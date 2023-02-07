ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Bobby Hebert: If Saints trade for Derek Carr, 'we still ain't winning nothing'

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7Oon_0kfYfB6U00

The New Orleans Saints still have arguably their biggest offseason question lying ahead at quarterback, but the Cajun Cannon Bobby Hebert is ready to scratch at least one name off his shortlist.

That name is Derek Carr, the longtime Las Vegas Raiders quarterback who is currently circling the trade market but will most likely hit free agency.

"I think if we bring in Derek Carr we still ain’t winning nothing," Hebert told Mike Detillier on SportsTalk this week. "We might be competitive, where all of a sudden you’re winning 9 or 10 games. I still think we’re going to be somewhat middle of the pack."

Listen to the full conversation from SportsTalk in the player above. Can't see the embed? Click here .

The reasons are pretty simple, but revolve around the same core concept: Are the expectations for Carr, outside of his salary, really that much higher than Andy Dalton?

The numbers make a pretty compelling case that it might not. Carr is 3 years younger than Dalton, but didn't move the needle for the Raiders last season. The Saints got a close look at Carr in Week 8 at the Caesars Superdome. And yes, as Hebert puts it, "they didn't score a freakin' point" in a 24-0 Saints shutout.

It's a fair point, considering the Saints 2022 season was marred by inconsistent play and required a three-game winning streak late in the season to get out at 7-10.

The other big question: How much will it cost? The Saints could dive into the trade market for Carr, but that's a murky scenario at best. Carr holds a no-trade clause and could veto any deal he doesn't like. And the team that brings him in, regardless, will have to commit significant resources. If the Saints are looking for a veteran to serve as a bridge to a young QB, it wouldn't seem to make a lot of sense, as Hebert explains.

"The thing is going to be, when you’re looking at the salary cap. Doesn’t Derek Carr and Daniel Jones with the Giants, don’t they want over $30 million? OK, probably you could pay Andy Dalton a third of that, for sure half of that, and have Andy Dalton be the bridge for the future guy instead," Hebert said. "Because you bring in Derek Carr and you’re paying him over $30 million, he’s like your short-term answer right now and he thinks he’s the man, not the bridge guy.”

That said, the Saints aren't exactly falling over themselves with options. Jameis Winston is still under contract in New Orleans, but feels like a highly unlikely option considering his job was handed to Dalton midway through the season as he recovered from injury. Dalton is a free agent, and his market will be interesting to watch develop. Could New Orleans trade for an established guy such as Lamar Jackson or Aaron Rodgers? Could they target a young project like Tennessee's Hendon Hooker in the draft?

One obvious argument to justify bringing in Carr is the familiarity with head coach Dennis Allen, who was the head coach for the Raiders when Carr was drafted out of Fresno State in 2014. That relationship didn't last long, with Allen fired four games into that season.

However things develop, the answer to the QB question is likely to be the biggest storyline heading into the 2023 season.

Comments / 6

Related
NFL Analysis Network

3 Quarterbacks The New Orleans Saints Should Pursue In Offseason

In what feels like a never-ending cycle, the New Orleans Saints are heading into this year’s offseason with a lot of salary cap issues. They are currently projected to be more than $60 million over the salary cap, which means the front office has a lot of work to do in the coming weeks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation

This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
LAS VEGAS, NV
espnswfl.com

Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt is an Absolute Smoke Show

The Kansas City Chiefs are the gold standard of the NFL. They have appeared in 5 straight AFC Championship games and 3 of the last 5 Super Bowls. Andy Reid is one of the most reliable coaches in the league. Eric Bieniemy continues to get passed up for head coaching jobs, but he continues to put a top-5 offense on the field year in and year out. Then there’s Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Dee Ford, and the list goes on and one. They are one of the best run organizations in the entire NFL. And looking and who will eventually take over as team owner, they will have the hottest owner in NFL history. Gracie Hunt is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. And get to know her name.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral

10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Sends Clear Message About Playing For Eagles

Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be playing in his 3rd Super Bowl on Sunday, with a chance to capture the 2nd championship of his career. Suh was a mid-season addition to the eventual NFC champions' roster, signing with Philadelphia in November. When he signed, the Eagles were 8-1 and ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Michael Irvin Update

NFL Network reportedly removed Michael Irvin from his scheduled Super Bowl appearances this week after a woman accused him of misconduct. "Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin won't make any of his scheduled Super Bowl week appearances on NFL Network after a woman accused him of misconduct in a hotel ...
INDIANA STATE
Yardbarker

Derek Carr set for visit with interesting NFC team

The Raiders have to make a decision with Carr by Feb. 15. If they don’t cut or trade Carr by then, they would owe the quarterback more than $40 million guaranteed. Carr has a no-trade clause and can veto any possible deal. In order for a trade to come together, the Raiders would have to first agree to compensation with another team. That organization would then have to negotiate with Carr about his contract and ask him to waive his right to veto a trade.
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton not thrilled about having Russell Wilson?

Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it sounds like he has some reservations about the job. Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday where the media is gathered ahead of the Super Bowl. According to Newsday’s Tom Rock, the FOX analyst said that Payton took the... The post Sean Payton not thrilled about having Russell Wilson? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Derek Carr visits Saints again as trade potentially nears

The Las Vegas Raiders have less than a week to trade or release four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr. If that does not come to fruition, his entire $32.9 million base salary for next season becomes guaranteed. This led to Las Vegas giving Carr permission to visit with the New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Superdome building toward 2025 and beyond

The final two phases of the 450-million dollar renovation of the Superdome have gone out to bid. The massive undertaking to refresh and improve upon the 50-year old structure, an icon of New Orleans known around the world, is progressing ahead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy