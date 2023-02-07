Read full article on original website
Gwen Stefani's Sons Apollo and Zuma Look All Grown Up as They Pose with Blake Shelton at NASCAR
Gwen Stefani and ex Gavin Rossdale share three sons: Apollo, 8, Zuma, 14, and Kingston, 16 Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed an exciting outing this weekend with their boys. On Sunday, the "Rich Girl" singer, 53, and her country artist husband, 46, took Stefani's sons Apollo, 8, and Zuma, 14, to NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum in Los Angeles. Stefani, Shelton and the boys were photographed alongside NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson at the event, where Johnson and wife Chandra Janway hosted friends to watch in the Legacy Motor Club suite. For the...
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch calling him out after the Busch Light Clash
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch after he called him out for dumping him during the 2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. First Met George Strait At A Key West Bar: “He Told Me About Hunting With Dad, We Had A Beer”
Of course, if you know anything about Dale Earnhardt Jr., then you probably know he and his wife, Amy, are big country music fans. Amy even surprised Dale Jr. with a Dwight Yoakam concert after his NASCAR Hall of Fame induction earlier this year. And naturally, Amy, who’s a native Texan herself, is a huge fan of George Strait.
Jimmie Johnson’s Intent Is Becoming Clearer Ahead of the Daytona 500
Jimmie Johnson’s plans for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series look like the approach Tiger Woods and other superstar golfers have long had toward the PGA Tour. When you’ve already won all the big ones, there’s little to be gained by winning the (insert name of failing cryptocurrency sponsor here) Southwest Podunk Open.
Does Kyle Busch’s Gun Incident Jeopardize His Hall of Fame NASCAR Future?
The conversation about Kyle Busch up until Monday afternoon focused on the two-time Cup Series champion’s successful debut with Richard Childress Racing, raising the possibility that the winningest driver in NASCAR history could be in the title hunt this fall. That changed in less time than it took him...
Fresh off His Clash Win, Martin Truex Jr. Doesn’t Stand a Chance of Ending His Daytona 500 Futility
Martin Truex Jr. started the year right in Los Angeles, but Daytona figures to be a whole different animal. The post Fresh off His Clash Win, Martin Truex Jr. Doesn’t Stand a Chance of Ending His Daytona 500 Futility appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Zane Smith Should Take Note of How Front Row Motorsports Is Doing a Driver Dirty
Front Row Motorsports has bumped David Gilliland out of six of his scheduled Cup Series rides in favor of Zane Smith. The post Zane Smith Should Take Note of How Front Row Motorsports Is Doing a Driver Dirty appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Crazy Last Lap of the 2007 Daytona 500 Cost Mark Martin Another Shot at NASCAR Glory
There's no doubt that Mark Martin earned his spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. With a total of 40 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, the now-64-year-old Batesville, Arkansas native is considered to be among the most consistent drivers in NASCAR history, as he accumulated 453 top-10 finishes out of a total 882 races run. Of those top-10s, 271 were top-fives and 61 were second-place finishes. But, despite his impressive resume, there are two major milestones Martin never accomplished as a NASCAR driver: a Cup Series championship and a Daytona 500 win.
Dale Earnhardt Stole the Show at the 1997 Daytona 500 When He Jumped Out of an Ambulance and Finished the Race
You probably know that Dale Earnhardt Sr. was famously known as "The Intimidator" during his racing days. If you're unsure as to how or why he received this badass moniker, all you have to do is check out this highlight from the 1997 Daytona 500. Of course, there wasn't just one singular occurrence that earned Earnhardt the best nickname in NASCAR, but there aren't too many drivers who would run out of an ambulance, hop back into a mangled car, drive to pit road for repairs, and finish a race while several laps down.
No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Daytona Speedweek Advance
● “I want the Harley J. Earl Trophy:” Aric Almirola has won races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in NASCAR’s top two series, but the Daytona 500 has managed to elude him, once by just half a lap. ● History at Daytona: Almirola scored his first career...
How Many Daytona 500 Drivers Made the Race Their First NASCAR Win?
Austin Cindric may be just 24 years old and have only a single NASCAR Cup Series victory to his credit, but he already possesses the second-most desirable title in the sport. If you can’t be known as the series champion (yet), then the label of “Daytona 500 winner” is a nice consolation prize.
racer.com
Smith to run five races in Front Row's No. 38 Ford
Zane Smith will drive the the No. 38 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports in five NASCAR Cup Series races this season. Smith will also attempt the season-opening Daytona 500 in the No. 36 Ford, a third car for the organization alongside Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland, and will have to qualify for the race either through speed or his Bluegreen Vacations Duel event.
Busch Light Racing: Kevin Harvick Daytona Speedweek Advance
● Back on Jan. 12, Kevin Harvick announced that 2023 would be his final year in the NASCAR Cup Series. The driver of the No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing will retire after the checkered flag waves at the season finale Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway. When that day comes, Harvick will have had a 23-year run in the Cup Series – one of the longest tenures in recent memory. A championship in 2014 and 60 points-paying victories ensures Harvick is set for his golden years. Busch Light wants to help one lucky Harvick fan with his or her own swansong by contributing toward his or her retirement, along with other big prizes. Fans just need to follow @BuschBeer and turn on notifications to find out how to win leading into the Daytona 500. The 65th Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway gets underway at 2:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 19, with live coverage on FOX.
Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott Weigh in on the NASCAR GOAT Debate
When it comes to contentious greatest-of-all-time debates, most sports fans tend to look at Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James as the gold standard. Now, while it may not be constant fodder on major TV networks or sports talk radio like MJ vs. LeBron, the debate over NASCAR's GOAT is just as heated between diehard fans of the sport. We're talking Dale Earnhardt vs. Jimmie Johnson.
FOX Sports
Veteran reporter Bob Pockrass reflects on his journey ahead of Daytona return
Most people remember their first NASCAR race. I remember mine. I was sitting in the movie theater as a senior in college watching "Days of Thunder" — my first real exposure to NASCAR. At the time, I didn't know my career would revolve around the sport. I was an...
The Clash at the Coliseum Was a Possible Preview of the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro…and That May Not Be a Good Thing
The second edition of the Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday was quite the crashfest as drivers used their knowledge from the first year of the Next Gen car to drive as aggressively as possible in the exhibition race, which might have been a showcase of what’s in store for the All-Star Race in May.
Fulltime JD Motorsports Driver Brennan Poole and Macc Door Systems Team Up for Six Races Starting With Daytona
Brennan Poole is ready for his moment. After a three-race run with JD Motorsports at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Texas driver is back with the Gaffney, S.C. based team for a full-season Xfinity campaign this year. “It’s been a few years since I went...
fordauthority.com
Zane Smith Slated To Drive NASCAR Mustang In 2023 Cup Series
Zane Smith, the defending Truck Series champion, will take control of the No. 38 NASCAR Mustang in select Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. For his first race, he will attempt to qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500 in a week and a half, and will also compete in five subsequent Cup Series races, commanding either the No. 36 Ford or No. 38 Ford depending on the event.
Centene Corporation Partners with NASCAR Champion Driver Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports Across Two Series
Reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports formally announce a new, multi-series partnership with Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, that includes both primary and associate sponsorship for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) entries driven by Smith. The partnership...
Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine Cowboys Up with NASCAR Driver Spencer Boyd
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Driver, Spencer Boyd announced today a new sponsorship from Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine for the 2023 season. The partnership includes a primary paint scheme featuring the company’s wine for the April 1st race at Texas Motor Speedway. There will also be an exciting event following the race at the Fort Worth Stockyards.
