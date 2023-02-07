ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Takeaways: Pitt’s Toughness Wears Down Another ACC Opponent in Blowout of Louisville

PITTSBURGH — In Tuesday night’s dominant 91-57 win over Louisville, many plays could have been categorized as the play of the game for the Panthers. From alley-oops to deep threes, the Panthers were firing on all cylinders en route to a 34-point dominant win. However, for the opposing head coach — Louisville’s Kenny Payne — the most telling play of them all was one that occurred after the whistle.
Pitt Obliterates ACC-Worst Louisville Behind Sharp-Shooting Guards, 91-57

PITTSBURGH — Behind nine different scorers, Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers earned their tenth ACC win of the season in a dominant win over Louisville on Tuesday night by a score of 91-57. Five players scored in double figures, led by Nike Sibande’s 15-point outing. Greg Elliott hit four of his five three-point attempts in the win, adding 14 points of his own in the rout. Starters Nelly Cummings and Blake Hinson also hit three threes apiece, as the Panthers hit 16 three pointers to sink Louisville. Freshman forward Guillermo Diaz-Graham also added 11 points in the victory.
