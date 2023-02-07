Historic mansion — with a built-in bank vault — sells for $6.1M in Texas. Check it out

A historic city landmark with some notable features in the Lone Star State has sashayed off the housing market.

It’s named the Baldridge House and it was built in 1910 in Fort Worth when the city “was the Wild West, filled with cattle barons and wildcatters,” Candy’s Dirt reports. The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate sold for $6.1 million in January.

The home, which has three living spaces, was built for banker Earl Baldridge and his wife, Paper City notes. Features include:

Billiard room

Oak coffered ceilings

Storage space

Two-story veranda

Marble floors

Grand staircase

Wine Cellar

Gym

Steam room

Staff quarters

Guest house

According to a Compass news release, the home also features a built-in bank vault for those who, well, don’t really trust exterior banks to house their money.

“The Baldridge House was the home when it was completed in 1913, and you know that some major wheeling and dealing went down here along with incredible parties, poker games, and politics,” Candy’s Dirt reports. “And you do have to consider those politics when you discover a bridge across the Trinity River was constructed, using public funds, to transport materials for the construction of the home. It was considered quite a scandal at the time.”

The listing was both held and sold by Compass.

