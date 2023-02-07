ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Shocking 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo news revealed

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers don’t appear likely for another year together. The expectation is Garoppolo will elect free agency and join a new team for the 2023 NFL season. The two sides may be further split than previously believed, which says a lot considering the situation. Tim Kawakami of The Athletic answered fan Read more... The post Shocking 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo news revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team

Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire

The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans in the hiring cycle. So the Niners, one of the top contenders in the NFC, needed to make sure they aced their next hire. They arguably did exactly that on Monday as the team hired Steve Wilks to be their new defensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Sign Former Michigan DT

Cleveland made a roster move on Tuesday by adding a defensive tackle on a future/reserve contract. Michael Dwumfour was brought in, a former Michigan and Rutgers defender that signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Dwumfour made his NFL debut in 2021 with the...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Jimmy G-Shanahan relationship soured before Eagles loss

Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the 49ers appears to be over. Following San Francisco’s loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, coach Kyle Shanahan made clear in the end-of-season press conference alongside general manager John Lynch that he does not see Garoppolo returning in 2023. Shanahan’s answer...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PennLive.com

Hall of Famer pulled from NFL Network’s Super Bowl 57 coverage over misconduct allegations

NFL Network has pulled former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage this week following allegations of misconduct. A woman issued a complaint about Irvin following a hotel encounter Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, according to multiple reports. Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will take play Sunday at nearby State Farm Stadium.
GLENDALE, AZ
PennLive.com

Former Steelers player, Pittsburgh area legend has died at 80

A rough couple of weeks for the Pittsburgh Steelers family has just gotten rougher. That’s because Paul Martha, a legendary Steeler and Pittsburgh sports figure, has died. Martha is a Pittsburgh native who played at Shady Side Academy before going on to become an All-American running back at Pitt. The Steelers took him in the first-round, 10th-overall, of the 1964 draft, and he played for the team through the 1969 season. He played a final year with the Broncos in 1970.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

NFL Honors awards show: How to watch, time, channel

The NFL world might have its eyes set on Sunday evening for Super Bowl LVII, but before Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes battle for the Lombardi Trophy, some other hardware must be doled out. That will happen Thursday night, as the NFL’s 12th NFL Honors award show will take place...
PHOENIX, AZ
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
90K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy