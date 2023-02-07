A rough couple of weeks for the Pittsburgh Steelers family has just gotten rougher. That’s because Paul Martha, a legendary Steeler and Pittsburgh sports figure, has died. Martha is a Pittsburgh native who played at Shady Side Academy before going on to become an All-American running back at Pitt. The Steelers took him in the first-round, 10th-overall, of the 1964 draft, and he played for the team through the 1969 season. He played a final year with the Broncos in 1970.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO