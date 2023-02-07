ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers made a move on Thursday to address their backcourt concerns. Eric Gordon has been traded from the Houston Rockets to the Clippers as part of a three-team deal that also involves the Memphis Grizzlies, according to multiple reports. John Wall was part of the trade as well. The five-time All-Star is... The post Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

1 last-minute trade Rockets must make before 2023 deadline

The Houston Rockets have plenty of talent, but their players lack discipline and effort. This undermines the natural abilities and the Rockets’ attempts at building a dominant young core. And, while no player’s development is exactly predictable, Houston’s face of the franchise takes one step forward and two steps back every other week.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat Are Reportedly Interested in Houston Rockets Guard Eric Gordon

With the NBA trade deadline ending tomorrow at 3 p.m., organizations are making their final pushes in acquiring or removing players to bolster their teams. Hoopswire’s Sam Amico reported Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon has drawn interest from several teams, including the Miami Heat. Gordon, a veteran for...
HOUSTON, TX

