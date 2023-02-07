Yelp says Modesto restaurant is one of the most romantic in California. Vote for your faves

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, love is in the air across Stanislaus County — as are a lot of lost people looking for good date ideas.

For those searching for the most romantic spot to take their someone special, Modesto and the surrounding area have plenty of places that can help set the mood. In fact, one of the city’s restaurants has just been named among the “ Most Romantic Places to Eat in California ” by Yelp, the popular restaurant review social media site.

Northwest Modesto fine dining destination Redwood Cafe , which first opened its Dale Road location in 2012, was listed by Yelp as one of the state’s Top 20 romantic places to eat. The list, updated just in time for Valentine’s Day, includes restaurants in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and more. The only other Central Valley location to make the list was Boulevard Bistro in Elk Grove .

Redwood Cafe, which offers an eclectic menu of upscale and locally sourced options, came in at No. 17 on the list, which was ranked by Yelp rating and curated by staff. The restaurant expanded to a second location , on Third Street in downtown Oakdale, in August 2021.

While restaurant locations make for good places for a romantic rendezvous, they aren’t the only great date spots in Stanislaus County — not by a long shot. We asked Bee readers and staff for some of their favorite places to go on Valentine’s Day.

Responses ranged from other local restaurants to scenic destinations and various romantic locales in the region. Here are a few suggestions if you’re still looking for a great date spot to take your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day.

This is by no means an exhaustive list, and you’re invited to vote on and add your own favorite romantic spot in a nonscientific online poll at the end of this article on modbee.com.

Here are 10 romantic romantic places to spend Valentine’s Day in Stanislaus County:

Redwood Cafe , Modesto & Oakdale : All those Yelpers can’t be wrong. The established Modesto restaurant and its new Oakdale counterpart offer a unique dining experience with spacious outdoor patios. Or pick your favorite other valley original restaurant and ask for an intimate table this Valentine’s Day.

State Theatre , Modesto : Downtown Modesto’s historic movie house has been the site of countless Valentine’s kisses since its opening on Christmas Day 1934. This year, the theater is showing the rom-com classic “When Harry Met Sally” on the romantic holiday. State Theatre fan Karrie Bullock suggests sweethearts “find your favorite row, splurge on (a) cocktail and large best-in-town popcorn (and) get lost in the story. Le sigh!” for a Valentine’s date.

Tresetti’s , Modesto : As downtown Modesto’s longest-running fine dining restaurant, this popular nightspot has been a great date night stop since it opened in 1994. And, truly, any locally owned downtown restaurant will happily serve you a swoon-worthy Valentine’s supper.

Gallo Center for the Arts , Modesto : Modesto’s premier performing arts center hosts a special Valentine’s Day concert by MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship-winning pianist Jeremy Denk. The show will be followed by a free meet-and-greet reception with Denk afterward, including a book signing and glass of champagne and dessert.

Knights Ferry Recreational Area , Knights Ferry : Normally, we’d suggest a sunset stroll across the historic Knights Ferry Covered Bridge. But the 159-year-old wooden structure has been indefinitely closed for major repairs . But even without a walk over the longest covered bridge in America west of the Mississippi River, the recreation area is a romantic and beautiful place for a hike and to watch the sunset. While you’re at it, explore the entire charming town of Knights Ferry. And the only cost is the $5 all-day parking.

Loza Wine & Crepes , Turlock & Ceres : For something other than a hearty Valentine’s steak dinner, try the delicate offerings at either the downtown Turlock or new downtown Ceres location. Besides crepes, this region has a host of culinary options from international cuisines across the globe. So pick your favorite food and you’ll find a tasty local spot serving it for your big date.

Great Valley Museum , Modesto : Do you love nature and science? Then sign up with your valentine for a planetarium show at the Great Valley Museum on the Modesto Junior College West Campus. While the museum will be closed on Valentine’s Day itself, the following Saturday will be one of the center’s twice-monthly planetarium shows. For $5, reserve a spot for your special someone to the stars and back.

Oakdale Cheese , Oakdale : Get all your picnic supplies in the Oakdale Cheese & Specialties shop, which features a gourmet selection of its handcrafted cheeses, Dutch treats and other artisan items. I recommend getting a grilled cheese with ham, paired with any of the assortment of alcoholic or nonalcoholic beverages and sitting on one of their picnic tables near the koi fish pond. Bonus cute date points because you can pet the resident farm animals out back.

Brewery Hop, various : Sure, you could go wine tasting. But how about a brewery hop instead this Valentine’s Day. You can pick a region and make your own micro-tour of Stanislaus County local craft brewers. For a Modesto tour, visit Contentment , 18Seventy , Persuasion . For Oakdale breweries, you have Last Call , Dying Breed and Grains of Virtue . And you can combine Ceres and Turlock to see Blaker , Five-Eye and Dust Bowl . Or, if you want a two-fer, hit up the brand new Track 424 inside Modesto’s Sciabica Family California Olive Oil. The gift shop offers both beer and olive oil tasting.

McHenry Mansion , Modesto : If you’re planning ahead, the McHenry Mansion is hosting a Valentine’s Tea this Saturday, Feb. 11. While the mansion itself will be closed on Valentine’s Day, it will reopen for the weekend for free tours. And if its gardens are open sneak in for a date lunch in its tranquil greenery. Or stop in across the street at the McClatchy Square Rose Garden.