Princeton, NJ

goprincetontigers.com

Davidson Shines As No. 14 Women's Water Polo Crushes Mt. St. Mary's, 18-3

LEWISBURG – No. 14 Women's Water Polo easily took down the Mt. St. Mary Mountaineers 18-3, to finish the Bucknell Invitational. The Tigers scored three of the first four goals and led 4-2 after the first quarter. Princeton began to break open the contest in the second half, scoring five times in the third frame, going up 10, 12-2. The No. 14 team in the country held Mt. St. Mary's without a goal for 19:26 of game time. The Tigers eventually cruised to a 18-3 victory.
Another Night, Another OT Winner as Tigers Sweep Weekend

For the second straight night in Baker Rink, the Princeton women's hockey team had a walk-off winner, this time with Annie Kuehl delivering the game-ending blast with just 33 seconds to play in the five-minute overtime to defeat Rensselaer 4-3 in the Tigers' home finale. The Tigers will head to...
Men's Hockey Downed By Clarkson, 4-1

Princeton came up short in the second game of its North Country road trip, falling to Clarkson, 4-1. Noah de la Durantaye scored for the Tigers, capping a three-point weekend after posting two assists on Friday night. The Golden Knights struck early, capitalizing on a Princeton turnover 4:37 into the...
