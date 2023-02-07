Read full article on original website
I-78 Westbound Lane Closures This Afternoon for Emergency Bridge Repairs in BedminsterMorristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Affordable Housing Opportunity for Senior Citizens in Montville, NJMorristown MinuteMontville, NJ
NYC Theater Group TADA Will Feature Young Passion From New Jersey And HobokenAbdul GhaniHoboken, NJ
Paterson Police Officer Charged with Aggravated Assault for Allegedly Shooting Man in the BackMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
Our Favorite Sushi Spots in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerNutley, NJ
New Jersey Globe
Catalano will give up Assembly seat to run for mayor of Brick
Assemblyman John Catalano (R-Brick) will not seek re-election to a third term and instead will seek the Republican nomination for mayor of Brick, the state’s 13th-largest municipality. Gov. Phil Murphy has nominated the popular Democratic mayor, John Ducey, to serve as a Superior Court Judge, which will trigger a...
New Jersey Globe
Roselle Park mayor moves to challenge Menendez in Democratic primary
Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello III has taken the first step toward challenging incumbent Bob Menendez in the 2024 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, filing a campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission. Signorello, 35, is a two-term mayor of a blue-collar town in Union County with a population...
New Jersey Globe
Monmouth completes Day 1 of court-ordered recount
The Monmouth County Board of Elections began a recount today of the November 2022 general election in four municipalities after officials discovered errors with the installation of voting machine software from Election Systems and Software (ES&S) caused some votes to be double counted. Superior Court Judge David Bauman ordered a...
New Jersey Globe
DeGroot confirms he’s running for Morris County Commissioner
Paul DeGroot, a former Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor and the GOP nominee last year against Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair), confirmed today that he will run for Morris County Commissioner this year against Republican incumbent Tayfun Selen. “Commissioner Selen has little interest in working for the people of Morris County,” DeGroot...
New Jersey Globe
Benson endorsed by New Jersey Working Families
New Jersey Working Families is taking sides in the Democratic primary for Mercer County Executive, backing Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for the post. Benson is taking on the five-term incumbent, Brian Hughes. “Dan Benson understands that county government should work for the people, not for the benefit of elected officials...
New Jersey Globe
Scarneo is new Dover alderman
Michael Scarneo was selected to fill the vacant Third Ward seat as a Dover alderman tonight, replacing Adrian Ballesteros, who resigned last month after moving to California. Scarneo, the planning board chairman and an ally of Democratic Municipal Chairman Edward Correa, won a 6-2 vote, with Sandra Wittner and Karol Ruiz voting against him.
insidernj.com
A Stunning Political Development in East Hanover
EAST HANOVER – Donald Trump in 2020 carried this town on the eastern fringes of Morris County by a stunning margin of 2-1. “Stunning” is the appropriate term when you consider that Trump’s win here was the largest of any town in the county – by far.
New Jersey Globe
After losing GOP support for re-election, Phillipsburg mayor will switch parties, again
Republicans are denying party support to Philipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni and are backing Councilman Randy Piazza, Jr. to replace him on the GOP organization line in the June mayoral primary election. To keep his seat, Tersigni is widely expected to switch parties and seek re-election as a Democrat. This marks...
New Jersey Globe
Moench launches re-election bid in Bridgewater
Bridgewater Mayor Matt Moench kicked off his bid for re-election to a second term this week and will run again with Council President Michael Kirsh and Council Vice President Tim Ring on a slate that has won the unanimous endorsement of the local Republican organization. Bridgewater is the largest municipality...
New Jersey Globe
Hughes, Benson will face-off in pre-convention debate
Brian Hughes and Dan Benson will meet for their first debate in the race for the Democratic nomination for Mercer County Executive on Sunday, February 26, at 9 PM. The debate is sponsored by the New Jersey Globe and will be moderated by New Jersey Globe political reporter Joey Fox.
New Jersey Globe
To keep the 16th district in Democratic hands, Zwicker and Freiman pick Savargaonkar to manage re-election bid
Om Savargaonkar, a rising star among New Jersey Democratic operatives, has been tapped to manage the campaign to hold on to three seats in a Central Jersey district that is one of the most politically competitive in the state. Savargaonkar will lead the re-election bids of State Sen. Andrew Zwicker...
New Jersey Globe
Teska Frisby is new Trenton council president
Teska Frisby is the new Trenton City Council President, a move that ends a four-year reign of dysfunction and infighting in the state’s capital city. Trenton held a second inauguration ceremony tonight with a full council reorganization after the city clerk miscalculated the threshold for runoff elections and triggered a contest for three at-large seats on January 24.
New Jersey Globe
Mayor, entire council in East Hanover switching to GOP
East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and all four members of the township council will switch from Democratic to Republican, marking a complete party flip in the township of 11,105 people, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Joining Pannullo in switching parties are Council President Frank DeMaio, Jr, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli,...
New Jersey Globe
Huterdon Dems pick Drulis to run with Zwicker, Freiman
Hunterdon County Democrats tonight voted to give Mitchelle Drulis, a veteran staffer and activist, the organization line to run for the open State Assembly seat in the 16th district. Drulis, who served as Rep. Tom Malinowski’s district director and as chief of staff to Assemblyman Joseph Egan (D-New Brunswick), emerged...
New Jersey Globe
Rizzo explains the plot against him, and why he didn’t pay a $1,500 invoice
The small claims court trial of Phil Rizzo, the grifter ex-congressional candidate accused of stiffing the Morris County Republican Committee out of $1,500, completed a second day of testimony today, with the candidate testifying that he felt the Republican establishment was out to get him. The Morris GOP filed a...
NJ judge shortage forces suspension of divorce, civil trials
SOMERVILLE, N.J. -- Civil and divorce trials will soon be suspended in parts of New Jersey because of a large shortage of judges.There are 69 judicial vacancies in Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.The state's Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner says divorce and civil division trials will be suspended starting Feb. 21.Cases that present potential emergencies will be prioritized.
New Jersey Globe
DiVincenzo opposes bid to ban LGBTQ+ books in Glen Ridge
A decision by the Glen Ridge Public Library director to keep six LGBTQ-themed children’s books on the shelves after a conservative group sought to remove them has drawn support from Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo. “Having access to and reading an LGBTQ-themed book has the power to promote understanding...
Ocean County Nail Salon Fined For Disability Discrimination
POINT PLEASANT – A local nail salon has to pay $1,000 in damages after allegedly refusing nail services to wheelchair users, officials said. According to state officials, a settlement was reached with USA Nails Inc. of Point Pleasant after a report alleged they were discriminating against persons with mobility impairments and those using a wheelchair.
Police: Man Tried to Defraud His Denville Employer
DENVILLE, NJ - A Morristown man who works in Denville attempted to cash several of his paychecks twice, according to police. The man, Armando lnestreza, 42, now faces a charge of theft by deception, police said. They said Inestreza, who works for a business in Denville, "deposited several of his paychecks using his bank's mobile application and then re-deposited the same paychecks using an ATM machine in an attempt to cash each check twice." Police said they learned of the matter on Jan. 6, when they received a report from the business regarding possible fraudulent activity occurring on its bank account. lnestreza was arrested on Feb. 6, processed at police headquarters...
New Jersey Globe
Report: Milford councilman shot and killed by former coworker
According to a report from MyCentralJersey, Milford Borough Councilman Russell Heller was shot and killed today by a former coworker outside a PSE&G facility in Franklin Township. Heller was a senior distribution manager at PSE&G, where Gary Curtis, the shooter, formerly worked. After the shooting, police tracked Curtis to a...
