Albany, GA

WALB 10

APD: Man dies following January shooting incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 38-year-old has died following injuries from a January shooting incident and his death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Derrico Thomas died on Wednesday from the injuries he got in a Jan. 28 shooting incident. The shooting...
WALB 10

APD asking for help finding strangulation assault suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to an assault and strangulation incident. Keion Xavier Swan, 18, is wanted in connection to an assault incident involving a former significant other. He is described as 6′6 and weighs 170 pounds....
WALB 10

Albany PD asking for help finding lottery ticket burglary suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they said is wanted in connection to smash-and-grab burglaries where lottery tickets were taken. Michael Juan Campbell, 53, is wanted on burglary warrants. He is described as 5′11 and weighs 195 pounds. WALB News...
WTVM

1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of an Albany man. The crash occurred on Macon Road - in front of the Edgewood Motel - around 11:30 p.m. on February 8. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarius...
wtvy.com

Blakely Police asking for public assistance in police assault case

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakely Police and GBI as currently investigating an assault of a police officer during a response to a fight on Main Street. According to a release from BPD, on Sunday February 5, at approximately 7:20 p.m., BPD Officers were dispatched to a report of gunfire in the 700 block of North Main St.
wdhn.com

Officer struck by car in attempt to break-up fighting in street, BPD

BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — A Blakely officer was struck by a car after attempting to stop multiple people fighting in the street, according to officials. On Sunday around 7:20 p.m., Blakely Police Officers received reports of gunshots in the 700 block of North Main Street in Blakely. A secondary responding officer observed another fight in progress in the 100 Block of Main Street.
fox5atlanta.com

Man convicted of concealing Tara Grinstead's death asks judge to dismiss additional charges

BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. - Bo Dukes, the man convicted of concealing the murder of Georgia teacher Tara Grinstead is set to appear in court Tuesday. Dukes was convicted in 2019 of concealing the death of covering up the murder of Grinstead, who was last seen the night of October 22, 2005, when she attended a beauty pageant and barbecue in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Investigators said she went home to Ocilla and was never seen again.
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Missing Jeffersonville man found safe in Irwin County

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jeffersonville Police need the public’s help finding a missing man. A post on the department’s Facebook page Monday night said 72-year-old Tommie Lee Stephens left his home around noon Monday driving a gray-colored 2013 Chrysler 300 (tag #PZY7385) and that he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
WALB 10

2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network based in Tifton were sentenced to prison on Feb. 2. Juanjava “Jay” Boggerty, 49, was sentenced to 235 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12, 2022.
WALB 10

APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
