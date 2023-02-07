On the season finale of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” Karen takes issue with being the hot topic at Robyn’s bachelorette party. While she’s not happy with the accusations that were made by Gizelle and Charrisse, she’s more upset that Mia admitted to not defending her. And she can’t move on from knowing that Mia didn’t have her back. She really thought that they were in a good place. So some sense of loyalty was expected. And Mia doesn’t help things when she confronts Karen with more accusations.

3 DAYS AGO