Oklahoma Wins an Overtime Thriller at Baylor
The Sooners trailed in the fourth quarter by as much as a dozen, but big shots by Liz Scott, Nevaeh Tot and Taylor Robertson sent the game to OT, where Ana Llanusa settled it.
ESPN Bracketology Update - 2/7
A look at where the Mountaineers sit in the latest bracketology projection.
ESPN releases updated Bracketology as college basketball races heat up for March Madness
The race for March Madness heated up as ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest bracketology Tuesday morning. “It’s both refreshing and rare when the major polls make sense,” Lunardi wrote for ESPN. “This is one of those times, as Purdue managed to lose narrowly at rival Indiana and retain its No. 1 ranking. The Boilermakers clearly have the best NCAA tournament résumé, but pollsters typically miss or ignore that on a week-to-week basis.”
Iowa bracketology update: Where things stand with eight regular season games remaining
Iowa basketball has eight games remaining on its regular season schedule. The Hawkeyes will look to close out the year in hopes of making it back to the NCAA Tournament. Iowa has won seven of its last nine games, and that has seemed to put it comfortably in the NCAA Tournament conversation as there was a point where things were not looking so hot.
No. 16 Oklahoma women take 1st lead in OT, rally past Baylor
WACO, Texas (AP) — Ana Llanusa and Skylar Vann each scored 20 points and No. 16 Oklahoma took its first lead of the game in overtime before rallying past Baylor 98-92 on Tuesday night. The Sooners trailed for 39 minutes in regulation and were down 75-63 with 5:19 left...
No. 14 Baylor aims to stay hot vs. No. 17 TCU
No. 14 Baylor will look to continue its push toward the top of the Big 12 standings when it visits
Indiana bracketology: Where IU stands in NCAA Tournament projections (February 8)
Indiana is arguably the hottest team in the Big Ten right now with seven wins in its last eight games, including victories over No. 1 Purdue and No. 24 Rutgers. The Hoosiers' recent run of success is good for second place in the Big Ten standings with the conference title still within reach.
Bracketology: Michigan State firmly on the bubble, big weekend ahead
It is crazy to think that the Michigan State hockey program is at this point, but the Spartans are flirting with the NCAA Tournament in just the first year of the Adam Nightingale era. The Spartans haven’t made an NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012, the first year of Tom Anastos’s...
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State live updates, game thread
Texas Tech takes on Oklahoma State 7 p.m. (CT) today at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, OK. The game will not be televised, but will be streamed on ESPN+. Texas Tech (12-11, 1-9 in Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State (14-9, 5-5 in Big 12) When: 7 p.m. (CT), today. Where: Gallagher-Iba...
NC State men's basketball bracketology update: Feb. 8
NC State made its debut as a top-25 team Tuesday night and lost to No. 8 Virginia on the road. Despite the defeat, the Wolfpack will likely remain in a solid spot in the NCAA Tournament field thanks to the four-game ACC winning streak that came before it. BracketMatrix.com includes...
College Basketball Odds: TCU vs. Kansas State prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023
The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Our college basketball odds series has our TCU Kansas State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch TCU Kansas State. The college basketball season has been dominated by a few central themes and storylines. One is that the Big...
