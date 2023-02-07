Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This YearJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Free Community Valentine's Event Today To Introduce Clayton Town Center Businesses (Rosé Included)Vince MartellacciClayton, CA
The San Francisco Invention, the Mission Burrito RecipeJames Patrick
Related
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Pittsburgh Steelers 2-time Super Bowl champion linebacker has died: reports
Marv Kellum, a linebacker who helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win their first two Super Bowls, died over the weekend, according to reports. According to a GoFundMe that was set up for him in November, he had been diagnosed with digestive cancer and multiple myeloma. NASCAR star sentenced to prison in...
Former NFL GM Tells Dallas Cowboys to Draft Another Quarterback
Is it time for the Dallas Cowboys to start thinking about drafting a new quarterback? Former NFL executive and current... The post Former NFL GM Tells Dallas Cowboys to Draft Another Quarterback appeared first on Outsider.
Shocking 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo news revealed
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers don’t appear likely for another year together. The expectation is Garoppolo will elect free agency and join a new team for the 2023 NFL season. The two sides may be further split than previously believed, which says a lot considering the situation. Tim Kawakami of The Athletic answered fan Read more... The post Shocking 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo news revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Penn State offers son of former Harrisburg High star, Super Bowl champ
Tre Poteat picked up a Penn State offer Wednesday evening, and if that name sounds familiar for folks in the Keystone State there is good reason. His father is former Harrisburg High, Pitt and NFL star Hank Poteat, who is currently the cornerbacks coach at Iowa State. Hank Poteat was...
NFL
49ers hire former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as new defensive coordinator
The San Francisco 49ers have landed their next defensive coordinator. The 49ers are hiring Steve Wilks as the team's DC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Wilks replaces DeMeco Ryans, whom the Texans hired as their next head coach on Jan. 31. Wilks started last...
What is Jerry Jones talking about in referencing Eagles’ future? ‘I have no idea,’ his ex-coach says
PHOENIX — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some comments about the Eagles that left Jimmy Johnson scratching his head. Speaking to reporters at the Senior Bowl last week, Jones suggested the Cowboys — who failed to reach the NFC championship game for the 27th straight season — somehow have better long-term prospects than the Eagles.
NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire
The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans in the hiring cycle. So the Niners, one of the top contenders in the NFC, needed to make sure they aced their next hire. They arguably did exactly that on Monday as the team hired Steve Wilks to be their new defensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Sign Former Michigan DT
Cleveland made a roster move on Tuesday by adding a defensive tackle on a future/reserve contract. Michael Dwumfour was brought in, a former Michigan and Rutgers defender that signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Dwumfour made his NFL debut in 2021 with the...
NBC Sports
Report: Jimmy G-Shanahan relationship soured before Eagles loss
Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the 49ers appears to be over. Following San Francisco’s loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, coach Kyle Shanahan made clear in the end-of-season press conference alongside general manager John Lynch that he does not see Garoppolo returning in 2023. Shanahan’s answer...
Hall of Famer pulled from NFL Network’s Super Bowl 57 coverage over misconduct allegations
NFL Network has pulled former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage this week following allegations of misconduct. A woman issued a complaint about Irvin following a hotel encounter Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, according to multiple reports. Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will take play Sunday at nearby State Farm Stadium.
Eagles count on pass rush to harass Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — The defensive philosophy that has carried the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl is relatively simple. A deep rotation of defensive linemen provides constant pressure that makes opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable and often leads to them ending on the ground. “It’s always a race to the quarterback,”...
San Francisco 49ers, QB Brock Purdy finalizing plans for elbow surgery
More than a week after suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the NFC Championship Game, San Francisco 49ers quarterback
Former Steelers player, Pittsburgh area legend has died at 80
A rough couple of weeks for the Pittsburgh Steelers family has just gotten rougher. That’s because Paul Martha, a legendary Steeler and Pittsburgh sports figure, has died. Martha is a Pittsburgh native who played at Shady Side Academy before going on to become an All-American running back at Pitt. The Steelers took him in the first-round, 10th-overall, of the 1964 draft, and he played for the team through the 1969 season. He played a final year with the Broncos in 1970.
NFL Honors awards show: How to watch, time, channel
The NFL world might have its eyes set on Sunday evening for Super Bowl LVII, but before Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes battle for the Lombardi Trophy, some other hardware must be doled out. That will happen Thursday night, as the NFL’s 12th NFL Honors award show will take place...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
90K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0