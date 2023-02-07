West Perry battled Chestnut Ridge in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships on Thursday afternoon, but also had to fight the official’s pre-match coin flip. The Mustangs and Lions were both looking for the same thing — to send their wrestler out second at 152 and 189 pounds — but Chestnut Ridge prevailed on the toss and got what it wanted.

