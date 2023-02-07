ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendham, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New Jersey Globe

Catalano will give up Assembly seat to run for mayor of Brick

Assemblyman John Catalano (R-Brick) will not seek re-election to a third term and instead will seek the Republican nomination for mayor of Brick, the state’s 13th-largest municipality. Gov. Phil Murphy has nominated the popular Democratic mayor, John Ducey, to serve as a Superior Court Judge, which will trigger a...
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Roselle Park mayor moves to challenge Menendez in Democratic primary

Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello III has taken the first step toward challenging incumbent Bob Menendez in the 2024 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, filing a campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission. Signorello, 35, is a two-term mayor of a blue-collar town in Union County with a population...
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Monmouth completes Day 1 of court-ordered recount

The Monmouth County Board of Elections began a recount today of the November 2022 general election in four municipalities after officials discovered errors with the installation of voting machine software from Election Systems and Software (ES&S) caused some votes to be double counted. Superior Court Judge David Bauman ordered a...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

DeGroot confirms he’s running for Morris County Commissioner

Paul DeGroot, a former Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor and the GOP nominee last year against Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair), confirmed today that he will run for Morris County Commissioner this year against Republican incumbent Tayfun Selen. “Commissioner Selen has little interest in working for the people of Morris County,” DeGroot...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Benson endorsed by New Jersey Working Families

New Jersey Working Families is taking sides in the Democratic primary for Mercer County Executive, backing Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for the post. Benson is taking on the five-term incumbent, Brian Hughes. “Dan Benson understands that county government should work for the people, not for the benefit of elected officials...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Scarneo is new Dover alderman

Michael Scarneo was selected to fill the vacant Third Ward seat as a Dover alderman tonight, replacing Adrian Ballesteros, who resigned last month after moving to California. Scarneo, the planning board chairman and an ally of Democratic Municipal Chairman Edward Correa, won a 6-2 vote, with Sandra Wittner and Karol Ruiz voting against him.
DOVER, NJ
insidernj.com

A Stunning Political Development in East Hanover

EAST HANOVER – Donald Trump in 2020 carried this town on the eastern fringes of Morris County by a stunning margin of 2-1. “Stunning” is the appropriate term when you consider that Trump’s win here was the largest of any town in the county – by far.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Moench launches re-election bid in Bridgewater

Bridgewater Mayor Matt Moench kicked off his bid for re-election to a second term this week and will run again with Council President Michael Kirsh and Council Vice President Tim Ring on a slate that has won the unanimous endorsement of the local Republican organization. Bridgewater is the largest municipality...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Hughes, Benson will face-off in pre-convention debate

Brian Hughes and Dan Benson will meet for their first debate in the race for the Democratic nomination for Mercer County Executive on Sunday, February 26, at 9 PM. The debate is sponsored by the New Jersey Globe and will be moderated by New Jersey Globe political reporter Joey Fox.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Teska Frisby is new Trenton council president

Teska Frisby is the new Trenton City Council President, a move that ends a four-year reign of dysfunction and infighting in the state’s capital city. Trenton held a second inauguration ceremony tonight with a full council reorganization after the city clerk miscalculated the threshold for runoff elections and triggered a contest for three at-large seats on January 24.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Mayor, entire council in East Hanover switching to GOP

East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and all four members of the township council will switch from Democratic to Republican, marking a complete party flip in the township of 11,105 people, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Joining Pannullo in switching parties are Council President Frank DeMaio, Jr, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli,...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Huterdon Dems pick Drulis to run with Zwicker, Freiman

Hunterdon County Democrats tonight voted to give Mitchelle Drulis, a veteran staffer and activist, the organization line to run for the open State Assembly seat in the 16th district. Drulis, who served as Rep. Tom Malinowski’s district director and as chief of staff to Assemblyman Joseph Egan (D-New Brunswick), emerged...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

NJ judge shortage forces suspension of divorce, civil trials

SOMERVILLE, N.J. -- Civil and divorce trials will soon be suspended in parts of New Jersey because of a large shortage of judges.There are 69 judicial vacancies in Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.The state's Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner says divorce and civil division trials will be suspended starting Feb. 21.Cases that present potential emergencies will be prioritized.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

DiVincenzo opposes bid to ban LGBTQ+ books in Glen Ridge

A decision by the Glen Ridge Public Library director to keep six LGBTQ-themed children’s books on the shelves after a conservative group sought to remove them has drawn support from Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo. “Having access to and reading an LGBTQ-themed book has the power to promote understanding...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Nail Salon Fined For Disability Discrimination

POINT PLEASANT – A local nail salon has to pay $1,000 in damages after allegedly refusing nail services to wheelchair users, officials said. According to state officials, a settlement was reached with USA Nails Inc. of Point Pleasant after a report alleged they were discriminating against persons with mobility impairments and those using a wheelchair.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police: Man Tried to Defraud His Denville Employer

DENVILLE, NJ - A Morristown man who works in Denville attempted to cash several of his paychecks twice, according to police. The man, Armando lnestreza, 42, now faces a charge of theft by deception, police said. They said Inestreza, who works for a business in Denville, "deposited several of his paychecks using his bank's mobile application and then re-deposited the same paychecks using an ATM machine in an attempt to cash each check twice." Police said they learned of the matter on Jan. 6, when they received a report from the business regarding possible fraudulent activity occurring on its bank account. lnestreza was arrested on Feb. 6, processed at police headquarters...
DENVILLE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Report: Milford councilman shot and killed by former coworker

According to a report from MyCentralJersey, Milford Borough Councilman Russell Heller was shot and killed today by a former coworker outside a PSE&G facility in Franklin Township. Heller was a senior distribution manager at PSE&G, where Gary Curtis, the shooter, formerly worked. After the shooting, police tracked Curtis to a...
MILFORD, NJ

