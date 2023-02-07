Fans Think Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Broke Up After She Allegedly Unfollowed Him on Instagram

Read full article on original website
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Has Questions After Yung Miami Admits She Likes Getting Peed On
Yung Miami had “Pee Diddy” trending after admitting to Trina that she enjoys golden showers. Summer Walker has questions for Yung Miami after the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoyed golden showers. During the latest episode of Caresha Please, the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoys...
thesource.com
Luenell Says 50 Cent Apologized to Megan Thee Stallion Because ‘He Want Some’
Luenell was out in the streets and was tracked down by TMZ. The comedian spoke on a few subjects in the quick time with the camera, the main one was 50 Cent’s apology to Megan Thee Stallion. “He want some,” Luenell said. “He want some like everybody else do....
Lil Kim Rocks Sheer Black Jumpsuit As She Heads To Grammys After-Party
Lil Kim wore a fabulous outfit to a 2023 Grammy Awards after-party in Beverly Hills on February 5. The 48-year-old rapper rocked a sheer black jumpsuit that showcased her sexy curves. Lil Kim also wore a corset layer in the midsection of her outfit and a pair of sparkly silver heels. The party that Lil Kim went to was at the Mr. Brainwash Art Museum, which isn’t far from the Crypto.com Arena where the Grammys took place.
Popculture
Cardi B Caught on Camera Breaking up Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at Grammys
It sounds like Cardi B got in the middle of a fight between her husband Offset and his bandmate Quavo at the Grammys on Sunday night, but she is keeping quiet. Quavo performed during the "In Memoriam" segment of the Grammys to honor their late bandmate Takeoff, and he and Offset reportedly got into a fight backstage over the performance. Candid footage seemed to show Cardi getting in the middle of the fight, but she did not have a comment for reporters afterward.
Plies Sparks Fiery Twitter Debate On Gender Roles Saying He Wouldn’t Date A Women Who Acts Or Thinks ‘Like A Man’
Hoping to gain more insight into Plies' stance, sports journalist Jemele Hill popped into the conversation with a thought-provoking question.
‘Love After Lockup’ Star Monique Slams Cyberbullies For Fat-Shaming Her Over Weight Size
Love After Lockup star Monique Robinson has called out instigators on social media for criticizing her weight in comparison to her romantic partner, Derek Warner Jr. After the couple’s love story went viral, social media users pointed out their size difference, as Robinson, 35, is a plus-sized woman and Warner, 29, appeared to be shorter and more slender.
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
HipHopDX.com
Keyshia Cole Snaps Back At Fan Who Accused Her Of ‘Degrading’ Her Late Mother
Keyshia Cole has responded to an accusation that she is ‘degrading’ her late mother Frankie Lons, amid news that the singer has started working on a biopic. In November 2022, The Jasmine Brand reported that Lifetime had begun production on a film that would examine Cole’s life, including her tumultuous relationship with her biological mother, who passed away in July 2021 of an apparent overdose. The following month, veteran actress Debbie Morgan shared a behind the scenes shot on Instagram that saw her appearing on camera as Frankie alongside Keyshia Cole.
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Fantasia Announces She’s Going Back to School After Being Inducted into Illustrious Black Sorority
Fantasia Barrino is taking time off from the entertainment industry to go back to school. The Truth Is singer made the announcement on Instagram Live, noting that she has chosen to do so after dropping out of school when she was younger. “I went back to school. Shout out to...
musictimes.com
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Chief Keef’s BM Claiming She’s Pregnant With His Child
Lil Baby says “stop with the false narratives” after Slim Danger suggests she’s pregnant with his child. After the mother of Chief Keef’s child claimed that she was pregnant with Lil Baby’s baby, the It’s Only Me rapper cleared the air. Earlier this week,...
Complex
Dame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Disappointed Him by Offering $1.5 Million for Roc-A-Fella Stake
Dame Dash has shared more details about his NFT lawsuit involving Jay-Z. During a recent sit-down with VEUIT TV, the hip-hop mogul addressed his decision to enter the blockchain space, and how it was motivated by a lowball offer. In 2021, Dame attempted to sell his shares of the iconic music imprint Roc-A-Fella, which he and Jay co-founded nearly three decades ago. Dame claimed Hov was willing to buy his stake in the company, but only wanted to shell out $1.5 million. The music executive was offended by the offer, so he and his team began exploring other options.
Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’
A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
Kim Kardashian Posted And Deleted A Few Things Last Night, After Kanye West Reportedly Got Remarried
A different approach for Kim.
Ne-Yo will pay his ex-wife $1.6 million, $150,000 for a new car, and $12,000 a month in child support after finalizing their divorce, says report
Crystal Renay filed for divorce from Ne-Yo in August 2021 after she had publicly accused the "So Sick" singer of having a child with another woman.
Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer
The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
XXL Mag
