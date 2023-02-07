ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

wvsportsnow.com

Mountaineers Excited on Twitter After Pulling Out Close Win Over Iowa State

West Virginia’s basketball players showed their excitement after the 76-71 win over No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
AMES, IA
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over No. 11 Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins as well as Emmitt Matthews and Kedrian Johnson met with the media following their win over No. 11 Iowa State. Huggins, Matthews and Johnson all are excited about the team’s turnaround in the last two weeks.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Mountaineers Home Favorites Against No. 11 Iowa State

As has been the case most of the season, oddsmakers are once again favoring the home team in the Big 12 regardless of national ranking and record. West Virginia enters their pivotal matchup with Iowa State as a 3.5-point favorite. This is according to sports books like BetMGM and Circa Sports.
AMES, IA
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Football Announces Date of 2023 Gold-Blue Game

The annual Gold-Blue Spring Game to ignite the path to the next football season now has an official date. West Virginia will hold the scrimmage game event on Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m., at Milan Puskar Stadium. This year, the Gold-Blue Game will be presented by Encova. The Gold-Blue...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – February 8

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Dante Stills, Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent make the list of players invited to the NFL Combine. Stills, Ford-Wheaton to Represent WVU at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Update (10:30 AM)...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU G Erik Stevenson Takes Different Perspective on Phone Call with Mike Gansey

WVU G Erik Stevenson has found his stride again. Stevenson admitted two weekends ago that he’s gaining his confidence back and breaking what he calls a “Stevie slump.”. In Stevenson’s last four games, the fifth-year senior is averaging 24.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent from three. Stevenson has led West Virginia to a 3-1 record in those four games and back into the tournament hunt.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Whose Side Are You On? Zach Frazier vs. Mountaineer Athletic Club

An effort to help benefit the West Virginia football program has now become controversial. This is because WVU center Zach Frazier quoted a tweet by the Mountaineer Athletic Club concerning the auction of the Country Roads uniforms, which are the ones the team wore against Pitt in the 2022 Backyard Brawl, with a complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV

