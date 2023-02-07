ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Historic mansion — with a built-in bank vault — sells for $6.1M in Texas. Check it out

By TJ Macias
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23c316_0kfYevIl00

A historic city landmark with some notable features in the Lone Star State has sashayed off the housing market.

It’s named the Baldridge House and it was built in 1910 in Fort Worth when the city “was the Wild West, filled with cattle barons and wildcatters,” Candy’s Dirt reports. The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate sold for $6.1 million in January.

The home, which has three living spaces, was built for banker Earl Baldridge and his wife, Paper City notes. Features include:

  • Billiard room

  • Oak coffered ceilings

  • Storage space

  • Two-story veranda

  • Marble floors

  • Grand staircase

  • Wine Cellar

  • Gym

  • Steam room

  • Staff quarters

  • Guest house

According to a Compass news release, the home also features a built-in bank vault for those who, well, don’t really trust exterior banks to house their money.

“The Baldridge House was the home when it was completed in 1913, and you know that some major wheeling and dealing went down here along with incredible parties, poker games, and politics,” Candy’s Dirt reports. “And you do have to consider those politics when you discover a bridge across the Trinity River was constructed, using public funds, to transport materials for the construction of the home. It was considered quite a scandal at the time.”

The listing was both held and sold by Compass.

NFL team owner Dan Snyder lists posh Maryland mansion once owned by royalty. See it

Actor Jim Carrey lists surreal ranch home in California. Check out all its amenities

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Golden Triangle Mall | Shopping mall in Denton, Texas

Golden Triangle Mall is an enclosed, single-level shopping mall located at the intersection of Loop 288 and I-35E in Denton, Texas, United States. It contains seven current anchors, a playplace, and total leasable floor area of 764,719 sq ft (71,044.7 m2) total. The anchors are Ross Dress for Less, Conn's, H&M, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Fitness Connection, and Dillard's.
DENTON, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Stunning Photos Of A $6 Million Dollar Home In The Wealthiest City In Texas!

Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey has a home somewhere here in our great state. I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Tastiest Restaurant News — A New Spanish Tapas Bar, Cowboy Coffee, an Empanada Palace, a Nursery Restaurant and More

Juan Rodriguez will be bringing along his stunning paella when his tapas bar La Coqueta opens next fall. With more expansions, rebrandings and new flagship restaurants coming to the Fort Worth market, Cowtown’s food scene is more interesting than ever. It is only February and 2023 already brings the promise of truly garden fresh food, a new coffee haven, empanada mania and a whole lot more.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Black-Owned Bookstore Saved By Kindness of Strangers

Nia-Tayler Clark’s Farmers Branch bookstore went from an eviction notice on the door to a thriving business. “I just couldn’t believe it,” Clark said. “People were calling me and asking me was the store open? I was telling them that it was, but that’s how I found out we had been locked out and there was an eviction notice on the door.”
DALLAS, TX
Motley Fool

Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
DALLAS, TX
KCEN

Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
FORT WORTH, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'

An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
FORT WORTH, TX
cravedfw

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Brings In Stunning Seasonal Plates

The well-known Rare and Well Done experience at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is now even brighter with three delectable off-the-menu features. The award-winning steakhouse has added the following seasonal plates that guests will undoubtedly want to savor before they are gone:. Turtle Gumbo: Perry’s gluten-free filé gumbo made with...
DALLAS, TX
virtualbx.com

Mansfield: H-E-B Breaks Ground on 118,000 Square Foot Store

Mansfield (Tarrant County) — H-E-B officially started construction on its Mansfield H-E-B store, which is set to open in spring 2024. At 118,000 square feet, the H-E-B store will showcase all the quality products and innovative services H-E-B customers have come to love and expect. The Mansfield H-E-B store...
MANSFIELD, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
22K+
Followers
627
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy