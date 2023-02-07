ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

On3.com

ESPN releases updated Bracketology as college basketball races heat up for March Madness

The race for March Madness heated up as ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest bracketology Tuesday morning. “It’s both refreshing and rare when the major polls make sense,” Lunardi wrote for ESPN. “This is one of those times, as Purdue managed to lose narrowly at rival Indiana and retain its No. 1 ranking. The Boilermakers clearly have the best NCAA tournament résumé, but pollsters typically miss or ignore that on a week-to-week basis.”
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Iowa bracketology update: Where things stand with eight regular season games remaining

Iowa basketball has eight games remaining on its regular season schedule. The Hawkeyes will look to close out the year in hopes of making it back to the NCAA Tournament. Iowa has won seven of its last nine games, and that has seemed to put it comfortably in the NCAA Tournament conversation as there was a point where things were not looking so hot.
AMES, IA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State live updates, game thread

Texas Tech takes on Oklahoma State 7 p.m. (CT) today at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, OK. The game will not be televised, but will be streamed on ESPN+. Texas Tech (12-11, 1-9 in Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State (14-9, 5-5 in Big 12) When: 7 p.m. (CT), today. Where: Gallagher-Iba...
LUBBOCK, TX
On3.com

NC State men's basketball bracketology update: Feb. 8

NC State made its debut as a top-25 team Tuesday night and lost to No. 8 Virginia on the road. Despite the defeat, the Wolfpack will likely remain in a solid spot in the NCAA Tournament field thanks to the four-game ACC winning streak that came before it. BracketMatrix.com includes...
RALEIGH, NC

