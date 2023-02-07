Read full article on original website
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Sears Farm Road ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
5 Tips To Help With Rising RentGlenn WilkinsRaleigh, NC
Three points: Duke men's basketball's guards must protect the ball to upset Virginia
Duke men's basketball has a marquee matchup against No. 8 Virginia Saturday. The Blue Zone has three keys for the Blue Devils to right the ship and pull off the upset:. When the Blue Devils stepped onto the court at the Watsco Center Monday, it would have been hard to predict the chaos that would ensue. Matching its season-high of 21 turnovers in a single game, Duke struggled to run a settled offense and create quality shot opportunities, which in large part contributed to its 81-59 loss to the Hurricanes. A majority of this turnover issue came from subpar ball handling by the Blue Devil backcourt, with guards Tyrese Proctor and Jeremy Roach each turning the ball over five times. Meanwhile, Miami capitalized on Duke’s misfortune, earning 23 points off of turnovers. As head coach Jon Scheyer’s squad looks forward to Saturday, it will be up against a Virginia team that has the 10th-best scoring defense in the country, only allowing 60.4 points per game. If it wants to have a chance at upsetting the No. 8 team in the country, it will have to capitalize on offensive opportunities and minimize turnovers to get the most out of its time with the ball.
X-Factor: Duke men's basketball will need Lively to dominate the paint against Virginia
Coming off a loss against Miami, the Blue Devils will take on another challenge against No. 8 Virginia. Before the 4 p.m. tipoff Saturday, the Blue Zone looks at a player from both sides capable of leading their team to victory:. Duke: Dereck Lively II. Despite Duke losing 81-59 Monday...
The more you know: Duke women's tennis' success, and the players leading the way
Never mind 16th-ranked women’s track and field, ninth-ranked women’s basketball or eighth-ranked men’s lacrosse—Duke women’s tennis is the single most dominant athletic team on campus right now. The squad is 8-0 this spring and ranked fourth in the country. In its most recent round of games against Georgetown and N.C. Central Sunday, the team did not drop a single set across all 18 matches. Seeing that the Blue Devils have been playing at such a high level, it seems like high time to take a look at what (and who) exactly is making this year’s team so good.
Williams joins 100-goal club as No. 7 Duke men’s lacrosse pummels High Point in statement early-season win
Panthers are some of nature’s best hunters, but it was the Blue Devils doing the hunting Tuesday night. No. 7 Duke put High Point to the sword under the lights at Koskinen Stadium, riding a first-half slaughter to an eventual 20-8 steamrolling. Head coach John Danowski put his team’s attacking talent on full display, organizing a ruthless brigade that spells bad news for opposing defenses later this spring.
'No excuses': Miami takes rematch by giving Duke men's basketball a taste of its own medicine
CORAL GABLES, Fla.—Duke found itself at a crossroads prior to its tipoff against Miami. The Blue Devils had struggled to stack consecutive ACC wins together all year but had finally managed to win three in a row after their most recent win against North Carolina. A victory on the road against No. 19 Miami would have sent a message across college basketball: Duke has hit its stride at the right time.
And one: Behind Omier, Miami ends Duke men's basketball's 3-game win streak
After each Duke men’s basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. Miami got the last word as it took down the Blue Devils Monday night. and the Blue Zone breaks down the contest:. One player: Norchad Omier. Unsurprisingly, the headlining player...
Maatoug's record-setting mile highlights weekend for Duke track and field at Camel City Invitational
Duke was not taking any losses this weekend. The Blue Devils took a quick road trip to Winston Salem, N.C., Friday and Saturday to compete in the Camel City Invitational. A crowd of teams joined Duke at the JDL Fast Track, ranging from local rivals N.C. State and Wake Forest to schools like Pittsburgh. Though Duke only entered a handful of athletes in events for the meet, it turned out to be a handful powerful enough to break another school record, clock six top-three finishes and reinforce confidence heading into ACC Indoor Championships later this month.
The Bolt, a gaming suite in Edens Quad, now converted into marine robotics research lab
Duke Housing and Residence Life has converted a gaming suite in Edens Quad, formerly known as the Bolt, into the Hangar, an “active research lab” connected with the Duke Marine Laboratory’s Marine Robotics and Remote Sensing Laboratory, according to a Monday email sent to Edens residents and obtained by The Chronicle.
Duke Health to install weapons detection systems at some entrances as attacks on health care staff increase nationwide
Duke University Health System announced that it would install weapons screening systems “similar to those used at public event venues” at the main public entrances of its three hospitals in a Tuesday release. In response to an “increase in violence occurring at healthcare facilities nationwide,” DUHS intends for...
DSG senators lay groundwork for LGBTQIA+ mental health support group
Duke Student Government senators shared updates on a LGBTQIA+ mental health support group project and conducted a media training at their Wednesday meeting. Senators Rashad Rahman, a junior, and Akshay Gokul, a first-year, are leading the project along with junior James Liao, cabinet director of LGBTQIA+ affairs and policy. The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, Counseling and Psychological Services, Blue Devils United and some student organizations also collaborated on the project.
