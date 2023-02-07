ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyer Alleges Racial Bias in St. Louis County Self-Defense Cases

By Ryan Krull
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 2 days ago
Jonique Borroum used a handgun in an altercation with her roomate's daughter. Borroum claims the shooting was in self defense.

In January 2020, Jonique Borroum, 27, was in her home in Pagedale when, according to a police report, another woman began attacking her. Borroum was in her own bedroom when she shot her alleged assailant in the jaw.

In December 2021, 48-year-old Dawn Sanchez allowed a man who she had a restraining order against to come retrieve some items from her house. According to Sanchez's attorney, Jerryl Christmas, Sanchez left the premises long enough for him to gather his things. But when Sanchez returned, he was still there. An argument ensued and, according to Christmas, Sanchez was attacked. She grabbed a knife and stabbed the man in self-defense.


Both Sanchez and Borroum were in their own homes when they were attacked. Both wounded their alleged assailants. Both are now facing serious potential prison time.

Christmas, who is also representing Borroum, says it's no coincidence both women are Black.

Jonique Borroum and her children.
The two cases make "a disturbing pattern of prosecution against Black women clearly in self-defense mode," Christmas said, adding that he believes if either woman was any other race, there's no way she would be charged.


The connection between race and justifiable homicide has been the subject of numerous studies. In Stand-Your-Ground states such as Missouri, where someone has no requirement to retreat when being attacked, a homicide where a white person kills a Black person in self-defense is deemed a justifiable homicide 34 percent of the time. When a Black person kills a white person under similar circumstances, those homicides are only deemed justifiable 3 percent of the time, according to a study from John Roman at the Urban Institute .

In domestic violence situations, studies have found, self-defense homicides are often found to be unjustified. Anecdotal evidence suggests even in situations where abuse was documented in the past, women, particularly Black women, have gone to prison for defending themselves, according to a study from the
University of Miami .

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, whose office is prosecuting the Borroum and Sanchez cases told the RFT that two cases does not make a pattern.

"We review each case on its merits and the law. Applications for charges that are dismissed are not disclosed publicly (to protect the privacy of the individual who was not charged), which include many self-defense cases," Bell said in an email. "As a result, they are not available to be included in an assessment of trends in how this office charges cases where the suspect or defendant argues self-defense. So looking at all of the cases we charge where the defendant argues self-defense — let alone only two cases — would not provide convincing evidence of a trend."


Yesterday in court, Judge John Borbonus granted Borroum a continuance because she had recently given birth and was still breastfeeding her baby. But Christmas says that this shouldn't be going to trial at all, arguing that it's outrageous his client was ever charged to begin with.

At the time of the shooting, Borroum was living with Tanya Morgan. Borroum shot Jasmine Morgan, Tanya’s daughter.

According to the police report, a witness interviewed directly after the shooting said that Tanya "was putting…Jasmine Morgan out of the house due to ongoing feuds."

The witness said that as Jasmine was packing her things up, a confrontation erupted between her and Borroum. A scuffle ensued and "Jasmine was getting the best of [Borroum] physically," the witness told police.


The witness said that Tanya, Jasmine’s own mother, told Borroum to shoot her.

The fight made its way into Borroum’s bedroom, which a police report later described as looking ransacked. At some point, Borroum got a gun. Christmas says that Jasmine was on top of Borroum when she fired, hitting Jasmine in the mouth. She lost some teeth but the bullet wound wasn't fatal.

Christmas says there are stark similarities between Borroum’s case and Sanchez's. Both involved alleged assailants who were removing items from a house where they were no longer welcome. Both Borroum and Sanchez say that someone else was getting the better of them in a fight they hadn't started when they used weapons to defend themselves. As of right now, Sanchez's case is scheduled to go to trial in April.


Christmas says that in Borroum’s case, prosecutors are seeking seven years of prison time. He tried to work out a deal where Borroum didn't get any prison time, only probation, though he doesn't think she should be charged at all. Those offers thus far have gone nowhere with the St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office, he says.

"Don't tell me that if these women were any other race they'd be charged," Christmas says. "I want my clients treated like white women."

St. Louis Riverfront Times

