. Central Sunday, the team did not drop a single set across all 18 matches. Seeing that the Blue Devils have been playing at such a high level, it seems like high time to take a look at what (and who) exactly is making this year’s team so good.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Williams joins 100-goal club as No. 7 Duke men’s lacrosse pummels High Point in statement early-season win

Panthers are some of nature’s best hunters, but it was the Blue Devils doing the hunting Tuesday night. No. 7 Duke put High Point to the sword under the lights at Koskinen Stadium, riding a first-half slaughter to an eventual 20-8 steamrolling. Head coach John Danowski put his team’s attacking talent on full display, organizing a ruthless brigade that spells bad news for opposing defenses later this spring.
HIGH POINT, NC
Chronicle

'No excuses': Miami takes rematch by giving Duke men's basketball a taste of its own medicine

CORAL GABLES, Fla.—Duke found itself at a crossroads prior to its tipoff against Miami. The Blue Devils had struggled to stack consecutive ACC wins together all year but had finally managed to win three in a row after their most recent win against North Carolina. A victory on the road against No. 19 Miami would have sent a message across college basketball: Duke has hit its stride at the right time.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Maatoug's record-setting mile highlights weekend for Duke track and field at Camel City Invitational

Duke was not taking any losses this weekend. The Blue Devils took a quick road trip to Winston Salem, N.C., Friday and Saturday to compete in the Camel City Invitational. A crowd of teams joined Duke at the JDL Fast Track, ranging from local rivals N.C. State and Wake Forest to schools like Pittsburgh. Though Duke only entered a handful of athletes in events for the meet, it turned out to be a handful powerful enough to break another school record, clock six top-three finishes and reinforce confidence heading into ACC Indoor Championships later this month.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

DSG senators lay groundwork for LGBTQIA+ mental health support group

Duke Student Government senators shared updates on a LGBTQIA+ mental health support group project and conducted a media training at their Wednesday meeting. Senators Rashad Rahman, a junior, and Akshay Gokul, a first-year, are leading the project along with junior James Liao, cabinet director of LGBTQIA+ affairs and policy. The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, Counseling and Psychological Services, Blue Devils United and some student organizations also collaborated on the project.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy