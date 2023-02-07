Read full article on original website
Dani Dennis-Sutton, No. 33 in your program, has his sights set on another ‘33′ at Penn State
The 2022 season was a solid start for Dani Dennis-Sutton at Penn State, all things considered. A five-star signee in James Franklin’s 2022 recruiting class, Dennis-Sutton appeared in all 13 games, playing defensive end in a reserve role behind Adisa Isaac, Chop Robinson and Nick Tarburton.
Penn State’s James Franklin on bringing in Marques Hagans, and what his expectations are for the WR room
STATE COLLEGE – James Franklin knows what he wants from Penn State’s wide receiver room moving forward. He wants a group that will be consistently feared by the best defenses the Nittany Lions will face.
Penn State’s James Franklin discusses new signee Chimdy Onoh, transfer portal additions
STATE COLLEGE — Recruiting, whether it’s at the high school level or in the transfer portal, is always happening. That continues to be the case in Happy Valley as James Franklin and his staff look to add to Penn State’s 2024 and 2025 classes. But last week marked the end of a frantic period for coaches.
Former Penn State kicker Robbie Gould buries Jalen Hurts’ skills at QB, picks Chiefs to beat Eagles
Penn State fans love Robbie Gould because he is a former Nittany Lion and he can boot the ball, but he probably has a few less fans in the Keystone State this week. And that’s because the San Francisco 49ers kicker went on Trey Wingo’s “The 33rd Team,” and kind of buried Jalen Hurts’ skills as a quarterback while also picking the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.
Hershey’s Marcus Sweeney makes his college pick
One of the Mid-Penn’s top playmakers said Tuesday he is staying close to home to play his college football. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Hershey senior Marcus Sweeney announced on Twitter that he is headed to Shippensburg. “Very excited to announce my...
Cumberland Valley loses bonus battle to star-studded Central Mountain, falls 36-29 in PIAA wrestling 1st round
Cumberland Valley couldn’t have scripted a better start to its opener against Central Mountain at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. The Eagles won back-to-back toss-up bouts at 189 and 215 pounds, knowing they had urgency to score points before running into the talented core of the Wildcats’ team. CV scored, building a 23-12 lead through seven bouts, but the Wildcats rallied around five pins and secured a 36-29 win.
‘Coin flips matter’: West Perry loses the toss, comes up short against Chestnut Ridge in PIAA wrestling opener
West Perry battled Chestnut Ridge in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships on Thursday afternoon, but also had to fight the official’s pre-match coin flip. The Mustangs and Lions were both looking for the same thing — to send their wrestler out second at 152 and 189 pounds — but Chestnut Ridge prevailed on the toss and got what it wanted.
Tale of the Tape: Cumberland Valley vs. Central Mountain at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships
District 3 runner-up Cumberland Valley could be involved in one of the better head-to-head matchups of the first round of the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. The Eagles will do battle with a star-heavy Central Mountain team that won a District 6 title by defeating a common opponent in State College. The Wildcats stormed back to take a 36-34 win in the district title match, while the Eagles handled the Little Lions, 40-29, in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup on Jan. 11.
Enrollment opens for Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning’s first location
The first of the Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning is now accepting applications for admission, the Milton Hershey School system announced this week, with 150 openings for students from birth through age five. The school, located at the corner of Governor and Homestead roads in Hershey, is the first...
Ex-events staff worker disputes allegation he used chokehold at Pa. basketball game
JERSEY SHORE – The events staff member accused of using a chokehold on a student at a high school basketball game in Lycoming County claims he took down the student because he thought he was diving at him. Frederick L. Packard, 61, of Jersey Shore, is alleged to have...
It makes good cents to consolidate school districts | PennLive letters
When Northumberland and Sunbury consolidated their two schools into the present Shikellamy School District many years ago, taxpayers in both communities benefited by knowing that their tax dollars were paying for only one administrative unit, one cafeteria and coaching staff, one professional and maintenance staff, one secretarial staff, etc. and governed by one elected school board.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 new store closures in Pa., including this Cumberland County location
Bed Bath & Beyond has been announcing the closure of hundreds of its stores recently, and now a West Shore location has been added to the list. The home goods retailer is closing its store at the Silver Spring Commons shopping center at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
Costco, Wawa, Sheetz and other companies to open more stores in central Pa.
Parx Casino Shippensburg has opened in Cumberland County with hundreds of slot machines, a sports bar and a 48-seat electronic gaming area. Brick Heads, a Lego store that features a 28-foot “bulk table” of loose Legos, has opened in Dauphin County.
Luxury living in 55-plus Cumberland County community for $675K: Cool Spaces
This home in a 55-and-over community offers luxury with custom amenities and add-ons. Built in 2010, the “Franklin” model home boasts first floor living and room for guests and family in a large second floor open loft.
Police drop charges against Carlisle teen arrested in December Dollar General armed robbery
Pennsylvania State Police and Cumberland County prosecutors have reversed course and dropped all charges against a 16-year-old Carlisle teen arrested last week as one of two suspects in a Dec. 11 armed robbery at a Cumberland County Dollar General store. The charges against Isiah Rall, of the first block of...
Pa. woman claiming to be ‘witch,’ ‘Egyptian goddess’ charged after causing fatal fire: police
On Tuesday, a Pa. woman has been charged with multiple counts of murder and aggravated arson for her role in a fatal fire that occurred a year ago, according to police. According to investigators, Heather Evans, 43, of Altoona, Blair County, Pa., caused a fire at East 5th Ave. home, which claimed the life of Mark Stewart, 75, on Feb. 15, 2022, WJAC reported.
Two teens held in December gunpoint robbery of discount store
Pennsylvania State Police have charged two Carlisle teens with the Dec. 11 armed robbery of a Dollar General discount store near the village of Plainfield in West Pennsboro Township, and about five miles west of Carlisle. Raashawn A. Dillard, 19, and Isiah A. Rall, 16, both of the first block...
Dauphin County man used air rifle to shoot cat in the neck: police
An Elizabethville man shot a feral cat multiple times with an air rifle, according to state police who filed charges on Tuesday. Alex Martin Yates, 31, is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals, state police said. The wounded...
Pa. man threatened to kill water authority workers with crossbow: report
A Clearfield County man from Grampian is facing several charges after he threatened to kill two water authority workers last month, according to a report from 6WJAC. It all happened when the workers were attempting to deliver a payment book to a home along Chestnut Grove Highway in Bloom Township.
