PITTSBURGH — Behind nine different scorers, Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers earned their tenth ACC win of the season in a dominant win over Louisville on Tuesday night by a score of 91-57. Five players scored in double figures, led by Nike Sibande’s 15-point outing. Greg Elliott hit four of his five three-point attempts in the win, adding 14 points of his own in the rout. Starters Nelly Cummings and Blake Hinson also hit three threes apiece, as the Panthers hit 16 three pointers to sink Louisville. Freshman forward Guillermo Diaz-Graham also added 11 points in the victory.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO