Fort Wayne, IN

York, Queen picked for G League Next Up game

 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The NBA G League announced today the field of 24 players who will be participating in the Next Up game on February 19 as part of the NBA All-Star 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Among those 24 players are Fort Wayne Mad Ants players Gabe York and Trevelin Queen.

York currently ranks sixth in the G League in scoring at 24.1 points per game; his 1.9 steals per game is ninth best in the league. Queen, a two-way player with the Mad Ants and Indiana Pacers, recently returned to the Fort Wayne lineup after time with the Pacers. Queen’s 22.5 points per game is tied for the 12 th best in the NBA G League during the regular season.

Each captain will select a 12-man roster from the 24-player field during the NBA G League Next Up Game Draft, which will be broadcast on Feb. 14 on NBAGLeague.com at 2 p.m. ET and then on the NBA App at 3 p.m. ET. The 24-player field includes players selected by a fan vote and the NBA G League.  Iowa Wolves’ Luka Garza led the final fan vote returns last week and will captain one team while Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite will captain the other.

The NBA G League Next Up game will take place at NBA All-Star 2023 in Salt Lake City at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. ET live on NBA TV.

See attached image for full roster for the NBA G League Next Up game.

