Memphis Grizzlies trade for Luke Kennard, send Danny Green to Rockets in 3-team deal
The Memphis Grizzlies acquired shooting guard Luke Kennard from the L.A. Clippers in a three-team trade that will also send Danny Green to the Houston Rockets, a source confirmed to The Commercial Appeal. The Grizzlies are sending three second-round draft picks to the Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Green is being...
Dillon Brooks booed on home court during Grizzlies vs. Bulls game | Grizzlies win 104-89
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dillon Brooks got booed during the team's match-up against the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night, Feb. 7. The Grizzlies came out with a 104-89 box win, surpassing the bulls by 15 points, but Brooks struggled to stay consistent with shooting. In a post-game...
Kings stand pat at NBA trade deadline; Mike Brown confident in current roster
The Sacramento Kings elected to stand pat at the NBA trade deadline while other contenders in the Western Conference made waves.
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers made a move on Thursday to address their backcourt concerns. Eric Gordon has been traded from the Houston Rockets to the Clippers as part of a three-team deal that also involves the Memphis Grizzlies, according to multiple reports. John Wall was part of the trade as well. The five-time All-Star is... The post Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
1 last-minute trade Rockets must make before 2023 deadline
The Houston Rockets have plenty of talent, but their players lack discipline and effort. This undermines the natural abilities and the Rockets’ attempts at building a dominant young core. And, while no player’s development is exactly predictable, Houston’s face of the franchise takes one step forward and two steps back every other week.
Yardbarker
Rockets Coach Stephen Silas' Frustration Boils Over Following Loss To Kings
Coach Stephen Silas wanted his team to play with pride and effort Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. It marked the Houston Rockets' first game since giving up a season-high 153 points to the Oklahoma City Thunder two nights ago. The Rockets had a better offensive outing. But on the...
NBA Odds: Kings vs. Rockets prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023
The Sacramento Kings will travel to take on the Houston Rockets in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Toyota Center in Houston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Kings-Rockets prediction and pick, laid out below. Sacramento has...
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat Are Reportedly Interested in Houston Rockets Guard Eric Gordon
With the NBA trade deadline ending tomorrow at 3 p.m., organizations are making their final pushes in acquiring or removing players to bolster their teams. Hoopswire’s Sam Amico reported Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon has drawn interest from several teams, including the Miami Heat. Gordon, a veteran for...
