Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Related
Off-The Beaten-Path Diner Worth the Drive Minutes from Texarkana
If you ever watch the TV show, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri it's all about finding those off-the-beaten-path restaurants that serve some of the best food around. So, I did what Guy usually does, I loaded up and took a short road trip to Genoa, Arkansas, 7 miles...
KSLA
New Brookshire’s opening in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A new grocery store is about to open in Bossier City. Representatives with Brookshire Grocery Co. and the city will come together Friday, Feb. 10 for a grand opening ceremony at the new Brookshire’s in Bossier City. The full-service grocery store will offer high-quality meats and produce, as well as market, deli, bakery, and floral items. The store will also have fresh seafood, fresh sushi, and beer and wine. There will be a fuel center, curbside service, a Pizza Hut, a CC’s coffee bar, and seating.
NOLA.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
KSLA
Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
KSLA
Shreveport mayor orders demolition of 35 buildings to battle blight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The mayor or Shreveport is tackling blight in the city. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Mayor Tom Arceneaux signed 35 demolition letters at the recommendation of the Department of Property Standards. “Blight, if allowed to stay, turns into more blight. As it spreads, crime spreads,” said Mayor...
Shreveport Food Truck Is Serving Up the Best Hot Chicken Sandwich
If You Love a Good Chicken Sandwich Your Tastebuds are About to Be in Heaven. Dripp Hot Chicken is a brand new pop-up trailer that is serving Nashville Hot Chicken sandwiches. Yes, a Shreveport food trailer is serving up a Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich and it is the best chicken sandwich I have ever had in town.
Shreveport Nature Park to Hold 18th Annual Owl Night
If you've ever wanted to get up close and personal with an owl, this is your chance to do so. The Walter B. Jacobs Nature Memorial Park is presenting their 18th Annual Owl Night this Saturday, February 11th. Rusty Scarborough with Walter B. Jacobs Nature Memorial Park recently visited KEEL...
Legendary Shreveport Food Truck Evolves Into Downtown Location
There Is a New Donut Shop in Downtown Shreveport That Is Unlike Any Donut Shop in the Ark-La-Tex. If you know what Voodoo Donuts is you know how delicious and unique those donuts are. Up until now, Shreveport-Bossier has experienced those simple delicious glazed donuts and those melt-in-your-mouth Southern Maid Donuts.
Major Retail Chain Is Closing its Shreveport Store
Many retail chains in the U.S. have been struggling to make a comeback after the pandemic that sent sales spiraling downward and shopping habits changing for many Americans. Retail giants have had to pivot to set up plans to meet the demands of online shopping with local pickup as shoppers avoided going into stores during the height of the Covid pandemic.
Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead
A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
KTBS
Portion of I-49 in Shreveport re-opened after truck crash
SHREVEPORT, La. - A big rig crash along Interstate 49 in Shreveport brought traffic to a standstill overnight. It happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-49 were closed for hours between the Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road and East 70th Street. Details about the crash are limited....
Iconic Shreveport Sports Store Is Closing Down For Good
It Is a Sad Day for Bargain Shoppers in Shreveport-Bossier. If you want to pick up a new sport and you don't want to break the bank there is one place to go. Play It Again Sports is a chain store that buys and sells used and new sporting goods. Many of us have cherished this store for several years.
‘Music Was Too Loud’: Louisiana Cops Kill Unarmed Black Man After Neighbor Complains
Alonzo Bagley was shot in the chest by Shreveport police after a neighbor allegedly called the police because of loud music. The post ‘Music Was Too Loud’: Louisiana Cops Kill Unarmed Black Man After Neighbor Complains appeared first on NewsOne.
ktalnews.com
Here’s how you can win a designer handbag in Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you love bingo, designer bags, giveaways, and a great time with good people, the Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier is bringing back an event that pairs all those things at the end of March. The JLSB is bringing back Designer Bag Bingo on March 30...
ktalnews.com
I-49 S in Shreveport reopened after crash Wednesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport authorities say all lanes of traffic are open after a crash on I-49 closed the southbound lanes late Wednesday. The crash closed I-49 South at East 70th St. for 10 hours as authorities investigated and crews worked to clear the scene. Drivers were asked to find a different route for their morning commute due to congestion stretching for three miles.
KTBS
Shreveport woman charged in shooting incident
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been charged in a weekend shooting incident. Jauilan Adams, 23, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon. Shreveport police said Adams was armed with a handgun when officers arrived to a shots fired call Sunday night...
Here Are Shreveport’s Secret Mardi Gras Rules You Need to Know
I have been working out with some people from all over the U.S. who are here training for several weeks. Most of them have never experienced Mardi Gras and are asking all kinds of questions when it comes to Mardi Gras. My workout buddies are excited about going to the big parade this weekend. They do have a lot of questions before they experience their first Mardi Gras parade.
KSLA
Bossier City Council to vote on potential road survey, changes
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City Council meeting is set to happen on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and one of the main topics is a possible roundabout. Changes may be coming at Wemple and Old Brownlee Road. The council will review a contract with Coyle Engineering, a survey and design company. If approved, they will survey the area and determine if a roundabout is needed.
q973radio.com
The Meat At Subway in Shreveport Is About To Look Different
The next time you go get lunch at Subway in the Shreveport area the meat will look a little different. Subway is phasing out its pre-sliced meats, and will be adding deli-style meat slicers to all locations. They’ll be out behind the counter, but they won’t be slicing meat to order . . . only when the prep area needs to be refilled.
bizmagsb.com
Brookshire’s to host Grand Opening ceremony for new store in Bossier City
Representatives from Brookshire Grocery Co. and the City of Bossier will gather for a grand opening ceremony later this week for the new Brookshire’s Food Store in Bossier City. The new store is located at 4860 Airline Dr. The Grand Opening event will be Feb. 10 at 9 a.m.
Comments / 1