LEWISBURG – No. 14 Women's Water Polo easily took down the Mt. St. Mary Mountaineers 18-3, to finish the Bucknell Invitational. The Tigers scored three of the first four goals and led 4-2 after the first quarter. Princeton began to break open the contest in the second half, scoring five times in the third frame, going up 10, 12-2. The No. 14 team in the country held Mt. St. Mary's without a goal for 19:26 of game time. The Tigers eventually cruised to a 18-3 victory.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO