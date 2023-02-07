ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Miles Teller & His Wife Keleigh Sperry Dance in Tube Socks With Their French Bulldog for Bud Light’s Super Bowl Ad

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I7fep_0kfYfPDQ00

Miles Teller has become a household name after he starred alongside Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick” and opposite Chris Hemsworth in Netflix’s “Spiderhead.” This year, Teller is taking his acting credentials to the next level for a Super Bowl commercial .

Teller will make an appearance in Bud Light’s 2023 Super Bowl ad with his wife Keleigh Sperry and their French bulldog Bugsy. Titled “Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy,” the 60-second clip sees the couple dancing to on-hold music with their dog, while enduring a 50-minute wait to speak to a customer service representative. The couple finds “easy enjoyment” in the little things with help from a few of cans of Bud Light, while Bugsy wiggles and shuffles along with his parents.

While on set of Bud Light’s commercial, Teller spoke about what it meant to be in a Super Bowl ad and how it feels to be a Philadelphia Eagles fan as the city takes over the sports universe.

“I think anytime you’re talking about starring in a Super Bowl commercial, it’s really flattering. Personally, it’s just such a big moment. It kind of means that you’ve arrived a little bit. It’ll be a moment in time that we can show our future kids. And future pets,” Teller stated.

The Super Bowl LVI will air on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. EST on Fox , with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game will feature a halftime show performance by Rihanna , as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event will include Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

PHOTOS: Discover the most iconic moments at the Super Bowl in the gallery.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Shares Daughter Sterling’s Favorite Loafers Worn by Son Bronze Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram this weekend to share the shoes her daughter, Sterling, wants her new son with husband Patrick Mahomes to wear “every day.” The post was made before Mahomes and his team, the Kansas Chiefs, defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by 23-20 on Sunday. Now, the Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12. On her Stories on Saturday, Mahomes shared a snapshot of her and Patrick’s 2-month-old son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, dressed in a brown onesie embroidered with his nickname. Paired with white leggings and knit gray and white socks,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Models in 6-Inch Heels & Versace Minidress for ‘WSJ’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren Sanchez was sharply dressed in a new editorial for The Wall Street Journal‘s WSJ magazine. In the new editorial by Daniel Jack Lyons, shared to the magazine’s Instagram page on Wednesday, Sanchez wore all-black. The former “Extra” correspondent posed on a couch in a black long-sleeved Versace minidress with padded shoulders and a corset bodice. In the shoot, she simply accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a single ring. View this post on Instagram A post shared by WSJ. Magazine...
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Jonas Makes Public Debut in Louboutins at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made an adorable public debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk Fame ceremony today. The 1-year-old supported her father and uncles as they received the 2,745th star in Los Angeles. Malti Marie looked cute and cozy for her first public appearance. The toddler was photographed in her mother’s arms wearing a cream tweed outfit that included a jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with a white undershirt and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

Anna Faris Bares It All For An Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl Ad

Super Bowl Sunday is rapidly approaching, and fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are ready to see their teams vie for the championship. The Super Bowl is also one of the most hotly anticipated food "holidays" of the year – millions of pizzas get eaten alongside 1.25 billion chicken wings, 139.4 million pounds of avocados are smushed into guacamole, and 325.5 million gallons of beer are drunk, or 50 million cases, according to Restaurantware.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney

Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks

"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Footwear News

Ben Affleck Slips On Boots for Viral Dance With Jennifer Lopez During Grammy Awards 2023 Performance

Ben Affleck attended the 2023 Grammy Awards with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. The couple brought date-night style to the award ceremony, Affleck dapperly clad in a classic suit and dress shoes. Affleck donned a black tailored blazer and matching pleated trousers. Underneath his blazer, the “Deep Water” actor wore a crisp white button-down shirt which was accompanied predictably by a black tie. During a performance by Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton, Lopez stood and danced alongside Affleck, who nodded to the beat. Lopez was also equally dressy in a purple gown by Gucci with a lengthy train and crystalized detailing. She...
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Footwear News

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Fur Coat Goes Viral at State of the Union Address 2023 With ‘Cruella de Vil’ Comparisons

Marjorie Taylor Greene wore all-white for President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. The address was held at 9 p.m. on Feb. 7., highlighting the current condition of the United States of America. During the occasion, Greene went viral for wearing a cream fur-trimmed coat atop a white midi dress, accented by asymmetric lace paneling. A round red, black and silver pendant necklace, as well as diamond stud earrings, finished her ensemble. However, many online compared the Republican U.S. congresswoman’s outfit to Disney villain Cruella de Vil’s wardrobe from “101 Dalmatians,” due to her choices of colors and textures. “Who wore...
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed

Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
MARYLAND STATE
Robb Report

Jennifer Lopez’s $42.5 Million Bel-Air Mansion Comes With an Outdoor Amphitheater for Home Concerts

Despite plans to renovate, Jennifer Lopez has decided to offload her Bel-Air estate instead. And if you’re willing to dish out a whopping $42.5 million, you can live just like J. Lo once did.   The actress and singer is selling the French Country mansion which she bought back in 2016 from fellow celeb Sela Ward, the Wall Street Journal first reported. At the time, Lopez dropped a cool $28 million on the California compound—so she’ll earn an eye-watering profit if the asking price is met. The eight-acre spread includes a nine-bedroom main house, a guest cottage, an infinity pool and a putting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
Footwear News

Footwear News

189K+
Followers
21K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy