Louisiana State

Throwback To Lainey Wilson’s Awesome Acoustic Cover Of The Rolling Stones’ “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

By Casey Young
 2 days ago

Lainey Wilson could sing the phonebook and I’d happily listen along.

The Louisiana native had a helluva year in 2022, from releasing her Bell Bottom Country album, to a new role as Abby on Yellowstone, and even a couple big award show wins , it’s exciting to think about what more she’ll do this year.

But way back when, she was known to do some great covers , and one of my favorites is her rendition of The Rolling Stones classic “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the song was first released as a non-album single in 1968.

And as the story goes, the pair started writing it at Keith Richards’ house in the country, and one morning, his gardener Jack Dyer walked past the window and woke them up.

Mick Jagger asked what the noise was, and Richards explained: “Oh, that’s Jack – that’s jumpin’ Jack.” The rest, as they say, is history.

In terms of the sound, “Jumpin’ Jack” definitely had a more bluesy production than some of the other stuff the Stones were releasing around this time, and it ultimately became a #1 hit in the UK, and peaked at #3 here in the U.S. on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Because it was so wildly popular, the band has played it on every single tour since its release, and it’s their most-performed song, as they’ve played it over 1,100 times live in concert.

And Lainey’s more country, stripped back interpretation is super unique and fresh, and I could honestly listen to her sing rock and roll all day long…

Her Louisiana twang just adds something so special to a rock classic like this one:

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

