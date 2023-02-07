PROVO, Utah – The Pepperdine women's basketball team picked up its first-ever win in the Marriott Center after defeating BYU 64-63 in overtime on Thursday night. The Waves (8-16, 3-11) had an early lead in the first quarter over the Cougars (12-12, 7-6), but trailed for a little after halftime. In the final frame, the Cougars started the quarter with a six-point run to increase their lead to 43-36. Another five-straight for the Cougars extended the advantage to double-digits at 48-38. Pepperdine then scored six consecutive points to cut the lead to six. With three minutes of regulation left, the Waves had its longest scoring run of nine-points to tie the game at 57-all to push the game to overtime.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO