Los Angeles, CA

Sparks sign former All-Star guard Clarendon to camp deal

San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

The Los Angeles Sparks have signed former All-Star guard Layshia Clarendon to a training camp contract.

Clarendon has averaged 7.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists during a nine-year career and was an All-Star with Atlanta in 2017.

Clarendon averaged 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists, and shot a career-best 52% from the field, in 21 games for Minnesota last season.

The veteran guard from San Bernardino, California, was originally drafted ninth overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2013 WNBA draft.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

