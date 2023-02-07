Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kusi.com
Seriously injured man flown to hospital after crash in Santee
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday morning a crash occurred involving two vehicles. One person was sent to the hospital via helicopter. The collision between a truck and a sedan was reported at roughly 6:05 a.m. on Feb. 8.
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
kusi.com
San Diego celebrates National Pizza Day!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day in the United States. This means that San Diegans had an excuse to eat plenty of the delicious, Italian-inspired American dish on Thursday. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at pizza joint Buona Forchetta in Coronado where the founder and...
kusi.com
Wind advisory issued for parts of San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A wind advisory has been issued Thursday for parts of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service. The wind advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. East winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the San Diego County mountains and valleys.
kusi.com
California bill would make it cheaper for some students in Mexico to attend college in the U.S.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A California bill would make it cheaper for some students in Mexico to attend college in the United States. Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-San Diego) introduced Assembly Bill 91 to make it easier for students who live in Mexico to attend college in California. AB-91 would...
kusi.com
San Diego youth shelter adds 20 beds for transient minors
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The newly renovated Urban Street Angels Downtown Homeless Shelter will soon welcome 20 new youth, bringing total occupancy up to 70 young people. The City of San Diego and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher worked together to establish the County-City Behavioral Health Impact Fund to provide one-time funds for organizations like the Urban Street Angels.
kusi.com
San Marcos Elementary School on lockdown after bomb threat
SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – San Marcos Elementary School was on lockdown as of 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 due to a bomb threat. San Marcos Elementary was evacuated to the neighboring middle school where students were picked up by parents. The elementary school was swept for explosives.
kusi.com
Author Wendy McKinney new book ‘Busy Doing What?’ challenges people to realize their dreams
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the continuing celebration of Black History Month, author Wendy McKinney sat down with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to share the details of her new book, “Busy Doing What?”. McKinney wants to inspire you to live without regrets, navigate distractions, and finally get things...
kusi.com
South Bay parents outraged at inappropriate TikToks by 5th and 6th grade students
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At Hilltop Elementary, an email went out to parents of 6th graders explaining recent strings of inappropriate TikToks that were circulating the school. The TikToks featured cursing, bullying, and other explicit material. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live to discuss the reactions of parents and teachers...
kusi.com
San Diego County residents protests SDG&E’s skyrocketing prices
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – While natural gas prices in California have returned to a fairly normal rate, some San Diego city leaders believe there are unanswered questions as to how and why prices doubled this winter. City Councilman Joe LaCava read a statement at the council meeting Tuesday reiterating...
kusi.com
DeMaio: 30% of SDG&E bills are hidden state taxes
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Have you had enough taxes yet?. After outrage grew among San Diego Gas & Electric customers as a result of soaring January prices, people are demanding answers. Governor Gavin Newsom is blaming the utilities, but he himself is more likely the person to point the...
kusi.com
KUSI’s Allison Edmonds honored as a San Diego High School Sports Association All-Star
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Becoming a High School Sports Association All Start is the pinnacle of prep sports honors, our version of the Hall of Fame, ultimate recognition of service to students and athletes across San Diego County. KUSI Sports has been blessed over the decades to have five...
kusi.com
Girls Water Polo: Cathedral Catholic 14, Santa Fe Christian 5
Girls Water Polo on Tuesday afternoon at Cathedral Catholic with the Dons hosting Santa Fe Christian. Dons go on to win 14-5, paced by Athena Stavrianos five goals in the first half.
Comments / 0