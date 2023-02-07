ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack

As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
Miraculous Survivors Give Rescuers Hope as Earthquake Death Toll Soars

The cries of a 10-year-old Turkish boy named Poyraz, the discovery of a mother and her 10-day-old infant, and the rescue of teenage sisters alive after 100 hours trapped in hell have bolstered rescue workers who have pulled more than 22,000 bodies from the rubble of one of the deadliest earthquakes in modern times.

