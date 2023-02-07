ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Is ‘Night Court’ on Tonight? ‘Night Court’ Episode 5 Premiere Date, Streaming Info

By Brett White
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jl8Sh_0kfYkaVo00

It’s safe to say that the Night Court revival is the only courtroom that viewers actually want to visit week after week. — and that’s good news for NBC. The new series has scored solid ratings and earned upbeat reviews — it turns out that you can go home again, if your home is in fact a dingy New York City night court.

The series stars Melissa Rauch ( The Big Bang Theory ) as Abby Stone, the quirky straight-shooter daughter of Harry Anderson’s character in the original Night Court . Now Abby’s back in NYC and serving the same court that her dad used to preside over.

After taking a week to learn more about Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) and his love life, this week’s episode will focus on Abby’s personal life as she takes on the biggest challenge that any New Yorker can face: finding an apartment .

So, what time is Night Court on tonight? And when will it be available to stream? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Night Court Season 1, Episode 5 On Tonight (February 7)?

You bet it is! Night Court is back with another brand new episode tonight, and it’s titled “The Apartment.” The episode airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. As for what the episode is about, the synopsis for “The Apartment” reads:

02/07/2023 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : In desperate need of a new apartment, Abby turns to Gurgs and her unconventional real estate skills. Dan helps Olivia prepare for the biggest case of her career and a shot at redemption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9xx7_0kfYkaVo00
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros.
How many episodes are in Night Court Season 1?

There appears to be 16 episodes total in Night Court Season 1, according to the series’ own Wiki . That’s backed up by our own interview with the series’ costume designer, who mentioned that there were 16 scripts. That means you should be looking at a spring filled with new episodes of Night Court .

When does the next new episode of Night Court air on NBC?

If you’re wondering what’s next for the show after tonight’s brand new episode, there’s good news: Night Court will return with another new ep next week. That episode is titled “Justice Buddies,” and here’s what you can expect:

02/14/2023 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : Gurgs’s tween nephew and some of his fellow students visit the court for a school project. Things get out of hand for Abby, Dan and the night court team when the kids reveal their true motive is to grind the wheels of justice to a halt.

How to stream Night Court :

Night Court premieres new episodes on NBC on Tuesdays at 8/7c. Afterwards, new eps will be available to stream next-day on Peacock. Peacock does not currently offer a free trial, and subscriptions start at $4.99 per month. You can also stream Night Court by accessing NBC on platforms like fuboTV , YouTube TV , Hulu + Live TV or Sling .

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Is ‘Yellowstone’ Airing A New Episode Tonight? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 9 Streaming Info

What should you stream while you wait for Yellowstone to return? Great question. If you have yet to watch Graham Yost’s sensational neo-Western Justified, well partner, you’re in for a treat. Available on Hulu, this critically acclaimed crime drama about a charismatic U.S. Marshal (the great Timothy Olyphant) who’s reassigned to his childhood home in rural Kentucky is as refreshing as a glass of top-shelf bourbon.
KENTUCKY STATE
ComicBook

Matlock Reboot Casts Kathy Bates as Lead for New CBS Series

CBS is rebooting Matlock, with a twist. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that CBS has ordered a pilot for a new version of the classic series, with Oscar winner set to play the titular lawyer. It's a twist on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC before then running for an additional three on ABC and starred Andy Griffith as folksy criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock.
Variety

‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick

NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Decider.com

What Time Is ‘A Million Little Things’ On Tonight? How To Watch Season 5 Online

The last new episode of ABC’s A Million Little Things (Season 4, Episode 20: “Just in Case”) aired all the way back in May of 2022. Thankfully, the show returns tonight for its fifth and (sadly) final season. If you need a quick refresher on where we left off, the show’s YouTube page uploaded a helpful two-minute Season 4 recap (and the entire series is streaming on Hulu).
TheDailyBeast

ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report

Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Is a new episode of Chicago PD on tonight? (February 8)

Chicago PD has struck an interesting balance in season 10. On one hand, there have been the usual number of episodes dedicated to individual characters, and the ways that cases shape their personal lives (and vice versa). On the other hand, there’s been a greater emphasis on overarching storylines, including...
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles casts Brooklyn Nine-Nine star to play Kilbride's ex-wife

NCIS: Los Angeles has taken on Marilu Henner for a guest spot next month. According to TVLine, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Taxi actress is onboard as the ex-wife of retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (played by Gerald McRaney) and will make an appearance during Sunday, February 26's episode. Her character's...
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Harmon Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

Mark Harmon, or special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a longtime role on CBS’s NCIS series, has signed with Gersh. Harmon originated his Gibbs character with a guest appearance on JAG before being spun off to lead NCIS, a role he played on the CBS procedural for nearly two decades before signing off from his final case in 2021. Going into the ninth season, he was promoted to executive producer on NCIS and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Kim, Co-Founder of Streetwear Brand The Hundreds, Signs With UTAUnderscore Talent Signs Leading 'Call of...
People

Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed After ABC News Producer Died Suddenly at 37

The death was accidental, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE Dax Tejera, the executive producer of This Week on ABC who died in December, choked to death while intoxicated, according to officials. Tejera, 37, died on Dec. 23 from "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication," the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE. The death was accidental, the office says. In December, a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin that was shared with staff previously said Tejera died...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Speak Out About Controversial Champ Jake DeArruda

Jeopardy! viewers had plenty to say about recent champion Jake DeArruda, both positive and negative, but now the show’s producers have shared their thoughts on the polarizing contestant. The delivery dispatcher from Ludlow, Vermont, won three games in a row last week, earning $86,00 in the process. But some...
VERMONT STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale

The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
Popculture

FX Cancels Another Show

Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
ComicBook

The Last of Us Episode 5 Early Premiere: Release Time and Date

The Last of Us will not premiere a new episode on Sunday. That's because The Last of Us will stream episode 5 earlier in the week to avoid competition with Super Bowl LVII, HBO announced ahead of Sunday's episode 4, titled "Please Hold My Hand." While the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia ...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 to Premiere in Fall 2023

There’s big news in the world of Bosch. Not only is Amazon planning to expand the Bosch universe with two more spinoffs of its hit detective series, but we also have a better idea of when Bosch: Legacy Season 2 will arrive on Amazon Freevee. ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2...
TechCrunch

Peacock lets subscribers watch live episodes with their favorite stars in real time

The feature dubbed “Watch With” is set to roll out on February 24, a day after the second season premiere of Peacock’s “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot series, “Bel-Air.” Viewers can try the new experience at 9 p.m. ET, where they’ll be able to watch the “Bel-Air” premiere with main cast members Jabari Banks, who plays Will on the show, and Olly Sholotan, who plays Carlton.
Decider.com

Will ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Return For Season 2?

Criminal Minds: Evolution aired its Season 1 finale on February 9, and though the eventful episode gave fans of Paramount+‘s Criminal Minds revival series closure on Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) and David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), a few lingering questions — like what the heck is Gold Star?! — remain. So will Criminal Minds: Evolution return with answers in another season?
Decider.com

Decider.com

64K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy