State College, PA

Former Penn State kicker Robbie Gould buries Jalen Hurts’ skills at QB, picks Chiefs to beat Eagles

Penn State fans love Robbie Gould because he is a former Nittany Lion and he can boot the ball, but he probably has a few less fans in the Keystone State this week. And that’s because the San Francisco 49ers kicker went on Trey Wingo’s “The 33rd Team,” and kind of buried Jalen Hurts’ skills as a quarterback while also picking the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Hershey’s Marcus Sweeney makes his college pick

One of the Mid-Penn’s top playmakers said Tuesday he is staying close to home to play his college football. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Hershey senior Marcus Sweeney announced on Twitter that he is headed to Shippensburg. “Very excited to announce my...
HERSHEY, PA
Cumberland Valley loses bonus battle to star-studded Central Mountain, falls 36-29 in PIAA wrestling 1st round

Cumberland Valley couldn’t have scripted a better start to its opener against Central Mountain at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. The Eagles won back-to-back toss-up bouts at 189 and 215 pounds, knowing they had urgency to score points before running into the talented core of the Wildcats’ team. CV scored, building a 23-12 lead through seven bouts, but the Wildcats rallied around five pins and secured a 36-29 win.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
‘Coin flips matter’: West Perry loses the toss, comes up short against Chestnut Ridge in PIAA wrestling opener

West Perry battled Chestnut Ridge in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships on Thursday afternoon, but also had to fight the official’s pre-match coin flip. The Mustangs and Lions were both looking for the same thing — to send their wrestler out second at 152 and 189 pounds — but Chestnut Ridge prevailed on the toss and got what it wanted.
CHESTNUT RIDGE, PA
Tale of the Tape: Cumberland Valley vs. Central Mountain at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships

District 3 runner-up Cumberland Valley could be involved in one of the better head-to-head matchups of the first round of the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. The Eagles will do battle with a star-heavy Central Mountain team that won a District 6 title by defeating a common opponent in State College. The Wildcats stormed back to take a 36-34 win in the district title match, while the Eagles handled the Little Lions, 40-29, in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup on Jan. 11.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
It makes good cents to consolidate school districts | PennLive letters

When Northumberland and Sunbury consolidated their two schools into the present Shikellamy School District many years ago, taxpayers in both communities benefited by knowing that their tax dollars were paying for only one administrative unit, one cafeteria and coaching staff, one professional and maintenance staff, one secretarial staff, etc. and governed by one elected school board.
SUNBURY, PA
Pa. woman claiming to be ‘witch,’ ‘Egyptian goddess’ charged after causing fatal fire: police

On Tuesday, a Pa. woman has been charged with multiple counts of murder and aggravated arson for her role in a fatal fire that occurred a year ago, according to police. According to investigators, Heather Evans, 43, of Altoona, Blair County, Pa., caused a fire at East 5th Ave. home, which claimed the life of Mark Stewart, 75, on Feb. 15, 2022, WJAC reported.
ALTOONA, PA
Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

