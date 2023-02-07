Road in Fayette County shut down after serious collision

A road in Lexington has been shut down due to a serious collision, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The accident was reported on Royster Road at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, said Lexington police Lt. Paul Boyles. The traffic management center described the wreck as a single-vehicle collision.

Boyles said only one person, a male, was inside the vehicle. The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating “due to the severity of the injuries,” he said.

Police have the road blocked off between Winchester Road and Briar Hill Road, according to the traffic management center. Police did not give an estimate for how long Royster Road would be closed.

