ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Fantastic Four Director Reveals Why He Chose Marvel Over Star Trek

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
ComicBook
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gb3na_0kfYfSrb00

After years of being in the works, a new Fantastic Four film is finally headed back to the big screen, with Marvel Studios getting the chance to put their stamp on the franchise. In the director's chair for Fantastic Four will be Matt Shakman , who previously directed Marvel's WandaVision Disney+ series, as well as projects like Game of Thrones and It's Alway Sunny in Philadelphia . Shortly after Shakman was reported to be involved with Fantastic Four, it was announced that he would be stepping down as the director of Paramount's fourth Star Trek film -- and in a new interview with The Wrap , Shakman explained why.

"I had a great time working on 'Star Trek' for a little over a year, working closely with J.J. Abrams and everyone at Paramount, and I love that franchise, and I love that cast that J.J. put together, and it would have been an unbelievable pleasure to work with them on the fourth installment there," Shakman revealed. "But movies have different journeys and momentums and and schedules are a little bit mercurial, and so when the 'Fantastic Four' opportunity came up, it was just too hard to pass up, and to go back home to Marvel, a place that I worked on 'WandaVision' at, with those people who are wonderful collaborators. It's really a family there and to be able to go back and tackle something that I truly love, and they're very similar in some ways: they both were launched in the '60s at the same time, they're both about optimism and looking to the stars and technology can solve everything and they're about family too -- the family you have, the family you make. So they're aligned in many ways and speak to my heart and equally, so I'm excited to be working on 'Fantastic Four.'"

What is the new Fantastic Four movie about?

Plot details, as well as any confirmed cast members, have not been revealed for Marvel's new Fantastic Four. That being said, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover event Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon , and the team's ties to new franchise big bad Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), there is a lot of hype around the film.

"A lot of people know this origin story," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview last year. "A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they've never seen before... We've set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen."

Are you excited for Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Related:

Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2025.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor

Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
wegotthiscovered.com

If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man

The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals New Avengers Lineup

The new lineup for Marvel's relaunch of Avengers has been revealed. The conclusion of 2022's Timeless one-shot featured the tease of a new Avengers creative team and an announcement coming in the following weeks. Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the Avengers Assemble crossover event, and the Marvel Universe will soon be caught in another cataclysmic storm when the Tribulation Events begin. Timeless writer Jed MacKay and his Black Cat collaborator/Marvel Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, and their lineup includes classic Avengers and a surprising leader.
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Inside the Magic

Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
People

James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
VERMONT STATE
Looper

Michael Douglas Says The Ant-Man And MCU Films Gave Him A Welcome Break From R-Rated Flicks

The newest Marvel film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — the sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man" and 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" — is quickly approaching its release date of February 17, 2023. Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, the film follows Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne aka Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they are transported to the Quantum Realm alongside their families — which includes Scott's daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). There, they must face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
ComicBook

New Super Mario Bros. Movie Poster Teases Luigi's Role

Just a few hours ago, a new poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie released online, and now a second one has also been revealed. While the previous poster featured Mario, this second one puts Luigi in the spotlight. The poor younger brother has found himself the captive of a pack of Shy Guys, as ...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight

There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
Yir Soto

Upcoming releases Marvel 2023

The comics that were born in 1939 that have achieved so much success throughout the world already have their next release dates in movies and series for 2023 to 2025. The post-Thanos depression is over. Marvel has concluded Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has decided that it is time to step on the accelerator again. The Stan Lee factory thus inaugurates the multiverse saga and has announced all its series and movies for between 2022 and 2025. Dozens of superheroes and villains will thrill us again in the coming months with a final event:Avengers: Secret Wars, in November 2025, mentioned Daniel Arroyo from MeriStatio.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn’s most surprising announcement casts a major question mark over Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

The bar was set skyscraper-high for James Gunn‘s 10-year plan for the DC Universe, given the fierce competition from what is still the most cohesive super-hero multiverse out there, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As exciting as the long list of announcements the writer-director made on Tuesday is, there is one aspect which might just catapult the Warner Bros. franchise to the front of the race and set it apart from its adversary.
ComicBook

ComicBook

756
Followers
519
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading website for geek entertainment news, covering superheroes, horror, science fiction, anime, gaming, and much more. Our coverage includes breaking news reports; one-one-one celebrity interviews; reviews of the latest comics, movies, TV shows, and games; and on-site photos and video from the largest comic conventions.

 https://comicbook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy