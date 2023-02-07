Read full article on original website
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
Democrats Trying To Add New State
D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
Maxine Waters insists 'I am not a socialist' when pressed at House hearing
California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters said, "I am not a socialist," Tuesday when pressed by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, to disavow statements she made in 2008.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
msn.com
White House prepares to drop debt ceiling hammer to smash new GOP majority
The Republican House majority is new, but its dilemma isn’t: trying to bring federal spending under control with most of Washington still run by Democrats without descending into chaos that will make fiscal responsibility look irresponsible. The White House wasted no time on Tuesday making the case that the...
Biden accepts GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy's State of the Union invitation on February 7
President Biden will deliver a State of the Union address before Congress on February 7th after accepting an invite from Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
AOL Corp
Black '1870' pins worn by Congress members for State of the Union have deep significance
At President Biden's State of the Union speech Tuesday in which he addressed the country’s top issues before Congress, members of the Congressional Black Caucus and other Democrats made a bold statement of their own — albeit a silent one. Many of them wore black pins with the...
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Arkansas Gov. Sanders to offer State of the Union rebuttal
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, once a White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, is set to return to the national stage when she delivers the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.Sanders, 40, is giving the speech Tuesday night less than a month after being sworn in as the first female governor of Arkansas. The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, she is also the first Arkansan to deliver the response to a president's State of the Union since Bill Clinton as governor in 1985.With her speech, GOP leaders are giving a platform...
House Democrats fear GOP members could endanger Biden at State of the Union
A group of 14 House Democrats are voicing fears that House Republicans’ reversal of security rules enacted after the January 6 attack could allow one of their Republican colleagues to threaten the life of President Joe Biden or other attendees in the House chamber during next week’s State of the Union speech.Mr Biden is set to deliver his annual message to Congress on Tuesday, 7 February. It will be his second State of the Union speech to Congress and his first since Republicans took control of the House by winning a majority in last year’s midterm elections.One of the...
Five questions for Biden’s State of the Union address
President Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday evening. The speech comes at a critical point for Biden. Republicans now control the House, the glow from Democrats’ better-than-expected performance in the midterms is fading and the first moves in the 2024 campaign are already being made. Here are some of […]
Biden needles GOP on Social Security after State of the Union sparring
President Biden on Wednesday needled congressional Republicans over their views on Medicare and Social Security, embracing the back-and-forth with lawmakers that highlighted his State of the Union address a day earlier. “We had a spirited debate last night with my Republican friends. My Republican friends, they seemed shocked when I raised the plans of some…
Washington Examiner
State of the Union 2023: Progressive response pushes immigration liberalization
Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) focused on immigration reform as she delivered the progressive response to the State of the Union address late Tuesday night. Ramirez, a first-term Democrat, gave a speech intended to be a response not only to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address but to the Republican rebuttal to by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Meet the Illinoisans Attending President's State of the Union Address
As President Joe Biden delivers his second State of the Union Address Tuesday night, nearly a dozen honored guests from Illinois will be in the gallery watching. All 535 United States Congressional members are allowed to bring a guest. Often, those guests are selected because they personify issues important to elected officials.
Republicans shouting during SOTU took Biden's 'bait': Full Panel
Yamiche Alcindor, Faiz Shakir and Jim Geraghty join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss successes, failures and partisan foils in President Biden’s State of the Union address.Feb. 8, 2023.
capitalbnews.org
‘They need to see’: RowVaughn Wells on what it means to attend the State of the Union address
This story was originally published by The 19th. RowVaughn Wells is nervous; at 61, she never expected to be the face of a movement, to visit the White House, or to be singled out in front of the nation by the president of the United States. Now, a month to the day since her son, Tyre Nichols, was brutally beaten by Memphis police officers, she is hoping to turn her pain and presence into action to prevent deadly encounters with law enforcement for other families.
