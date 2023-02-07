Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
APD: Man dies following January shooting incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 38-year-old has died following injuries from a January shooting incident and his death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Derrico Thomas died on Wednesday from the injuries he got in a Jan. 28 shooting incident. The shooting...
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
WALB 10
APD: Man wanted for attacking woman, attempting to hit her, another with car
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a man wanted in connection to attacking a woman and attempting to run her and another woman over with a car. Naquavus Shanorris Taylor, Sr. is wanted on aggravated assault, battery and cruelty to children charges.
WALB 10
APD asking for help finding strangulation assault suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to an assault and strangulation incident. Keion Xavier Swan, 18, is wanted in connection to an assault incident involving a former significant other. He is described as 6′6 and weighs 170 pounds....
WALB 10
Albany PD asking for help finding lottery ticket burglary suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they said is wanted in connection to smash-and-grab burglaries where lottery tickets were taken. Michael Juan Campbell, 53, is wanted on burglary warrants. He is described as 5′11 and weighs 195 pounds. WALB News...
WTVM
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of an Albany man. The crash occurred on Macon Road - in front of the Edgewood Motel - around 11:30 p.m. on February 8. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarius...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. police search for suspect in smash and grab burglary
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a suspect in a gas station burglary. The smash-and-grab burglary happened at 3 a.m. on Tuesday at the Homerun Foods on Philema Road, DCPD officials said. Anyone with information on the...
wtvy.com
Blakely Police asking for public assistance in police assault case
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakely Police and GBI as currently investigating an assault of a police officer during a response to a fight on Main Street. According to a release from BPD, on Sunday February 5, at approximately 7:20 p.m., BPD Officers were dispatched to a report of gunfire in the 700 block of North Main St.
wdhn.com
Officer struck by car in attempt to break-up fighting in street, BPD
BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — A Blakely officer was struck by a car after attempting to stop multiple people fighting in the street, according to officials. On Sunday around 7:20 p.m., Blakely Police Officers received reports of gunshots in the 700 block of North Main Street in Blakely. A secondary responding officer observed another fight in progress in the 100 Block of Main Street.
WALB 10
Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in 2019 fatal downtown Albany shooting
ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of a man charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting in downtown Albany. The state’s highest court denied Jazzy Huff’s appeal to overturn his conviction for the shooting death of Zenas Davis, who was one of his employees.
fox5atlanta.com
Man convicted of concealing Tara Grinstead's death asks judge to dismiss additional charges
BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. - Bo Dukes, the man convicted of concealing the murder of Georgia teacher Tara Grinstead is set to appear in court Tuesday. Dukes was convicted in 2019 of concealing the death of covering up the murder of Grinstead, who was last seen the night of October 22, 2005, when she attended a beauty pageant and barbecue in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Investigators said she went home to Ocilla and was never seen again.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Missing Jeffersonville man found safe in Irwin County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jeffersonville Police need the public’s help finding a missing man. A post on the department’s Facebook page Monday night said 72-year-old Tommie Lee Stephens left his home around noon Monday driving a gray-colored 2013 Chrysler 300 (tag #PZY7385) and that he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
2 sentenced after trafficking ring distributes more than 4 kilos of meth in Ga. community
Two Tifton men associated with an armed drug trafficking network were sentenced to prison Thursday for their crimes.
Georgia woman who brought gun to polls said she was in ‘fear’ as Black Lives Matter handed voters water
A white woman who brought her gun into a Georgia polling place said Tuesday she was “in fear for my life” when the group Black Voters Matter handed out water to waiting voters and played hip-hop music during the 2020 election. Black Voters Matter volunteers didn’t break any...
WALB 10
2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network based in Tifton were sentenced to prison on Feb. 2. Juanjava “Jay” Boggerty, 49, was sentenced to 235 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12, 2022.
Pair gets prison sentences on drug trafficking charges
ALBANY — Two individuals associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network centered in Tifton were sentenced to prison for their crimes recently resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. Juanjava Boggerty, aka “Jay,” 49, of Tifton, was sentenced to serve 235 months in prison...
GBI makes arrest in Americus aggravated assault case
AMERICUS — Taris Hollomon Jr., 27, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and one count of criminal damage to property.
WMAZ
Is it too late to try them?: Bo Dukes, Ryan Duke attorneys ask judge to throw out Ben Hill County charges
BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. — All eight hours of a hearing Tuesday was about answering the question-- Is it too late to try Bo Dukes and Ryan Duke in Ben Hill County?. The two—both already serving prison sentences—were back in court Tuesday. In May of last year,...
WALB 10
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
WALB 10
Watch: Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing in Grinstead case
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The two men — one of which was convicted on Wilcox County charges and the other was acquitted of murder in Irwin County — charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen will be back in court Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0