Irvine, CA

pepperdinewaves.com

Women's Golf Opens Spring at Therese Hession Regional Challenge

MALIBU, Calif. — The Pepperdine women's golf team begins the spring season on Sunday against an impressive field at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge. It's the first of six tournaments before the West Coast Conference Championships. EVENT INFO — The tournament will be held at the par-71, 6,017-yard Palos...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Pepperdine Defeats BYU 64-63 in OT on the Road

PROVO, Utah – The Pepperdine women's basketball team picked up its first-ever win in the Marriott Center after defeating BYU 64-63 in overtime on Thursday night. The Waves (8-16, 3-11) had an early lead in the first quarter over the Cougars (12-12, 7-6), but trailed for a little after halftime. In the final frame, the Cougars started the quarter with a six-point run to increase their lead to 43-36. Another five-straight for the Cougars extended the advantage to double-digits at 48-38. Pepperdine then scored six consecutive points to cut the lead to six. With three minutes of regulation left, the Waves had its longest scoring run of nine-points to tie the game at 57-all to push the game to overtime.
PROVO, UT
pepperdinewaves.com

Deluzio, Read Post Career Highs; Waves Fall in Five to Anteaters

MALIBU, Calif. — It came down to the wire in Firestone Fieldhouse on Wednesday night, as the #6 Pepperdine men's volleyball team duked it out with #7 UC Irvine, eventually falling in five sets. After splitting sets 27-29, 25-20, 20-25, 29-27, the Anteaters would come away with a 15-9 final set win to defeat the Waves.
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Pepperdine Stumbles at #7 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – The Pepperdine men's tennis program won the doubles point and took three first sets in singles from the #7 team in the country, but ultimately ran out of gas and fell to Texas 5-2 at the Texas Tennis Center on Friday evening. Pepperdine (1-5) started doubles...
AUSTIN, TX
pepperdinewaves.com

Top-10 Opponent Up Next for Men's Tennis

MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine men's tennis program ends its season-opening six-match road trip with its most marquee match to date, visiting #7 Texas this weekend. The match originally scheduled for Sunday at #3 TCU has been postponed until further notice. Match 6: Pepperdine (1-4) at #7 Texas (5-1)...
MALIBU, CA

