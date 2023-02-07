ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego celebrates National Pizza Day!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day in the United States. This means that San Diegans had an excuse to eat plenty of the delicious, Italian-inspired American dish on Thursday. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at pizza joint Buona Forchetta in Coronado where the founder and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Wind advisory issued for parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A wind advisory has been issued Thursday for parts of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service. The wind advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. East winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the San Diego County mountains and valleys.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego youth shelter adds 20 beds for transient minors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The newly renovated Urban Street Angels Downtown Homeless Shelter will soon welcome 20 new youth, bringing total occupancy up to 70 young people. The City of San Diego and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher worked together to establish the County-City Behavioral Health Impact Fund to provide one-time funds for organizations like the Urban Street Angels.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Marcos Elementary School on lockdown after bomb threat

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – San Marcos Elementary School was on lockdown as of 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 due to a bomb threat. San Marcos Elementary was evacuated to the neighboring middle school where students were picked up by parents. The elementary school was swept for explosives.
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego County residents protests SDG&E’s skyrocketing prices

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – While natural gas prices in California have returned to a fairly normal rate, some San Diego city leaders believe there are unanswered questions as to how and why prices doubled this winter. City Councilman Joe LaCava read a statement at the council meeting Tuesday reiterating...
SAN DIEGO, CA
DeMaio: 30% of SDG&E bills are hidden state taxes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Have you had enough taxes yet?. After outrage grew among San Diego Gas & Electric customers as a result of soaring January prices, people are demanding answers. Governor Gavin Newsom is blaming the utilities, but he himself is more likely the person to point the...
SAN DIEGO, CA

